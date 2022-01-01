Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mack's West

review star

No reviews yet

$$

7329 U.S. Hwy 98

Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Gunpowder Shrimp
Large Filet
Ribeye Steak PoBoy

Appetizers

Fried Dill Pickles

$8.00

Fried Jalapeno Peppers

$8.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Homemade Onion Rings

$8.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Fried Crab Claws

$18.00Out of stock
1/2 Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

1/2 Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$14.00Out of stock

Dozen Chargrilled Oysters

$26.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Rolls

$8.00

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Gunpowder Shrimp

$12.00

1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters

$12.00Out of stock

Dozen Raw Oysters

$24.00

Soups

Cup of Gumbo

Cup of Gumbo

$6.00

Bowl of Gumbo

$8.00

Cup of Corn and Crab Bisque

$6.00

Bowl of Corn and Crab Bisque

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Fried Catfish PoBoy

$15.00

Blackened Catfish PoBoy

$15.00

Fried Shrimp PoBoy

$15.00

Fried Oyster PoBoy

$17.00

Ribeye Steak PoBoy

$22.00

Burgers

Mack's Burger

$14.00

Entrees

Regular Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Large Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Regular Frog Legs

$16.00

Large Frog Legs

$19.00

Mack's Giant Seafood Platter

$27.00

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

Seafood Pasta

$19.00

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Crab leg Cluster

$3.00

per cluster

Clam Strips

$16.00

Regular Filet

$15.00

Large Filet

$18.00

Regular Filet Blackened

$15.00

Large Filet Blackened

$18.00

Regular Filet Grilled

$15.00

Large Filet Grilled

$18.00

Regular Crispies

$15.00

Large Crispies

$18.00

Regular Whole Fish

$15.00

Large Whole Fish

$18.00

Catfish Classic

$20.00

Regular Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Large Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Regular Boiled Shrimp

$18.00

Large Boiled Shrimp

$22.00

Regular Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Large Grilled Shrimp

$22.00

Regular Gunpowder Shrimp

$18.00

Large Gunpowder Shrimp

$22.00

Regular Blackened Shrimp

$18.00

Large Blackened Shrimp

$22.00

Regular Fried Oysters

$22.00

Large Fried Oysters

$24.00

Regular Grilled Oysters

$22.00

Large Grilled Oysters

$24.00

Raw Regular Half-Shell Oysters

$22.00Out of stock

Raw Large Half-Shell Oysters

$24.00Out of stock

1 Pound Crab Legs

$35.00

2 Pound Crab Legs

$60.00

Catfish Feast

$30.00

Shrimp Feast

$30.00

Crab Feast

$38.00

Oyster Feast

$32.00

Broiled Seafood Feast

$31.00

Pick 2 Combo Platter

$24.00

Pick 3 Combo Platter

$26.00

Steak Combo Platter 8 oz

$39.00

Steak Combo Platter 16 oz

$46.00

Steaks

8 oz. Ribeye

$29.00

16 oz. Ribeye

$34.00

Steak Combo

$39.00

Make it a 16 0z

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Filet

$8.00

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Desserts

Aunt Lib's Banana Pudding

$6.00

Mack's Lemon Icebox Pie

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Homemade Bread Pudding

$7.00

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Caramel Pie

$7.00

Crawfish 1 lb

1 lb. Crawfish

$4.75Out of stock

2 lb. Crawfish

$9.50Out of stock

3 lb. Crawfish

$14.25Out of stock

4 lb. Crawfish

$19.00Out of stock

5 lb. Crawfish

$23.75Out of stock

Sides

Green Beans

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Loaded Potato

$2.50

Cheese Grits

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Hushpuppies

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Mash Potatoes & Gravy

$2.50

Okra

$2.50

O' Rings

$2.50

Salad

$2.50

Turnip Greens

$2.50

Yams

$2.50

Box of French Fries (carry-out only)

$4.99

Box of Fried Okra (carry-out only)

$5.99

Deep Fried Roll

$0.50

Corn & Taters

$2.50Out of stock

Boiled Shrimp 1lb.

Boiled Shrimp 1 lb.

$16.00

Family Meals (Carry Out Only)

#1 Family Meal

$36.00

#2 Family Meal

$46.00

#3 Family Meal

$56.00

Add-Ons

Filet

$2.50

Grilled Filet

$2.50

Blackened Filet

$2.50

Deep Fried Roll

$0.50

Hushpuppy

$0.25

12 oz Coleslaw (Carryout Only)

$5.50

16 oz Coleslaw (Carryout Only)

$7.00

32 oz Coleslaw (Carryout Only)

$14.00

Gallon Coleslaw

$35.00

Extra Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mack's Sauce

$0.50

8 oz Sides (Carryout Only)

$4.00

12 oz Sides (Carryout Only)

$5.50

16 oz Sides (Carryout Only)

$7.00

Add 12 Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Add 12 Boiled Shrimp

$8.00

Add 12 Gunpowder Shrimp

$8.00

Add 12 Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Add 12 Blackened Shrimp

$8.00

Crableg Cluster

$4.00

Crackers

1/2 Dozen Fried Oysters

$10.00

Dozen Fried Oysters

$22.00

Whole Fish

$3.00

Seafood Buffet

Seafood Buffet

$32.99

Kid Buffet 2 yr

$3.00

Kid Buffet 3 yr

$4.50

Kid Buffet 4 yr

$6.00

Kid Buffet 5 yr

$7.50

Kid Buffet 6 yr

$9.00

Kid Buffet 7 yr

$10.50

Kid Buffet 8 yr

$12.00

Kid Buffet 9 yr

$13.50

Kid Buffet 10 yr

$15.00

Kid Buffet 11 yr

$16.50

Kid Buffet 12 yr

$18.00

Kid Buffet 13 yr

$19.50

Kid Buffet 14 yr

$21.00

Under 2

$0.01

Sunday Buffet

Sunday Buffet

$17.99

Kid Buffet 2 yr

$2.00

Kid Buffet 3 yr

$3.00

Kid Buffet 4 yr

$4.00

Kid Buffet 5 yr

$5.00

Kid Buffet 6 yr

$6.00

Kid Buffet 7 yr

$7.00

Kid Buffet 8 yr

$8.00

Kid Buffet 9 yr

$9.00

Kid Buffet 10 yr

$10.00

Kid Buffet 11 yr

$11.00

Kid Buffet 12 yr

$12.00

Kid Buffet 13 yr

$13.00

Kid Buffet 14 yr

$14.00

Kid Buffet Under 2

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Large Upcharge

$1.00

Coffee

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Un~Sweet Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Kid's Drink

Kid's Coke

$1.75

Kid's Diet Coke

$1.75

Kid's Root Beer

$1.75

Kid's Sprite

$1.75

Kid's Orange Fanta

$1.75

Kid's Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.75

Kid's Lemonade

$1.75

Kid's Strawberry Lemonade

$1.75

Kid's Sweet Tea

$1.75

Kid's Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Kid's Half/Half Tea

$1.75

Kid's Milk

$2.50

Kid's Water

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Half/Half Tea

$2.25

Large Upcharge

$1.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Water

Water

Gallons

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$6.00

Lemons

$0.50

Gallon Half & Half Tea

$6.00

Shirts

Shirts

$20.00

Employee Shirts

Employee Shirt

$15.00

Employee Aprons

Employee Apron

$5.00

Candy

Gumballs

$1.00

Sourpatch

$1.00

York Patties

$0.15

Laffy Taffy

$0.25

Suckers

$0.35

Candy Bars

$1.50

Airheads

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7329 U.S. Hwy 98, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Directions

Gallery
Mack's West image
Mack's West image
Mack's West image
Mack's West image

Similar restaurants in your area

Half Shell Oyster House Hattiesburg
orange starNo Reviews
6555 US-98 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Tabella Italian Restaurant - 3720 Hardy St 23A
orange starNo Reviews
3720 Hardy St 23A Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Little Mack's
orange star4.3 • 62
1060 Highway 42 Sumrall, MS 39482
View restaurantnext
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
orange starNo Reviews
3810 Hardy Street Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Ed's Burger Joint
orange starNo Reviews
3800 Hardy Street Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Hattiesburg, MS
orange star4.4 • 2,589
204 N 40th Ave Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hattiesburg

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Hattiesburg, MS
orange star4.4 • 2,589
204 N 40th Ave Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Petra Cafe Greek & Mediterranean - 6060 US Hwy 49
orange star4.6 • 1,877
6060 US Hwy 49 Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View restaurantnext
Chesterfield’s
orange star4.3 • 713
4646 Hardy St Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Brewsky's - 3818 West 4th St
orange star4.3 • 121
3818 West 4th Street Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hattiesburg
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Gulfport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Biloxi
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Pass Christian
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Bay Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston