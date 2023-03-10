Restaurant header imageView gallery

Machu Picchu

307 Somerville Avenue

Somerville, MA 02143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

1/4 WHITE
LOMO SALTADO
CHAUFA

FOOD

SMALL BITES

YUQUITAS

YUQUITAS

$10.00

CRISPY YUCA FRIES W/ HUANCAINA SAUCE

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

PAIRED WITH OUR ROMANOFF DIPPING SAUCE

EMPANADA

EMPANADA

$8.00

HOME MADE PERUVIAN STYLE BEEF TURN OVER

LA CHALACA

LA CHALACA

$16.00

MUSSLES CHILLED AND TOPPED WITH ONION & TOMATO SALSA

TAMAL CRIOLLO

TAMAL CRIOLLO

$10.00

PORK TAMALE WITH SARSA CRIOLLA

STARTERS

CHOCLO

CHOCLO

$12.00

CORN ON THE COB PAIRED WITH QUESO FRESCO AND MILD AJI AMARILLO SAUCE

KAUSA

KAUSA

$15.00

MASHED POTATOES SEASONED WITH AJI AMARILLO AND LAYERED WITH CHICKEN SALAD

ANTICUCHOS

ANTICUCHOS

$18.00

GRILLED BEEF HEARTS MARINATED WITH AJI PANCA . SLICED POTATO AND CHOCLO

PULPO ANTICUCHERO

PULPO ANTICUCHERO

$18.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS GLAZED WITH ANTICUCHO SPICES. POTATO & BOTIJA OLIVE AIOLI

PARA PICAR

PARA PICAR

$28.00

PLATTER WITH ANTICUCHOS, TAMALE, YUQUITAS, CHOCLO, HUANCAINA SAUCE AND SARSA CRIOLLO

SALADS

QUINOA SALAD

QUINOA SALAD

$16.00

QUINOA SEASONED WITH AJI AMARILLO, LETTUCE, SPINACH, CARROTS, CUCUMBER, CHOCLO, RADISH, QUESO FRESCO AND AVOCADO

MACHU PICCHU SALAD

MACHU PICCHU SALAD

$14.00

FRESHLY CHOPPED LETTUCES, SPINACH,CUCUMBER, TOMATO, AVOCADO, CHOCLO, QUESO FRESCO AND ALIÑO DRESSING

SOUPS

AGUADITO

AGUADITO

CILANTRO BASED CHICKEN SOUP

CALDO DE GALLINA

CALDO DE GALLINA

$14.00

RICH HEN SOUP WITH NOODLES, EGG AND SLICED POTATO

PARIHUELA

PARIHUELA

$26.00

SEAFOOD SOUP WITH TILAPIA, CALAMARI,SHRIMP, MUSSELS, CLAMS, A TOUCH OF ROCOTO

ENTREES

LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$26.00

PERUVIAN STAPLE, JUICY SIRLION STRIPS STIR-FRIED WITH ONIONS AND TOMATOES. SERVED WITH RICE

SECO A LA NORTEÑA

SECO A LA NORTEÑA

$26.00

MARINATED BEEF SIMMERED WITH CILANTRO AND CHICHA DE JORA(CORN BEER) PERUVIAN CANARY BEANS AND RICE

AJI DE GALLINA

AJI DE GALLINA

$22.00

PULLED CHICKEN BREAST COOKED IN A CREAMY PERUVIAN YELLOW PEPPER SAUCE

BISTECK A LO POBRE

BISTECK A LO POBRE

$28.00

8OZ. MARINATED STEAK, FRIED PLANTAINS, A SUNNY SIDE UP EGG, FRIES, RICE

TALLARIN VERDE STEAK

TALLARIN VERDE STEAK

$28.00

SPINACH- BASIL SPAGHUETTI WITH GRILLED CHICKEN OR STEAK

TALLARIN VERDE CHICKEN

TALLARIN VERDE CHICKEN

$24.00
CHAUFA

CHAUFA

$20.00

PERUVIAN FRIED RICE COOKED WITH CHICKEN OR STEAK

SEAFOOD

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$23.00

PERU'S NATIONAL DISH. TILAPIA OR HADDOCK CURED IN LIME JUICE AND PERUVIAN PEPPER SPICES.

CEVICHE MIXTO

CEVICHE MIXTO

$25.00

TILAPIA OR HADDOCK, SHRIMP, CALAMARI, SWEET POTATO, CHOCLO, CANCHA, ROCOTO

JALEA

JALEA

$28.00

FRIED TILAPIA, SHRIMP,CALAMARI, MUSSELS, IN OUR AJI PANCA BATTER. FRIED YUCA NAD SARSA CRIOLLA

LECHE DE TIGRE

LECHE DE TIGRE

$18.00

"TIGER'S MILK" CEVICHE COCKTAIL WITH HADDOCK & SHRIMP

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

$26.00

OUR SEAFOOD FRIED RICE, CALAMARI, SHRIMP, MUSSELS, EGG, SCALLIONS, RED PEPPER

PESCADO A LO MACHO

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$28.00

FRIED TILAPIA FISH, CALAMARI, SHRIMP IN A RICH CREAMY SEAFOOD SAUCE

VEGETARIAN

LOCRO DE ZAPALLO

LOCRO DE ZAPALLO

$16.00

ANDEAN POTATO, SQUASH STEW, FAVA BEANS,CHOCLO, QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO

TALLARINES VERDES

$16.00

SPINACH-BASIL SPAGHUETTI, GOLDEN POTATOES

CHAUFA VEGGIE

$16.00

Peruvian style fried rice, with peas, carrots, Peruvian corn, bean sprouts, scallions, red pepper, egg.

MP SIDES

Cancha

$5.00

Toasted Peruvian corn kernels

Small Huancaina

$2.50

Peruvian Yellow Pepper Cheese Sauce.

Large Huancaina

$6.00

Peruvian Yellow Pepper Cheese Sauce.

Choclo Desgranado

$5.00

Boiled Peruvian corn kernels

Queso Fresco

$3.00

Peruvian Fresh Cheese.

Sarsa Criolla

$2.00

Peruvian red onion relish.

Side of Shrimp

$10.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Fish

$8.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Egg

$3.00

Small House Salad

$3.00

Large House Salad

$8.00

Large Avocado

$6.00

Hot Dog Slices

$3.00

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS W. FRIES

CHICKEN TENDERS W. FRIES

$9.00Out of stock

TALLARIN VERDE W. CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00
SALCHIPAPAS

SALCHIPAPAS

$7.00

DESSERTS

MAZAMORRA MORADA

MAZAMORRA MORADA

$6.00

PURPLE CORN PUDDING

ARROZ CON LECHE

ARROZ CON LECHE

$5.00

RICE PUDDING

COMBINADO

COMBINADO

$8.00

PURPLE CORN & RICE PUDDING

PISCO FLAN

PISCO FLAN

$6.50

PERUVIAN FLAN

ALFAJORES

$10.00

TRES LECHES

$7.50

MARACUYA CHEESECAKE

$9.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Cheesecake.

CHICKEN

1/4 DARK

$7.00Out of stock

Choose a side to receive a complimentary salad.

1/4 WHITE

$8.00

Choose a side to receive a complimentary salad.

1/2 REGULAR

$15.00Out of stock

Choose a side to receive a complimentary salad.

1/2 DARK ONLY

$14.00Out of stock

Choose a side to receive a complimentary salad.

1/2 WHITE ONLY

$16.00Out of stock

Choose a side to receive a complimentary salad.

WHOLE CHICKEN

$24.00Out of stock

Choose a side to receive a complimentary salad.

MACHU CHICKEN SIDES

Small Fries

$4.00

Small Rice

$4.00

Small Yucca

$5.00

Small Beans

$5.00

Small Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Small Plantains

$5.00

Small Tacu Tacu

$6.50

Small Quinoa

$7.00

Small Golden Potatoes

$4.00

Large Fries

$9.00

Large Rice

$9.00

Large Yucca

$13.00

Large Beans

$13.00

Large Sweet Potatoes

$13.00

Large Plantains

$13.00

Large Tacu Tacu

$14.00

Large Quinoa

$15.00

Large Golden Potatoes

$9.00

SAUCES

YELLOW SAUCE

GREEN SAUCE

WHITE SAUCE

ROCOTO

$1.50

SANDWICHES

PERUANISIMO

PERUANISIMO

$13.00
TRADITIONAL

TRADITIONAL

$12.00
A LO POBRE

A LO POBRE

$14.00

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

CHICHA MORADA

CHILLED SWEETENED PURPLE CORN DRINK

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$8.00

FRESHLY MADE WITH MUDDLED STRAWBERRIES

LIMEADE

$6.00

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE

$8.00

MANGO,PINEAPPLE, PASSION FRUIT, COCONUT, STRAWBERRY BLENDED WITH ICE

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$6.50

FRUIT JUICES

MILK SHAKES

$7.00

SOFT DRINKS

INCA KOLA

SODA CAN

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Best Peruvian Food Without The Flight.

Location

307 Somerville Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

