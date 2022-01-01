A map showing the location of Mackey's Pub 9400 West 143rd StreetView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Mackey's Pub 9400 West 143rd Street

9400 West 143rd Street

Orland Park, IL 60462

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Corkscrew Shrimp

$14.00

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

House-Made Chips and Pico de Gallo

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Tavern Chips

$11.00

Soup and Salads

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Apple Candied Walnut Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$9.00

Tavern Caprese Salad

$13.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Rustic Grilled Pizza

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Grilled Pizza

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Pizza

$16.00

Caprese Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Veggie Grilled Pizza

$16.00

Pizza Bread

$8.00

Tomato Bread

$8.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$15.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Eagle Burger

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Perch Sandwich

$14.00

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

Sweet Potato Quinoa Burger

$15.00

Tommy's Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Cracklin' Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Steak Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Dinners

1/2lb. Shrimp Dinner

$15.00

1lb. Shrimp Dinner

$25.00

4 pc. Fried Chicken

$16.00

House Jambalaya

$17.00

Mahi Mahi Dinner

$18.00

Perch Dinner

$17.00

Salmon Dinner

$18.00

Shrimp & Perch Dinner

$19.00

Walleye Dinner

$19.00

Spinach Lasagna

$17.00

Meat Lasagna

$17.00

Dessert

House-Made Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cinnamon Sugar Jumbo Pretzel

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9400 West 143rd Street, Orland Park, IL 60462

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

