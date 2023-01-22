Restaurant header imageView gallery

Macoletta Williamsburg

56 North 9th St

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Order Again

Popular Items

(SM) Napolitana
(SM) Margherita
(SM) Diablo

Starter

Cheese Board

$17.00

Served with Honey and 2Mini Pitas, Caseificio dell'Alta Langa (sheep, cow,goat), Gruyere de Comte (cow), Cream of Vermont (cow, goat)

Burrata Canvas

$22.00

Burrata salad served with mini Diablo, Margherita, Broccoli Rabe & Sausage, and Mushroom Mini Calzones

Meat Board

Meat Board

$19.00

Served with cornichons and 2 Mini Pitas, Prosciutto Crudo, Parma, Italy, The François (Pork), Bresaola, Lombardy, ItalyMinneapolis, USA,

Mixed Marinated Olives

$10.00

Castel Veltrano Green, Manzanilla, Red Cerignola and Black Gaeta

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Roasted in our Brick Oven and Served with Spicy Aioli

Homemade Meatballs

Homemade Meatballs

$15.00

Homemade Veal and Beef Meatballs in a Our House Tomato Sauce and Served with 2 mini pitas

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Eggplant, San Marzano Tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano, Fresh Basil

Salads

Macoletta Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pears with Lemon and Olive Oil

Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Roasted Beet, Goat Cheese, Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette

Mozzerella Caprese

Mozzerella Caprese

$14.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt and Black Pepper

Burrata Salad

$19.00

Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper and 2 Mini Pitas

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Crotons, Anchovy-Ceasar Dressing

Pizza

(SM) Margherita

(SM) Margherita

$17.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

(LG) Margherita

$28.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

(SM) Diablo

(SM) Diablo

$21.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Nduja, Spicy Salami, Calabrian Chili, Honey

(LG) Diablo

$36.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Nduja, Spicy Salami, Calabrian Chili, Honey

(SM) Crudo

$22.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto

(LG) Crudo

$38.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto

(SM) Cara

$18.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction

(LG) Cara

(LG) Cara

$32.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction

(SM) Eggplant & Stracciatella

(SM) Eggplant & Stracciatella

$18.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Eggplant, Shallots

(LG) Eggplant & Stracciatella

(LG) Eggplant & Stracciatella

$32.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Eggplant, Shallots

(SM) Napolitana

(SM) Napolitana

$18.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Anchovy, Capers, Oregano, Parsley

(LG) Napolitana

(LG) Napolitana

$32.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Anchovy, Capers, Oregano, Parsley

(SM) Bresaola & Stracciatella

(SM) Bresaola & Stracciatella

$19.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Arugula, Bresaola and Balsamic Glaze

(LG) Bresaola & Stracciatella

(LG) Bresaola & Stracciatella

$34.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Stracciatella, Arugula, Bresaola and Balsamic Glaze

(SM) Meat Lover

(SM) Meat Lover

$19.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

(LG) Meat Lover

(LG) Meat Lover

$34.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage

(SM) Festa di Formaggi

(SM) Festa di Formaggi

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Blue Cheese, Fontina, Rosemary

(LG) Festa di Formaggi

(LG) Festa di Formaggi

$32.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino, Blue Cheese, Fontina, Rosemary

(SM) Mushroom

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Parmesan Reggiano, Truffle Oil

(LG) Mushroom

(LG) Mushroom

$34.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Cremini Mushrooms, Parmesan Reggiano, Truffle Oil

(SM) Algerino

(SM) Algerino

$21.00

Lamb Sausage, Smoked Shallots, Fontina, Roasted Tomatoes, Rosemary, Fresh Oregano

(LG) Algerino

(LG) Algerino

$36.00

Lamb Sausage, Smoked Shallots, Fontina, Roasted Tomatoes, Rosemary, Fresh Oregano

(SM) Bianca

(SM) Bianca

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pine Nuts, Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic

(LG) Bianca

(LG) Bianca

$32.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pine Nuts, Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic

(SM) Taleggio

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Carmelized Onions, Italian Sausage, Taleggio Cheese

(LG) Taleggio

(LG) Taleggio

$32.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Carmelized Onions, Italian Sausage, Taleggio Cheese

(SM) Macoletta Special

$23.00

Ask Your Server

(LG) Macoletta Special

$39.00

Ask Your Server

Make Your Own Pizza Small

$13.00

Make Your Own Pizza Large

$22.00

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

$11.00

Crispy pizza stuffed with Nutella and sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

2 Mini Nutella

$8.00

2 Mini homemade Pita bread stuffed with Nutella and sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

2 Mini Cannolis

$6.00

2 Mini Cannolis stuffed with ricotta cheese

Tiramisu - Chefs Special

$11.00

Espresso soaked Pavesini cookies, surrounded by lightly sweetened mascarpone cream,covered with cocoa powder

Pannacotta - Chefs Special (Gluten Free)

$9.00

“Cooked Cream” Delicate vanilla cream dessert with a mixed berry sauce

Chocolate Lava Cake (Gluten Free)

$11.00

Gluten Free Molten Lava Cake made by France Desserts

Ice Cream Trio

$9.00

Ask you server for flavors

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$14.40

Grey Goose

$15.60

DBL Well Vodka

$24.00

DBL Titos

$28.80

DBL Grey Goose

$31.20

Well Gin

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.60

Tanqueray

$14.40

DBL Well Gin

$24.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$31.20

DBL Tanqueray

$28.80

Well Rum

$12.00

Bacardi

$14.40

Zacapa

$13.20

Cachaca

$14.40

DBL Well Rum

$24.00

DBL Bacardi

$28.80

DBL Zacapa

$26.40

DBL Cachaca

$28.80

Well Tequila

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$14.40

Espolon Reposado

$14.40

Casamigos Blanco

$16.80

Casamigos Reposado

$16.80

Vida Del Maguey

$13.20

Ilegal Mezcal

$16.80

DBL Well Tequila

$24.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$28.80

DBL Espolon Reposado

$28.80

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$33.60

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$33.60

DBL Vida Del Maguey

$26.40

DBL Ilegal Mezcal

$33.60

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$13.20

Bulliet Bourbon

$15.60

Bulliet Rye

$15.60

Jameson

$14.40

Makers Mark

$16.80

DBL Well Whiskey

$24.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$31.20

DBL Jack Daniels

$26.40

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$31.20

DBL Jameson

$28.80

DBL Makers Mark

$33.60

Macallan 12

$16.80

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.80

DBL Macallan 12

$33.60

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$33.60

Aperol

$10.80

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

Bitter Bianco

$12.00

Campari

$10.80

Cividina Grappa

$14.40

Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

$13.20

Cointreau

$13.20

Cynar

$13.20

Kahlua

$13.20

Martini and Rossi Blanco

$14.40

Martini and Rossi Extra Dry

$14.40

Peach Schnapps

$10.80

Sfumato

$12.00

St. Germain Elderflower

$13.20

Tripple Sec

$9.60

Violetta

$13.20

DBL Baileys Irish Cream

$24.00

DBL Aperol

$21.60

DBL Campari

$21.60

DBL Cointreau

$26.40

DBL Kahlua

$26.40

DBL Noilly Prat

$26.40

DBL Cynar

$26.40

DBL Sfumato

$24.00

DBL Violetta

$26.40

DBL Peach Schnapps

$21.60

DBL Bitter Bianco

$24.00

DBL Martini and Rossi Blanco

$28.80

DBL Martini and Rossi Extra Dry

$28.80

DBL St. Germain Elderflower

$26.40

DBL Cividina Grappa

$28.80

DBL Cocchi Sweet Vermouth

$26.40

DBL Tripple Sec

$19.20

Cocktails

Amaro Lemonade

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Call Me Cool

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Citrine

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Daisy's Delight

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Happy Camper

$14.00

Harvest Gold

$14.00

High Fashion

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Macoletta Spritz

$14.00

Mango Peño

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mezcalero

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Negroni Bianco

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pirate Mojito

$14.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rossini

$9.00

Sangria Rosado

$12.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Taking Off

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Where's Walid-O?

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$13.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Open Drink

Beer

Guiness

$11.00

Forst

$10.00

Hefeweizen

$11.00

Montauk Wave Chaser

$10.00

Radeberger

$9.00

Founder's Lager

$9.00

UFO White

$9.00Out of stock

Wine

Montepulciano GLS

$14.00

Malbec Clos des Andes Reserva GLS

$16.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$15.00

Lambrusco dell’Emilia GLS

$15.00

Lambrusco dell’Emilia

$55.00

Montepulciano

$50.00

Malbec Clos des Andes Reserva

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Limoux Rouge

$70.00

Pym-Rae

$350.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$14.00

Chenin Blanc GLS

$15.00

Le Cantine Chardonnay GLS

$14.00

Veuve Prosecco GLS

$14.00

Veuve Prosecco

$50.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Le Cantine Chardonnay

$50.00

Chenin Blanc

$55.00

Roseline GLS

$15.00

Roseline

$55.00

Labruyère Prologue Brut Champagne

$75.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

NA Beverages

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Freddo Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Cortado

$3.00

Cafe Macchiato

$3.50

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Apple Cider

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.00

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00

Homemade Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$7.00

Saratoga Still

$7.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sunset

$6.00

Boylan Gingerale

$4.00Out of stock

Boylan Orange

$4.00

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Egyptian Licorice Tea

$3.00

Lemon Tea

$3.00

Rose Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Green Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Merchandise

Macoletta Hat

$15.00

Homemade Pomodoro Sauce

$12.00

Peeled Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil. 16 ounces of sauce

Homemade Harizza Sauce

$20.00

Red Bell Peppers, Olive Oil, Calabrian Chilies, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Salt, Pepper. 16 Ounces of Sauce.

OONI Pizza Oven

$399.99

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Gluten Free Dough

$8.00

Pizza Kit

$10.00

Comes with everything you need to make your own pizza!

Gluten Free Pizza Kit

$13.00

Comes with everything you need to make your own pizza!

Macoletta Bag

$5.00

Reusable Bag

Macoletta Sticker

$1.00

All hours
Sunday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

56 North 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Directions

