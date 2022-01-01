Mack and Ike's Mack and Ike's - Guthrie

Mack and Ike's imageView gallery
Liquor

Garden Club Vodka

$5.00

Spiced Citrus Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Strawberry Vodka

$6.00

Prairie Wolf Vodka

$4.00

DBL Prairie Wolf

$7.00

DBL Garden Club

$9.00

DBL Spiced Citrus Vodka

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

Garden Club Gin

$5.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Pairie Wolf Gin

$4.00

DBL Garden Club

$9.00

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Prairie Wolf

$7.00

Hamilton White Stache

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Don Q Cristal

$6.00

Don Q Gold

$6.00

Kasama 7yr

$7.00

Selva Rey Coconut Rum

$8.00

DBL Hamilton White Stache

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Don Q Cristal

$11.00

DBL Don Q Gold

$11.00

DBL Kasama 7yr

$12.00

DBL Selva Rey Coconut Rum

$14.00

Cimmaron

$7.00

Corralejo

$7.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

El Jimador

$5.00

Herradura

$9.00

La Gritona

$8.00

Patron

$8.00

Xicaru

$7.00

DBL Cimarron

$13.00

DBL Corralejo

$13.00

DBL Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

DBL El Jimador

$9.00

DBL Herradura

$16.00

DBL La Gritona

$14.00

DBL Patron

$1,400.00

DBL Xicaru

$13.00

Moses Flight

$14.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Woodford White Corn

$40.00

SOM Double Barreled

$5.00

SOM Rye

$5.00

SOM Tawny

$8.00

SOM Ruby

$8.00

SOM PX Sherry

$10.00

Evan Williams White Label

$6.00

Old Overholt Rye

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$11.00

DBL Evan Williams White Label

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Old Overholt Rye

$11.00

DBL SOM Double Barreled

$9.00

DBL SOM PX Sherry

$16.00

DBL SOM Ruby

$14.00

DBL SOM Rye

$9.00

DBL SOM Tawny

$14.00

DBL Whistlepig Piggyback

$18.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

DBL Macallan 12

$32.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$16.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$20.00

Campari

$9.00

Aperol

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$6.00

Allspice Dram

$6.00

R&W Crème de Violette

$6.00

Green Charteuse

$11.00

Mata Hari Absinthe

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Vergano Maraschino

$6.00

Benadictine

$7.00

Walcher Amaretto

$6.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$6.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$9.00

Oilfire

$8.00

Bourbon Cream

$7.00

PW Dark

$6.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Allspice Dram

$10.00

Lee's Crème de Violette

$11.00

DBL Green Charteuse

$18.00

DBL Mata Hari Absinthe

$13.00

DBL Cointreau

$13.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Vergano Maraschino

$10.00

DBL Benadictine

$11.00

DBL Walcher Amaretto

$9.00

DBL Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$10.00

DBL Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$16.00

Beer

Anthem Golden One

$5.00

Anthem Prophets of Haze

$7.00

Beer & Shot

$5.00

Clubby

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors light

$3.00

Lonestar

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

NEFF Raspberry Pride

$8.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Roughtail ERWO

$7.00

Stonecloud Lite

$4.00

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine

$7.00

HH 2 for 8 Craft

$4.00

HH 2 for 5 Domestic

$2.50

Wine

BTL Pavette Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Kings of Prohibition Red Blend

$40.00

BTL Kings of Prohibition Shiraz

$40.00

BTL Kings of Prohibition Cabernet

$40.00

GLS Pavette Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Kings of Prohibition Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Kings of Prohibition Shiraz

$12.00

GLS Kings of Prohibition Cabernet

$12.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

BTL DeCastello Treviso

$30.00

BTL Vino Moscato

$30.00

BTL Kate Arnold Riesling

$40.00

BTL Prisma Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BTL Vino Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Kings of Prohibition Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Milou Rose

$40.00

GLS DeCastello Treviso

$8.00

GLS Vino Moscato

$9.00

GLS Kate Arnold Reisling

$12.00

GLS Vino Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Prisma Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GLS Kings of Prohibition Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Milou Rose

$12.00

Classics

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aviation

$8.00

Bee's Knees

$8.00

Boulivardier

$10.00

Clover Club

$8.00

Club Special

$8.00

Corpse Reviver no. 2

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gold Rush

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

KY Mule

$8.00

Last Word

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Lemon drop shot

$5.00

Lit

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martinez

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow mule

$8.00

Naked and Famous

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

New York Sour

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Pomegranate Vodka Collins

$8.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Rosemary's Baby

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vesper Martini

$8.00

Vieux Carre

$10.00

Ward Eight

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Lady

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Beacon

$10.00

Bedlam

$10.00

Bluebelle

$10.00

Blueberry Bluejay

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cimmaron Sour

$10.00

Deer Creek Spritz

$10.00

Down Division

$10.00

Elbow

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

First Capital Flip

$10.00

Guthrie Ghost

$10.00

Land Rum

$10.00

Landmark Locomotive

$10.00

Madame Lizzy

$10.00

Oak Street Sweetie

$10.00

Oklahoma Outlaw

$10.00

Pollard Punch

$10.00

Rose Rock Mule

$10.00

Scottish Rite

$10.00

Taste of the Trolley

$10.00

Tom Mix Collins

$10.00

Tootsie Pop

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Bye Bye Mr. Adams

$7.00

Jerry's Firewater

$7.00

Maria Went Dancing

$8.00

The Porch Sitter

$7.00

Passage To Bangkok

$7.00

West 71

$7.00

Strawberry Something

$7.00

Ward Eight

$7.00

Bijou

$9.00

Flor de Pina

$8.00

Short Scooter

$10.00

Lion's Tail

$9.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Tiki Guy

$12.00

Double Barrell

$9.00

Rose Rock Mule

$10.00

Rosemary's Baby

$8.00

Guthrie Donkey

$10.00

NA Beverage

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Juice

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Happy Hour

HH Beacon

$5.00

HH Bedlam

$5.00

HH Bluebelle

$5.00

HH Blueberry Bluejay

$5.00

HH Chocolate Martini

$5.00

HH Cimarron Sour

$5.00

HH Deer Creek Spritz

$5.00

HH Double Stop

$5.00

HH Down Division

$5.00

HH Elbow

$5.00

HH Espresso Martini

$5.00

HH First Capital Flip

$5.00

HH Guthrie Ghost

$5.00

HH Land Rum

$5.00

HH Landmark Locomotive

$5.00

HH Madame Lizzy

$5.00

HH Oak Street Sweetie

$5.00

HH Oklahoma Outlaw

$5.00

HH Pollard Punch

$5.00

HH Rose Rock Mule

$5.00

HH Scottish Rite

$5.00

HH Taste of the Trolley

$5.00

HH Tom Mix Collins

$5.00

HH Tootsie Pop

$5.00

HH White Russian

$5.00

HH Amaretto Sour

$5.00

HH Aviation

$4.00

HH Bee's Knees

$4.00

HH Boulivarier

$4.00

HH Clover Club

$4.00

HH Club Special

$4.00

HH Corpse Reviver #2

$4.00

HH Cosmo

$4.00

HH Daiquiri

$4.00

HH French 75

$4.00

HH Gimlet

$4.00

HH Gold Rush

$4.00

HH Hot Toddy

$4.00

HH KY Mule

$4.00

HH Last Word

$4.50

HH Lemon Drop Martini

$4.00

HH LIT

$5.00

HH Manhattan

$4.00

HH Margarita

$5.00

HH Martinez

$4.00

HH Martini

$4.00

HH Mojito

$4.00

HH Moscow Mule

$4.00

HH Naked and Famous

$5.00

HH Negroni

$5.00

HH NY Sour

$4.00

HH Old Fashioned

$4.00

HH Paloma

$4.50

HH Paper Plane

$5.00

HH Pomegranate Vodka Collins

$5.00

HH Ranch Water

$4.00

HH Rosemary's Baby

$4.00

HH Sazerac

$4.00

HH Sidecar

$6.00

HH Tom Collins

$4.00

HH Vieux Carre

$5.00

HH Whiskey Sour

$4.00

HH White Lady

$4.00

Red Brick Nights

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Blueberry Bluejay

$10.00

Rose Rock Mule

$10.00

Snacks

Chili Pie

$6.00

Olive and Cheese Plate

$14.00

Swag

T-shirt

$20.00

Shot Glass

$4.00

Cigar

$6.00

Cocktails

Club Special

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Beer/Wine

Stonecloud Lite

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.00

Lonestar

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Canned Rose

$8.00
