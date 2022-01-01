Restaurant header imageView gallery

Machs Gute

review star

No reviews yet

713 Linden Street

Bethlehem, PA 18018

APPETIZERS

**10 BREADED WINGS

$18.00

10 WINGS

$16.00

**20 BREADED WINGS

$30.00

20 WINGS

$28.00

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$7.50

Basket of breaded mushrooms served with Marinara Sauce.

* APP BUFF CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.25

Buffalo chicken fingers smothered with Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

CHICKEN FINGERS-NO FF

$8.00

Chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce.

FISH - NO CHIPS

$8.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$9.50

Basket of fried calamari served with marinara sauce.

GARLIC BREAD

$3.50

GUTE NACHO SUPREME

$13.95

GUTE SAMPLER

$12.50

JALAPENO POPPERS

$6.50

MOZZ STICKS

$6.25

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.50

BASKETS

4PC HNY DIPPED CHICKEN BASKET

$12.75

Four pieces of fried chicken battered in honey breading.

BUFF CHK FINGER BASKT

$13.25

CHICK FINGER BASKET

$12.75

FINGERS - NO FF

$8.00

FISH AND CHIPS BASKET

$12.75

SHRIMP BASKET

$12.75

BURGERS

6OZ PUB DELUXE

$7.75

12OZ PUB DELUXE

$10.50

6OZ 3CHZ BURGER

$7.75

12OZ 3CHZ BURGER

$10.50

6OZ HAUSMAN

$7.75

12OZ HAUSMAN

$10.50

CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

12OZ GUTE CHEESEBURGER

$10.50

HAMBURGER

$7.50

12OZ GUTE HAMBURGER

$9.50

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.25

CAESAR SALAD

$8.50

CHEF SALAD

$13.75

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.50

CHICKEN GREEK SALAD

$14.50

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.75

GREEK SALAD

$13.25

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.75

HOUSE SALAD

$8.75

SIDE SALAD

$5.25

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.50

SIDE GREEK SALAD

$7.00

SANDWICHES

BLT SANDWICH

$8.75

BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.75

CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH

$12.25

CLUB SANDWICH

$11.75

FILET OF FISH SANDWICH

$12.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.75

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE

$7.50

HAM AND CHEESE HOAGIE

$8.75

HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.50

HOT HAM & CHEESE

$8.75

MARINATED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.75

MARYLAND CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$12.50

OPEN FACED REUBEN

$12.50

RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH

$15.50

THE GUTE DOG

$5.25

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$8.75

TURKEY AND CHEESE HOAGIE

$8.75

TURKEY CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.50

VEAL PARMESAN SANDWICH

$12.25

STEAK SANDWICHES

CHEESESTEAK

$9.25

STEAK SANDWICH

$8.25

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$9.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$10.00

CHICKEN STEAK SANDWICH

$9.00

TACOS

TACO

$6.25

CHEESE TACO

$6.75

SIDES

CHEESE FRIES

$5.75

FRENCH FRIES

$5.25

ONION RINGS

$5.50

PIEROGIES

$5.25

PIEROGIES w/ONIONS

$6.50

WEDGE CHEESE FRIES

$5.25

WEDGE FRIES

$5.50

PIEROGIES w/SOUR CREAM

$6.00

ADD ONS

*XTRA MLTED CHZ

$1.50

(4) GRAPE LEAVES

$3.75

DESSERT/CAKE

$4.50

*XTRA CHICKEN

$3.00

BACON

$2.75

CALIFORNIA

$2.50

CHIPS N SALSA

$4.50

COLESLAW SM

$1.00

COLESLAW LG

$1.75

SIDE OF CHIPS

$2.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.00

XTRA 1000 ISLND

$0.75

XTRA BBQ

$0.75

XTRA BLUE CHZ

$0.75

XTRA CAESAR DR

$0.75

XTRA CELERY

$1.00

XTRA CELERY/BC

$2.00

XTRA CELERY/RANCH

$2.00

XTRA COCKTAIL

$0.75

XTRA GREEK

$0.75

XTRA GUAC

$1.75

XTRA HNY MUSTARD

$0.75

XTRA HORSEY SAUCE

$0.75

XTRA HOT SAUCE

$0.75

XTRA JALAPENOS

$0.75

XTRA MARINARA

$0.75

XTRA MAYO

$0.75

XTRA MILD SAUCE

$0.75

XTRA PICKLES

$1.50

XTRA RANCH

$0.75

XTRA SALSA

$0.75

XTRA SOUR CREAM

$0.75

XTRA SWEET/SPICY

$0.75

XTRA TARTAR

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located on Linden St. in Bethlehem, we are close to downtown Bethlehem and Moravian University. We are a local, family business which serves American fare with a neighborhood, pub style atmosphere.

Website

Location

713 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

