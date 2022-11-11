Restaurant header imageView gallery

Macky’s Grill

201 W Main St

Suite J

Payson, AZ 85541

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Cowboy Melt

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Crispy popcorn shrimp served with Macky’s medium wing sauce for dippin. Served with French fries and ranch

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Natural white cheddar cheese bites with a slight bit o’ peppers lightly breaded and fried golden Served with ranch or spicy ranch

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Three pieces of golden fried chicken, tender inside and cripsy outside. Served with French Fries and ranch for dippin’

Edamame

$8.50

Delightful little bites of steamed soybeans, high in protein and lightly salted for a delicious healthy option

Wings

$15.00+

Homemade sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Spicy BBQ Served with ranch

Onion Straws

$11.50

Thinly sliced, lightly battered onions served with ranch. So lip smackin’ good ya gotta try’em!!

Onion Rings

$11.50

Mushrooms

$12.95

Zucchini

$12.95

Pickles

$12.95

Combo App

$14.95

Soup/Chili (Online)

Bowl Chilli

$8.00

Topped with shredded cheese and diced onions

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Topped with shredded cheese and diced onions

Cup Soup

$5.00

Side CornBread

$2.00

Side Texas Toast

$2.29

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crispy chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, atop fresh salad blend with tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles and onions

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Fresh salad blend, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, sliced egg, fresh avocado, bacon bits, onions and bleu cheese crumbles

Chicken Garden Salad

$14.00

Our delicious salad blend topped with grilled chicken, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and onions

Crispy Farmhouse Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crispy tenders on our delicious salad blend with sliced egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$13.00

Fresh salad blend, crispy cajun chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, pepperjack cheese and corn tortilla strips

Side Salad

$4.50

Sandwiches

Soup+1/2 Sandwich

$9.00+

Ham, Turkey or BLT with mayo, lettuce and tomato served with ahotcupofsoup

Avocado Swiss BLT

$12.00

Bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on sourdough

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of toasted bread

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$13.00

Crispy chicken tenders dipped in our medium wing sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and ranch on a hoagie roll

Cowboy Melt

$15.00

Prime beef, roasted anaheim chiles, grilled tomatoes and pepperjack cheese on toasted sourdough, served with Au Jus for dippin

Fingers

$11.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Two flour tortillas with lettuce, cabbage, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and spicy ranchero sauce - fried cod or grilled tilapia

Grilled Chesse

$8.50

Grilled Chicken

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Jumbo Dog

$10.00

Macky’s Club

$15.50

Piled high with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of toasted bread

Mushroom Swiss Dip

$13.00

Prime beef with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a hoagie with Au Jus for dippin’

Patty Melt

$11.00

Classic juicy burger with sautéed onions and swiss on rye

Turkey Avocado Surpreme

$14.00

Turkey with fresh avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on sourdough

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Ham N Ched

$9.50

Burgers

Macky’s Burger

$11.00

Juicy beef patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a toasted bun

Bacon Cheese

$12.50

Hickory smoked bacon and your choice of cheese with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a toasted bun

Cheddar Mushroom

$13.50

Sautéed mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun

Chili Burger

$13.50

Curly Joe

$13.50

Topped with crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce and pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun

Fireside

$13.50

Grilled jalapenos, spicy ranchero, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun

Guacamole Bacon

$14.00

Hickory smoked bacon, guacamole, pepper jack, lettuce onion and tomato on a toasted bun

Mega Ooey Gooey

$15.50

2/3 lb. Angus beef, melted cheddar, swiss and pepperjack cheese with bacon and mayo on a toasted bun

Patty Melt

$11.00

Classic juicy burger with sautéed onions and swiss on rye

Patty Melt (Copy)

$11.00

Classic juicy burger with sautéed onions and swiss on rye

Payson Adventure

$15.50

2/3lb. all Angus beef, fresh roasted anaheim chiles, hickory smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion all between a toasted bun

Reg Ooey Gooey

$12.00

The Beyond Burger

$15.00

Plant based, soy-free burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun

Veggie burger

$13.00

Vegan garden patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a toasted bun. Vegan mayo upon request

Verde Burger

$13.50

Chicken

CHK Adventure

$15.50

2/3lb. all Angus beef, fresh roasted anaheim chiles, hickory smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion all between a toasted bun

CHK Bacon Cheese

$13.50

Hickory smoked bacon and your choice of cheese with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a toasted bun

CHK Fireside

$14.50

Grilled jalapenos, spicy ranchero, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun

CHK Guacamole Bacon

$15.00

Hickory smoked bacon, guacamole, pepper jack, lettuce onion and tomato on a toasted bun

CHK Mega Ooey Gooey

$15.50

2/3 lb. Angus beef, melted cheddar, swiss and pepperjack cheese with bacon and mayo on a toasted bun

CHK Cheddar Mushroom

$14.50

Sautéed mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun

CHK Curly Joe (Ch)

$14.50

Topped with crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce and pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Cheddar wrap

$12.50

Our delicious spinach tortilla with breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar wrap

$13.00

A spinach tortilla filled with fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Veggie wrap

$12.00

Romaine, guacamole, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, onions and balsamic vinaigrette all wrapped up in our spinach tortilla

Protein Packed Lettuce Wrap

Your protein option with fresh tomatoes wrapped in romaine leaves

Phillys

Macky’s Original philly

$13.00

Premium beef, fresh anaheim chiles, onions and melted pepperjack on a hoagie roll with Au Jus for dippin

New York Philly

$13.50

Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms and onions, laid on top of premium beef with pepperjack cheese on a hoagie roll with Au Jus for dippin

Southwest Philly

$14.00

Premium beef, grilled jalapenos, roasted anaheims, grilled onions and melted cheddar cheese on a hoagie roll with Au Jus for dippin

Dinners

Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

Classic shrimp - Simply sautéed with garlic and butter is still the best

Sirloin Steak

$20.00

8oz. lean cut sirloin seasoned and cooked to perfection

Ribeye Steak

$25.00

The best 12 oz. seasoned ribeye, flame grilled to your likin’!!!

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

8 oz. tender beef, breaded and golden fried, smothered in country gravy

Battered Cod Filets

$16.00

Two battered cod filets, deep fried to a golden brown

Grilled or Cajun Tilapia

$16.00

Simply grilled, tender and slightly seasoned

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Perfectly fried chicken battered with a hint of honey

BBQ Ribs

$18.00

Fallin’ off the bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Homemade moist carrot cake with awesome cream cheese frosting. Ohh ... Yeah!

SW Cheesecake

$8.00

You haven't lived until you've bitten into this light and fluffy cheesecake, rolled into a flour tortilla, lightly fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Topped with strawberries, ice cream and whipped cream

Ranch Pie

$6.00

Macky's homemade buttermilk pies are ecstasy for your taste buds! Coconut, buttersctoch, chocolate peanut butter and Almond Joy. Ask your server what's special for today!

Fruit Pie

$6.00

a Payson favorite ... Apple, Fruits of the Forest, and Cherry are amazing! Ask your server for today's selection

Milkshakes

$4.95

The very thickest of milkshakes. Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, Caramel, and Oreo

Straw Shortcake

$5.00

Brownie Fudge Sundae

$7.00+

A soft, chewy brownie topped with a mound of ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream. Nuts upon request

Whole Carrot Cake

$28.00

Whole Ranch Pie

$15.00

Whole Fruit Pie

$15.00

Ice Cream Sunday

$5.00+

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids

Kids CB

$6.95

Kids Dino

$6.96

Kids Mac N Chz

$6.95

Kids Gr Chz

$6.95

Kids HB

$6.95

Sides

A La Carte

Applesauce

$2.29

Baked Potato

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.59

Cottage CHZ

$2.59

Fries

$2.29

Mashed Pot

$3.59

Peaches

$2.29

Potato Salad

$2.59

Side CornBread

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.59

Sweet Potato FF

$3.59

NA Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$3.19

Pepsi

$3.19

Arnold Palmer

$3.19

Diet Pepsi

$3.19

Dr Pepper

$3.19

Coffee

$2.89

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.19

Gatorade (Fruit Punch)

$3.59

Hot Tea

$2.89

Milk

$3.19

Milkshake

$4.95

Mountain Dew

$3.19

Pink Lemonade

$3.19

Rasp Iced Tea

$3.59

Root Beer

$3.19

Sierra Mist

$3.19

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.59

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.59

Soda Water

NO DRINK

CUP OF ICE

Kids Drink

K Water

K Ice Tea

K Pepsi

K Dr. Pepper

K Diet Pepsi

K Fruit Punch Gatorade

K Milk

K Milk Chocolate

K MT. Dew

K Pink Lemonade

K Rasp Tea

K Root Beer

K Sierra Mist

K Strawberry Lemonade

K Sweet Tea

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Howdy Partner! Come on in to Macky's Grill, home of Payson's Best Burger. Our great atmosphere, including a dog friendly patio, is sure to be a favorite.

Website

Location

201 W Main St, Suite J, Payson, AZ 85541

Directions

Main pic

