Macoletta Williamsburg
No reviews yet
56 North 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starter
Cheese Board
Served with Honey and 2Mini Pitas, Caseificio dell'Alta Langa (sheep, cow,goat), Gruyere de Comte (cow), Cream of Vermont (cow, goat)
Burrata Canvas
Burrata salad served with mini Diablo, Margherita, Broccoli Rabe & Sausage, and Mushroom Mini Calzones
Meat Board
Served with cornichons and 2 Mini Pitas, Prosciutto Crudo, Parma, Italy, The François (Pork), Bresaola, Lombardy, ItalyMinneapolis, USA,
Mixed Marinated Olives
Castel Veltrano Green, Manzanilla, Red Cerignola and Black Gaeta
Shishito Peppers
Roasted in our Brick Oven and Served with Spicy Aioli
Homemade Meatballs
Homemade Veal and Beef Meatballs in a Our House Tomato Sauce and Served with 2 mini pitas
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant, San Marzano Tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano, Fresh Basil
Salads
Macoletta Salad
Arugula, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pears with Lemon and Olive Oil
Beet Salad
Arugula, Roasted Beet, Goat Cheese, Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette
Mozzerella Caprese
Heirloom Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt and Black Pepper
Burrata Salad
Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper and 2 Mini Pitas
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Crotons, Anchovy-Ceasar Dressing
Pizza
(SM) Margherita
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
(LG) Margherita
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
(SM) Diablo
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Nduja, Spicy Salami, Calabrian Chili, Honey
(LG) Diablo
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Nduja, Spicy Salami, Calabrian Chili, Honey
(SM) Crudo
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto
(LG) Crudo
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto
(SM) Cara
San Marzano Tomatoes, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction
(LG) Cara
San Marzano Tomatoes, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction
(SM) Eggplant & Stracciatella
San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Eggplant, Shallots
(LG) Eggplant & Stracciatella
San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Eggplant, Shallots
(SM) Napolitana
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Anchovy, Capers, Oregano, Parsley
(LG) Napolitana
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Anchovy, Capers, Oregano, Parsley
(SM) Bresaola & Stracciatella
San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Arugula, Bresaola and Balsamic Glaze
(LG) Bresaola & Stracciatella
San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Arugula, Bresaola and Balsamic Glaze
(SM) Meat Lover
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
(LG) Meat Lover
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
(SM) Festa di Formaggi
Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Blue Cheese, Fontina, Rosemary
(LG) Festa di Formaggi
Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Blue Cheese, Fontina, Rosemary
(SM) Mushroom
Fresh Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Parmesan Reggiano, Truffle Oil
(LG) Mushroom
Fresh Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Parmesan Reggiano, Truffle Oil
(SM) Algerino
Lamb Sausage, Smoked Shallots, Fontina, Roasted Tomatoes, Rosemary, Fresh Oregano
(LG) Algerino
Lamb Sausage, Smoked Shallots, Fontina, Roasted Tomatoes, Rosemary, Fresh Oregano
(SM) Bianca
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pine Nuts, Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic
(LG) Bianca
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pine Nuts, Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic
(SM) Taleggio
Fresh Mozzarella, Carmelized Onions, Italian Sausage, Taleggio Cheese
(LG) Taleggio
Fresh Mozzarella, Carmelized Onions, Italian Sausage, Taleggio Cheese
(SM) Macoletta Special
Ask Your Server
(LG) Macoletta Special
Ask Your Server
Make Your Own Pizza Small
Make Your Own Pizza Large
Dessert
Nutella Pizza
Crispy pizza stuffed with Nutella and sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
2 Mini Nutella
2 Mini homemade Pita bread stuffed with Nutella and sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
2 Mini Cannolis
2 Mini Cannolis stuffed with ricotta cheese
Tiramisu - Chefs Special
Espresso soaked Pavesini cookies, surrounded by lightly sweetened mascarpone cream,covered with cocoa powder
Pannacotta - Chefs Special (Gluten Free)
“Cooked Cream” Delicate vanilla cream dessert with a mixed berry sauce
Chocolate Lava Cake (Gluten Free)
Gluten Free Molten Lava Cake made by France Desserts
Ice Cream Trio
Ask you server for flavors
1 Scoop Ice Cream
Liquor
Well Vodka
Titos
Grey Goose
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Bacardi
Zacapa
Cachaca
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Zacapa
DBL Cachaca
Well Tequila
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Vida Del Maguey
Ilegal Mezcal
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Espolon Blanco
DBL Espolon Reposado
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Vida Del Maguey
DBL Ilegal Mezcal
Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Jameson
Makers Mark
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Bulliet Bourbon
DBL Jameson
DBL Makers Mark
Macallan 12
Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Macallan 12
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
Aperol
Baileys Irish Cream
Bitter Bianco
Campari
Cividina Grappa
Cocchi Sweet Vermouth
Cointreau
Cynar
Kahlua
Martini and Rossi Blanco
Martini and Rossi Extra Dry
Peach Schnapps
Sfumato
St. Germain Elderflower
Tripple Sec
Violetta
DBL Baileys Irish Cream
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Cointreau
DBL Kahlua
DBL Noilly Prat
DBL Cynar
DBL Sfumato
DBL Violetta
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Bitter Bianco
DBL Martini and Rossi Blanco
DBL Martini and Rossi Extra Dry
DBL St. Germain Elderflower
DBL Cividina Grappa
DBL Cocchi Sweet Vermouth
DBL Tripple Sec
Cocktails
Amaro Lemonade
Aperol Spritz
Apple Cider Mimosa
Bellini
Caipirinha
Call Me Cool
Champagne Cocktail
Citrine
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Daisy's Delight
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Gimlet
Happy Camper
Harvest Gold
High Fashion
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Macoletta Spritz
Mango Peño
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mezcalero
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Negroni Bianco
Old Fashioned
Pirate Mojito
Red Sangria
Rob Roy
Rossini
Sangria Rosado
Screwdriver
Sidecar
Taking Off
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Where's Walid-O?
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Sangria
Open Drink
Beer
Wine
Montepulciano GLS
Malbec Clos des Andes Reserva GLS
Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Lambrusco dell’Emilia GLS
Lambrusco dell’Emilia
Montepulciano
Malbec Clos des Andes Reserva
Cabernet Sauvignon
Limoux Rouge
Pym-Rae
Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Chenin Blanc GLS
Le Cantine Chardonnay GLS
Veuve Prosecco GLS
Veuve Prosecco
Sauvignon Blanc
Le Cantine Chardonnay
Chenin Blanc
Roseline GLS
Roseline
Labruyère Prologue Brut Champagne
Corkage Fee
NA Beverages
Americano
Cappuccino
Double Espresso
Espresso
Freddo Espresso
Latte
Cortado
Cafe Macchiato
Iced Americano
Iced Latte
Apple Cider
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Fresh Orange Juice
Homemade Lemonade
Homemade Strawberry Lemonade
Hot Chocolate
Hot Apple Cider
Saratoga Sparkling
Saratoga Still
Milk
Mocktail
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Sunset
Boylan Gingerale
Boylan Orange
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Egyptian Licorice Tea
Lemon Tea
Rose Hibiscus Tea
English Breakfast Tea
Green Jasmine Tea
Merchandise
Macoletta Hat
Homemade Pomodoro Sauce
Peeled Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil. 16 ounces of sauce
Homemade Harizza Sauce
Red Bell Peppers, Olive Oil, Calabrian Chilies, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Salt, Pepper. 16 Ounces of Sauce.
OONI Pizza Oven
Pizza Dough
Gluten Free Dough
Pizza Kit
Comes with everything you need to make your own pizza!
Gluten Free Pizza Kit
Comes with everything you need to make your own pizza!
Macoletta Bag
Reusable Bag
Macoletta Sticker
Starter
Cheese Board
Served with Honey and 2Mini Pitas, Caseificio dell'Alta Langa (sheep, cow,goat), Gruyere de Comte (cow), Cream of Vermont (cow, goat)
Meat Board
Served with cornichons and 2 Mini Pitas, Prosciutto Crudo, Parma, Italy, The François (Pork), Bresaola, Lombardy, ItalyMinneapolis, USA,
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant, San Marzano Tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano, Fresh Basil
Burrata Canvas
Burrata salad served with mini Diablo, Margherita, Broccoli Rabe & Sausage, and Mushroom Mini Calzones
Homemade Meatballs
Homemade Veal and Beef Meatballs in a Our House Tomato Sauce and Served with 2 mini pitas
Mixed Marinated Olives
Castel Veltrano Green, Manzanilla, Red Cerignola and Black Gaeta
Shishito Peppers
Roasted in our Brick Oven and Served with Spicy Aioli
Salads
Macoletta Salad
Arugula, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pears with Lemon and Olive Oil
Beet Salad
Arugula, Roasted Beet, Goat Cheese, Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette
Mozzerella Caprese
Heirloom Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt and Black Pepper
Burrata Salad
Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper and 2 Mini Pitas
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Crotons, Anchovy-Ceasar Dressing
Pizza
(SM) Margherita
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
(SM) Eggplant & Stracciatella
San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Eggplant, Shallots
(SM) Napolitana
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Anchovy, Capers, Oregano, Parsley
(SM) Bresaola & Stracciatella
San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Arugula, Bresaola and Balsamic Glaze
(SM) Diablo
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Nduja, Spicy Salami, Calabrian Chili, Honey
(SM) Crudo
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto
(SM) Meat Lover
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
(SM) Festa di Formaggi
Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Blue Cheese, Fontina, Rosemary
(SM) Mushroom
Fresh Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Parmesan Reggiano, Truffle Oil
(SM) Algerino
Lamb Sausage, Smoked Shallots, Fontina, Roasted Tomatoes, Rosemary, Fresh Oregano
(SM) Bianca
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pine Nuts, Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic
(SM) Taleggio
Fresh Mozzarella, Carmelized Onions, Italian Sausage, Taleggio Cheese
(SM) Cara
San Marzano Tomatoes, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction
(LG) Margherita
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
(LG) Eggplant & Stracciatella
San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Eggplant, Shallots
(LG) Napolitana
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Anchovy, Capers, Oregano, Parsley
(LG) Bresaola & Stracciatella
San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Arugula, Bresaola and Balsamic Glaze
(LG) Diablo
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Nduja, Spicy Salami, Calabrian Chili, Honey
(LG) Crudo
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto
(LG) Meat Lover
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
(LG) Festa di Formaggi
Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Blue Cheese, Fontina, Rosemary
(LG) Mushroom
Fresh Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Parmesan Reggiano, Truffle Oil
(LG) Algerino
Lamb Sausage, Smoked Shallots, Fontina, Roasted Tomatoes, Rosemary, Fresh Oregano
(LG) Bianca
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pine Nuts, Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic
(LG) Taleggio
Fresh Mozzarella, Carmelized Onions, Italian Sausage, Taleggio Cheese
(LG) Cara
San Marzano Tomatoes, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction
Make Your Own Pizza Small
Make Your Own Pizza Large
Dessert
Nutella Pizza
Crispy pizza stuffed with Nutella and sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
2 Mini Nutella
2 Mini homemade Pita bread stuffed with Nutella and sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
2 Mini Cannolis
2 Mini Cannolis stuffed with ricotta cheese
Tiramisu - Chefs Special
Espresso soaked Pavesini cookies, surrounded by lightly sweetened mascarpone cream,covered with cocoa powder
Pannacotta - Chefs Special (Gluten Free)
“Cooked Cream” Delicate vanilla cream dessert with a mixed berry sauce
Chocolate Lava Cake (Gluten Free)
Gluten Free Molten Lava Cake made by France Desserts
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
56 North 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249