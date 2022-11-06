Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli

review star

No reviews yet

5933 York Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Order Again

Popular Items

The Californian
The Italian
The Reuben

Meats & Cheeses

Pastrami

Pastrami

$8.00

A deli classic for hot or cold sandwiches (7oz)

Turkey - Italian Herb

Turkey - Italian Herb

$8.00

Delicious deli turkey slices for sandwiches or snacks (7oz)

Bacon

Bacon

$9.00

Crunchy, smokey, tasty bacon without the cholesterol (8oz)

Salami

Salami

$8.00

Great for sandwiches or pair it with cheeses and crackers to make a delicious charcuterie board (7oz)

Mexican Adobo Ribs

Mexican Adobo Ribs

$12.00

Cooked in a smokey, spicy & slightly sweet adobo sauce (8oz) (Gluten-free)

Chorizo

Chorizo

$7.00

Packed with authentic flavors. Great with eggs or on nachos and tacos (7oz) (Gluten-free)

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$7.00

Due to popular demand from the tuna melt, our tuna salad is now available in the butcher case! (Gluten-free)

Crab Cakes

$10.00

You might just think you're eating real crab cakes (Gluten-free)

Queso

Queso

$6.00

Cashew-based queso perfect for dipping or layering on your nachos (Gluten-free)

Jalapeno Cheddar

Jalapeno Cheddar

$6.00

Cashew-based cheddar with a kick. Can be spread on toast or enjoyed with crackers (Gluten-free)

Sandwiches

The Italian

The Italian

$13.50

pastrami, salami, provolone, tomato, arugula, pepperoncinis, mayo, pickled cherry pepper spread, vinaigrette on a hoagie

The Californian

The Californian

$13.50

turkey, bacon, gouda, tomato, avocado, sprouts, mayo, dijon on 7-grain

The Flores

The Flores

$14.50

Mexican adobo ribs, arugula, pickled onions, mayo on ciabatta

The Reuben

The Reuben

$13.50

pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on rye

The Tuscan

The Tuscan

$13.75

Italian-herbed turkey, roasted red peppers, pesto, provolone, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula & mayo on ciabatta

The Tuna Melt

The Tuna Melt

$13.00

tuna salad, cheddar cheese melted on 7-grain sourdough

The Sloppy Pepe

The Sloppy Pepe

$13.50

chorizo, black beans, queso, tomato, avocado, jalapenos, red onions on a hoagie

The Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Melted cheddar cheese on 7-grain bread

Sides

Mama's Potato Salad

Mama's Potato Salad

$5.50

Southern potato salad vegan-style

Creamy Tomato Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup

$5.00

A cup of creamy basil tomato soup made with coconut milk.

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$8.00

Our house-made queso with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Our house-made salsa with tortilla chips

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$8.00

Made from tofu skin and served with a choice of one of our house-made salsas

Salsa Verde

Salsa Verde

$7.50

House-made, fresh green salsa

Luisa's Salsa

Luisa's Salsa

$7.50Out of stock

House-made salsa with blackened peppers

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.50

Kettle chips

Desserts

Mexican Chocolote Mousse

Mexican Chocolote Mousse

$6.00

Creamy chocolate mousse with cinnamon & chili spices

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Large chocolate chip cookie from our friends at à bloc (GF)

Hand-crafted Ice Cream Bars

Hand-crafted Ice Cream Bars

$9.50

Hand-crafted ice cream bars by pastry chef Malcom Livingston II (GF, NF, SF) In-store & take-out only

Breakfast Items

The Breakfast Sandwich

The Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Just Eggs, bacon or chorizo, cheddar, tomato, red onion, spicy sauce on a brioche bun

The Breakfast Burrito

The Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

eggs, bacon, potatoes, cheddar, tomatoes, Jordan's Razzle Dazzle sauce

Frittata

Frittata

$13.00Out of stock

Eggs, bacon, potatoes, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese with avocado and arugula on the side. No modifications.

French Toast w/ Bacon & Eggs

French Toast w/ Bacon & Eggs

$12.00

French toast with blueberries and eggs & bacon.

Ricotta & Fig Toast

Ricotta & Fig Toast

$8.00Out of stock

House-made sweet ricotta cheese with figs, toasted almonds & a little agave on toast.

Beverages

Pineapple Ginger Agua Fresca

Pineapple Ginger Agua Fresca

$6.00

Fresh pineapple with a kick of fresh ginger

Cucumber Lime Mint Agua Fresca

Cucumber Lime Mint Agua Fresca

$6.00

Cool and refreshing.

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$6.00

A delicious classic

Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice
$6.00

Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Beans from Cafecito Organico

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Beans from Cafecito Organico

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00

The good kind of Coke

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.50

GT's Kombucha

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling water

Bottled Water
$2.50

$2.50

Merch items

Tote bag

Tote bag

$18.00

Maciel's tote bag

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious, healthy, plant-based meats, cheeses & sandwiches made in-house daily.

Website

Location

5933 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

