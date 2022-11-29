Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mac Park BBQ 181 E Tasman STE 50

181 E Tasman STE 50

San Jose, CA 95134

Order Again

Gettin' Started

House Made Potato Chips

$6.00Out of stock

with Ranch

Onion Strings

$6.00Out of stock

with House White BBQ Sauce

Potato Skins w/White Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Add Cheddar Cheese & Bacon

Hush Puppies & Honey Butter

$7.00Out of stock

Classic Hush Puppies

Texas Signature Chili

$12.00

Poppers

$8.00+

Ground Brisket slow cooked till perfection

Chips & Dip

$10.00

Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips w/ Queso & Salsa Roja

Smoked & Fried Wings

$5.00+Out of stock

W/ Lime & Pepper, BBQ sauce, or White Sauce

Greens

Mac Park Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, and Croutons w/ Ranch

Southwest Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Chipotle Ranch, Elotes, Pico De Gallo & Tortilla Strips.

BYO BBQ Platters

Meats by the 1/2 # : Sausage, Chopped Chicken, Turkey, Brisket Pulled Pork, Ribs

1x1

$18.00

1 Meat & 1 Side

2x2

$30.00

2 Meats & 2 Sides

3x3

$50.00

3 Meats & 3 Sides

3(2)

$100.00

3 Pounds of Meats, 3 Large Sides, w/ Hush Puppies, Poppers & Street Tacos. FEEDS OVER 6!

Creations

Tater Truck

$15.00

Baked Potato W/ Butter, Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Green onions

Mac Plate

$15.00

Mac & Cheese topped w/ Chopped Brisket and Sauce

BBQ Frito Pie

$18.00

Fritos w/ Queso & Chili topped w/ Chopped Brisket

Tater Tot Elote

$18.00

Tater Tots w/ Queso & Elotes topped w/ Pulled Pork

The Keto

$13.00

Smoked Collard Green topped w/ Protein of choice Free Range Fried Chicken. Served with & 1 Sides

Catfish

$18.00+Out of stock

Southern Fried Catfish Filets served with Hushpuppies, 1 Side & Tartar Sauce

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Meat by the 1/2#

1/2lb. Brisket

$15.00

1/2lb. Turkey

$13.00Out of stock

1/2lb. Sausage

$12.00

1/2lb. Pulled Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

1/2lb. Pulled Pork

$14.00

Ribs

$25.00+

Sandwiches & More

BBQ Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket mopped in Mac Park Signature Sauce and Slow cooked, topped with Onions, Jalapenos, and Pickles on a bun

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders mopped with Buffalo Sauce, white American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo on a toasted Bun

Brisket Smash Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Ground Brisket, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and BBQ Sauce. SUBSTITUTE FOR PLANT BASED PATTY +3

Catfish Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Southern Fried Catfish Filet, Lettuce, Pico & Tartar Sauce.

Quesadilla

$18.00

House Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Peppers

Street Tacos

$18.00

5 Corn or Flour Tortillas W/ Onions, Cilantro, Cotija & Salsa

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

House Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions & Chipotle Aioli

Smoked Turkey B.L.T.

$18.00Out of stock

W/ Avocado & Chipotle Aioli

Kids Menu

Mac Park Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Slider

$10.00Out of stock

Baby Mac Plate

Out of stock

Sides

Pinto Beans

$7.00+Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

Cole Slaw

$7.00+

Tots

$7.00+

Fries

$7.00+

Elottes

$7.00+

Brussels

$7.00+

Smoked Cabbage

$7.00+

Desserts

Fried Twinkie

Out of stock

Apple Pie

Out of stock

Mudd Pie

Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$8.00

N/A

20oz

$3.50

Fountain

$3.50

Beer

Draft

$8.00

Bottle

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bringing Texas to the Bay

181 E Tasman STE 50, San Jose, CA 95134

