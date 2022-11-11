Macky’s Grill
No reviews yet
201 W Main St
Suite J
Payson, AZ 85541
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buffalo Shrimp Basket
Crispy popcorn shrimp served with Macky’s medium wing sauce for dippin. Served with French fries and ranch
Cheese Curds
Natural white cheddar cheese bites with a slight bit o’ peppers lightly breaded and fried golden Served with ranch or spicy ranch
Chicken Tender Basket
Three pieces of golden fried chicken, tender inside and cripsy outside. Served with French Fries and ranch for dippin’
Edamame
Delightful little bites of steamed soybeans, high in protein and lightly salted for a delicious healthy option
Wings
Homemade sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Spicy BBQ Served with ranch
Onion Straws
Thinly sliced, lightly battered onions served with ranch. So lip smackin’ good ya gotta try’em!!
Onion Rings
Mushrooms
Zucchini
Pickles
Combo App
Soup/Chili (Online)
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, atop fresh salad blend with tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles and onions
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons
Chicken Cobb Salad
Fresh salad blend, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, sliced egg, fresh avocado, bacon bits, onions and bleu cheese crumbles
Chicken Garden Salad
Our delicious salad blend topped with grilled chicken, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and onions
Crispy Farmhouse Chicken Salad
Crispy tenders on our delicious salad blend with sliced egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Fresh salad blend, crispy cajun chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, pepperjack cheese and corn tortilla strips
Side Salad
Sandwiches
Soup+1/2 Sandwich
Ham, Turkey or BLT with mayo, lettuce and tomato served with ahotcupofsoup
Avocado Swiss BLT
Bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on sourdough
BLT
Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of toasted bread
Buffalo Chicken Sand
Crispy chicken tenders dipped in our medium wing sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and ranch on a hoagie roll
Cowboy Melt
Prime beef, roasted anaheim chiles, grilled tomatoes and pepperjack cheese on toasted sourdough, served with Au Jus for dippin
Fingers
Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas with lettuce, cabbage, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and spicy ranchero sauce - fried cod or grilled tilapia
Grilled Chesse
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Jumbo Dog
Macky’s Club
Piled high with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Mushroom Swiss Dip
Prime beef with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a hoagie with Au Jus for dippin’
Patty Melt
Classic juicy burger with sautéed onions and swiss on rye
Turkey Avocado Surpreme
Turkey with fresh avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on sourdough
Fish Sandwich
Grilled Ham N Ched
Burgers
Macky’s Burger
Juicy beef patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a toasted bun
Bacon Cheese
Hickory smoked bacon and your choice of cheese with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a toasted bun
Cheddar Mushroom
Sautéed mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
Chili Burger
Curly Joe
Topped with crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce and pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun
Fireside
Grilled jalapenos, spicy ranchero, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun
Guacamole Bacon
Hickory smoked bacon, guacamole, pepper jack, lettuce onion and tomato on a toasted bun
Mega Ooey Gooey
2/3 lb. Angus beef, melted cheddar, swiss and pepperjack cheese with bacon and mayo on a toasted bun
Patty Melt
Classic juicy burger with sautéed onions and swiss on rye
Patty Melt (Copy)
Classic juicy burger with sautéed onions and swiss on rye
Payson Adventure
2/3lb. all Angus beef, fresh roasted anaheim chiles, hickory smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion all between a toasted bun
Reg Ooey Gooey
The Beyond Burger
Plant based, soy-free burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun
Veggie burger
Vegan garden patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on a toasted bun. Vegan mayo upon request
Verde Burger
Chicken
CHK Adventure
2/3lb. all Angus beef, fresh roasted anaheim chiles, hickory smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion all between a toasted bun
CHK Bacon Cheese
Hickory smoked bacon and your choice of cheese with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a toasted bun
CHK Fireside
Grilled jalapenos, spicy ranchero, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun
CHK Guacamole Bacon
Hickory smoked bacon, guacamole, pepper jack, lettuce onion and tomato on a toasted bun
CHK Mega Ooey Gooey
2/3 lb. Angus beef, melted cheddar, swiss and pepperjack cheese with bacon and mayo on a toasted bun
CHK Cheddar Mushroom
Sautéed mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
CHK Curly Joe (Ch)
Topped with crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce and pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun
Wraps
Crispy Chicken Cheddar wrap
Our delicious spinach tortilla with breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar wrap
A spinach tortilla filled with fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Veggie wrap
Romaine, guacamole, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, onions and balsamic vinaigrette all wrapped up in our spinach tortilla
Protein Packed Lettuce Wrap
Your protein option with fresh tomatoes wrapped in romaine leaves
Phillys
Macky’s Original philly
Premium beef, fresh anaheim chiles, onions and melted pepperjack on a hoagie roll with Au Jus for dippin
New York Philly
Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms and onions, laid on top of premium beef with pepperjack cheese on a hoagie roll with Au Jus for dippin
Southwest Philly
Premium beef, grilled jalapenos, roasted anaheims, grilled onions and melted cheddar cheese on a hoagie roll with Au Jus for dippin
Dinners
Grilled Shrimp
Classic shrimp - Simply sautéed with garlic and butter is still the best
Sirloin Steak
8oz. lean cut sirloin seasoned and cooked to perfection
Ribeye Steak
The best 12 oz. seasoned ribeye, flame grilled to your likin’!!!
Country Fried Steak
8 oz. tender beef, breaded and golden fried, smothered in country gravy
Battered Cod Filets
Two battered cod filets, deep fried to a golden brown
Grilled or Cajun Tilapia
Simply grilled, tender and slightly seasoned
Fried Chicken
Perfectly fried chicken battered with a hint of honey
BBQ Ribs
Fallin’ off the bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Homemade moist carrot cake with awesome cream cheese frosting. Ohh ... Yeah!
SW Cheesecake
You haven't lived until you've bitten into this light and fluffy cheesecake, rolled into a flour tortilla, lightly fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Topped with strawberries, ice cream and whipped cream
Ranch Pie
Macky's homemade buttermilk pies are ecstasy for your taste buds! Coconut, buttersctoch, chocolate peanut butter and Almond Joy. Ask your server what's special for today!
Fruit Pie
a Payson favorite ... Apple, Fruits of the Forest, and Cherry are amazing! Ask your server for today's selection
Milkshakes
The very thickest of milkshakes. Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, Caramel, and Oreo
Straw Shortcake
Brownie Fudge Sundae
A soft, chewy brownie topped with a mound of ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream. Nuts upon request
Whole Carrot Cake
Whole Ranch Pie
Whole Fruit Pie
Ice Cream Sunday
1 Scoop Ice Cream
Sides
NA Beverages
Water
Iced Tea
Pepsi
Arnold Palmer
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Coffee
Diet Dr Pepper
Gatorade (Fruit Punch)
Hot Tea
Milk
Milkshake
Mountain Dew
Pink Lemonade
Rasp Iced Tea
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Strawberry Lemonade
Sweet Iced Tea
Soda Water
NO DRINK
CUP OF ICE
Kids Drink
Appetizers
Buffalo Shrimp Basket
Crispy popcorn shrimp served with Macky’s medium wing sauce for dippin. Served with French fries and ranch
Cheese Curds
Natural white cheddar cheese bites with a slight bit o’ peppers lightly breaded and fried golden Served with ranch or spicy ranch
Chicken Tender Basket
Three pieces of golden fried chicken, tender inside and cripsy outside. Served with French Fries and ranch for dippin’
Edamame
Delightful little bites of steamed soybeans, high in protein and lightly salted for a delicious healthy option
Wings
Homemade sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ, Spicy BBQ Served with ranch
Onion Straws
Thinly sliced, lightly battered onions served with ranch. So lip smackin’ good ya gotta try’em!!
Onion Rings
Mushrooms
Zucchini
Pickles
Combo App
Soup/Chili
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce, atop fresh salad blend with tomatoes, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles and onions
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons
Chicken Cobb Salad
Fresh salad blend, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, sliced egg, fresh avocado, bacon bits, onions and bleu cheese crumbles
Chicken Garden Salad
Our delicious salad blend topped with grilled chicken, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado and onions
Crispy Farmhouse Chicken Salad
Crispy tenders on our delicious salad blend with sliced egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Fresh salad blend, crispy cajun chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, pepperjack cheese and corn tortilla strips
Side Salad
Sandwiches
Soup+1/2 Sandwich
Ham, Turkey or BLT with mayo, lettuce and tomato served with ahotcupofsoup
Avocado Swiss BLT
Bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on sourdough
BLT
Bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of toasted bread
Buffalo Chicken Sand
Crispy chicken tenders dipped in our medium wing sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, pepperjack cheese and ranch on a hoagie roll
Cowboy Melt
Prime beef, roasted anaheim chiles, grilled tomatoes and pepperjack cheese on toasted sourdough, served with Au Jus for dippin
Fingers
Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas with lettuce, cabbage, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and spicy ranchero sauce - fried cod or grilled tilapia
Grilled Chesse
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Jumbo Dog
Macky’s Club
Piled high with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Mushroom Swiss Dip
Prime beef with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese on a hoagie with Au Jus for dippin’
Patty Melt
Classic juicy burger with sautéed onions and swiss on rye
Turkey Avocado Surpreme
Turkey with fresh avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on sourdough
Fish Sandwich
Grilled Ham N Ched
Chicken
CHK Adventure
2/3lb. all Angus beef, fresh roasted anaheim chiles, hickory smoked bacon, pepperjack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion all between a toasted bun
CHK Bacon Cheese
Hickory smoked bacon and your choice of cheese with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a toasted bun
CHK Fireside
Grilled jalapenos, spicy ranchero, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun
CHK Guacamole Bacon
Hickory smoked bacon, guacamole, pepper jack, lettuce onion and tomato on a toasted bun
CHK Mega Ooey Gooey
2/3 lb. Angus beef, melted cheddar, swiss and pepperjack cheese with bacon and mayo on a toasted bun
CHK Cheddar Mushroom
Sautéed mushrooms, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun
CHK Curly Joe (Ch)
Topped with crispy onion straws, bacon, BBQ sauce and pepperjack cheese on a toasted bun
Wraps
Crispy Chicken Cheddar wrap
Our delicious spinach tortilla with breaded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar wrap
A spinach tortilla filled with fresh romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cucumbers, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Veggie wrap
Romaine, guacamole, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, onions and balsamic vinaigrette all wrapped up in our spinach tortilla
Protein Packed Lettuce Wrap
Your protein option with fresh tomatoes wrapped in romaine leaves
Phillys
Macky’s Original philly
Premium beef, fresh anaheim chiles, onions and melted pepperjack on a hoagie roll with Au Jus for dippin
New York Philly
Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms and onions, laid on top of premium beef with pepperjack cheese on a hoagie roll with Au Jus for dippin
Southwest Philly
Premium beef, grilled jalapenos, roasted anaheims, grilled onions and melted cheddar cheese on a hoagie roll with Au Jus for dippin
Dinners
Grilled Shrimp
Classic shrimp - Simply sautéed with garlic and butter is still the best
Sirloin Steak
8oz. lean cut sirloin seasoned and cooked to perfection
Ribeye Steak
The best 12 oz. seasoned ribeye, flame grilled to your likin’!!!
Country Fried Steak
8 oz. tender beef, breaded and golden fried, smothered in country gravy
Battered Cod Filets
Two battered cod filets, deep fried to a golden brown
Grilled or Cajun Tilapia
Simply grilled, tender and slightly seasoned
Fried Chicken
Perfectly fried chicken battered with a hint of honey
BBQ Ribs
Fallin’ off the bone tender St. Louis style pork ribs
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Homemade moist carrot cake with awesome cream cheese frosting. Ohh ... Yeah!
SW Cheesecake
You haven't lived until you've bitten into this light and fluffy cheesecake, rolled into a flour tortilla, lightly fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Topped with strawberries, ice cream and whipped cream
Ranch Pie
Macky's homemade buttermilk pies are ecstasy for your taste buds! Coconut, buttersctoch, chocolate peanut butter and Almond Joy. Ask your server what's special for today!
Fruit Pie
a Payson favorite ... Apple, Fruits of the Forest, and Cherry are amazing! Ask your server for today's selection
Milkshakes
The very thickest of milkshakes. Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate, Caramel, and Oreo
Straw Shortcake
Brownie Fudge Sundae
A soft, chewy brownie topped with a mound of ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream. Nuts upon request
Whole Carrot Cake
Whole Ranch Pie
Whole Fruit Pie
Ice Cream Sunday
1 Scoop Ice Cream
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Howdy Partner! Come on in to Macky's Grill, home of Payson's Best Burger. Our great atmosphere, including a dog friendly patio, is sure to be a favorite.
201 W Main St, Suite J, Payson, AZ 85541