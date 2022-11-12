  • Home
MacQue's Barbeque, Elk Grove 8517 Elk Grove Blvd

No reviews yet

8517 Elk Grove Blvd

Elk Grove Blvd, CA 95624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Two-Way
Three-Way
XL Family Pack (6-8 people)

Starters

Cam's Kettle Chips

Cam's Kettle Chips

$4.50

House-made Kettle chips lightly tossed with our famous MacQue's Dry Rub. You can get them loaded or topped with meat.

JoJo's Sliders

$7.99

Two sliders with your choice of Pulled Pork, Tri Tip or Boneless Chicken, served with your choice of sauce and kettle chips.

Ethel's Energy Veggie Slaw

Ethel's Energy Veggie Slaw

$5.99

A fresh and delicious salad of Broccoli, Kale, Brussel Sprouts and Carrots, tossed with a Smokey Chipotle dressing.

Spring Mix

Spring Mix

$5.99

A wonderfully fresh Spring Mix with tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions, served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette. Upgrade your salad with some protein. (Pictured: Spring Mix with Boneless Chicken)

Lil Mike's Menu

Lil Tri-Tip

Lil Tri-Tip

$9.99

Our juicy and tender tri-tip will satisfy even the smallest appetite.

Lil Ribs

Lil Ribs

$8.99

A smaller portion of our perfectly seasoned Pork Ribs, slowly smoked over Oak Wood for an incredible authentic flavor.

Lil Pull

Lil Pull

$8.99

A smaller portion of our tasty and tender pulled pork, with a side of your choice and a dinner roll.

Lil Chick

Lil Chick

$7.99

Our slow smoked chicken breast, with a side of your choice and a dinner roll.

Lil Brisket

Lil Brisket

$9.99

A smaller portion of our tender pulled brisket, with a side of your choice and a dinner roll.

Lil Pork T

$8.99

A smaller portion of our juicy smoked pork tenderloin, with a side of your choice and a dinner roll.

BBQ Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Our mouth-watering brisket is slowly smoked to perfection. Includes a small (5oz) side of your choice.

Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$9.99

Our tender, juicy and thinly sliced tri-tip, stuffed in a 6-inch hoagie roll. Includes a small (5oz) side of your choice.

Link Sandwich

Link Sandwich

$8.99

Choose any one of our delicious links. MacQUE's Homemade (HOT or MILD all beef) link, Homemade Louisiana Chicken Link and Louisiana Link. Includes a small (5oz) side of your choice.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Indulge yourself with our highly addictive Pulled Pork stuffed in a soft 6 inch hoagie roll, topped with your choice of BBQ sauce. Includes a small (5oz) side of your choice.

Bart Sandwich

Bart Sandwich

$10.99

A healthy portion of our Tri-Tip, combined with our Homemade Hot link makes this a customer favorite. Just ask Bart! Includes a small (5oz) side of your choice.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Delight your taste buds with our delicious Boneless Chicken Breast, in a 6" hoagie roll. Includes a small (5oz) side of your choice.

KT's Fav Sandwich

KT's Fav Sandwich

$9.99

Our tender, juicy Tri-Tip & our Louisiana Chicken Link piled together in a sandwich! Includes a small (5oz) side of your choice.

Smoked Ham Sandwich

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Our slowly smoked ham, sliced to perfection and stuffed in a 6 inch hoagie roll. Includes a side of your choice.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.99

Our juicy smoked pork tenderloin stuffed in a 6 inch hoagie roll, served with a small (5oz) side of your choice.

Link Me Up

MacQue's Homemade Louisiana Chicken Links

$11.99

A special blend of Louisiana style spices makes this link a crowd favorite.

Louisiana Style Hot Link

$10.99

Slowly smoked over Oak Wood to bring out the natural link flavors.

Link Trio

Link Trio

$15.99

Choose 3 of our links to satisfy your taste buds. BEST SELLER. No double selections. Comes with two sides of your choice and a dinner roll.

MacQue's Homemade MILD Links

MacQue's Homemade MILD Links

$11.99

MacQUE's All Beef link, with a secret blend of spices to tickle your taste buds. This mild version is packed with all the flavor, minus the heat. The Hot links are the real deal!!!

MacQue's Homemade HOT Links

MacQue's Homemade HOT Links

$11.99

MacQUE's All Beef link, with a secret blend of spices to tickle your taste buds. This HOT version is packed with all the flavor, and definitely brings the heat! These links are the real deal!!! Legit for spicy lovers.

Classic MacQue's Menu

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$12.99

Perfectly seasoned Pork Ribs, slowly smoked over Oak Wood for an incredible authentic flavor. Definitely a popular choice and fan favorite! Includes two sides of your choice and a dinner roll.

Half-Chicken

Half-Chicken

$11.75

Seasoned with MacQUE's special blend of spices and slowly smoked until golden brown. **QUEmunity secret tip: You can ask for your chicken to be flash fried**

Smoked Boneless Chicken Breast

Smoked Boneless Chicken Breast

$10.69

Boneless white meat chicken breast marinated and smoked to tender and juicy perfection. Don't be chicken to try this chicken!

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Delicious Pork Butt, seasoned with MacQue's Dry Rub and smoked over Oak Wood until it's nice and tender. Tossed in our famous BBQ sauce. Definitely a QUEmunity favorite!

Uncle Freddy's Smoked Ham

Uncle Freddy's Smoked Ham

$10.99

Slowly smoked Ham with Oakwood to provide and authentic flavor.

Tri-tip

Tri-tip

$13.39

Seasoned with MacQUE's dry rub and slowly cooked over Oak Wood. This tri-tip is tender and juicy.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$10.99

Seasoned with MacQUE's dry rub and smoked slowly. The loin is packed with flavor and juicy.

Brisket

Brisket

$14.39

Slow smoked to absolute perfection and seasoned with our Dry Rub. A QUEmunity favorite!

1/2 Slab

1/2 Slab

$15.99

Our ribs are slow smoked and tender. This half slab will satisfy any craving. Includes two sides of your choice and a dinner roll.

Which Way Is Up

Two-Way

Two-Way

$14.99

Your choice of TWO meats. Includes two sides of your choice and a dinner roll.

Three-Way

Three-Way

$17.49

Your choice of THREE meats. Includes two sides of your choice and a dinner roll.

Full House (4-Way)

Full House (4-Way)

$23.79

Your choice of FOUR meats. Includes two medium sides of your choice and two dinner rolls.

A Single Life

Bone-In Half Chicken

Bone-In Half Chicken

$9.49

When all you need is just a half-chicken. Seasoned with MacQue's special blend of spices and slowly smoked until golden brown.

Bone-In Whole Chicken

Bone-In Whole Chicken

$17.99

A whole chicken, slowly smoked til golden brown.

Boneless Chicken Breast

$5.99

A single piece of Boneless Chicken Breast marinated and smoked to tender and juicy perfection.

Boneless Chicken Breast (1 lb)

$15.99

1/2 Slab Ribs

$14.99

Grab yourself a half slab. Six bones and six tips.

Full Slab Ribs

Full Slab Ribs

$29.99

A whole slab of MacQUE's succulent ribs and your choice of BBQ Sauce. Twelve bones and twelve tips.

Brisket - 1lb

$18.99

One pound of our tender smoked to perfection brisket. Definitely a QUEmunity favorite.

Brisket - 2lbs

$36.99

Two pounds of our tender smoked to perfection brisket. Definitely a QUEmunity favorite.

Tri-Tip - 1lb

$17.99

Tri Tip - 2lbs

$32.99

Ham - 1lb

$15.99

Ham - 2lbs

$27.99
Link - One

Link - One

$5.99

A single link of your choice.

Links ALC (1 lb)

$17.99

Sm. Pork Tenderloin ALC (1 lb)

$14.99

Pork Tenderloin (2lb)

$28.99

2lbs of our juicy and tender Pork Tenderloin. Just the Pork T.

Sm. Pulled Pork ALC (1 lb)

$15.99

Lg. Pulled Pork ALC (2 lbs)

$28.99

JoJo Slider (1)

$2.50

A single slider.

Need a Little More?

Here's the Beef Meal

$36.99

2lbs of our addictive Tri-Tip! Includes two large sides (16 oz each) of your choice and dinner rolls.

Mike's Snack Full Slab Meal

Mike's Snack Full Slab Meal

$32.99

A whole slab of MacQue's succulent ribs and your choice of two large sides (16 oz each) and four dinner rolls.

Pulled Pork Meal

Pulled Pork Meal

$33.99

Indulge yourself with our highly addictive Pulled Pork. Includes two large sides (16 oz each) and 4 dinner rolls.

Whole Smoked Chicken Meal

Whole Smoked Chicken Meal

$27.99

Seasoned with MacQue's special blend of spices and slowly smoked until golden brown. Meal includes two large sides (16 oz each) and 4 dinner rolls. **QUEmunity secret tip: You can ask for your chicken to be flash fried**

Pork Tenderloin Meal

$33.99

A 2lb portion of our tasty Pork T, slowly smoked to tenderness. Includes two large (16oz) sides of your choice and 4 dinner rolls.

Brisket Meal

Brisket Meal

$37.69

A 2lb portion of our mouth-watering Brisket, slowly smoked to perfection. Includes two large (16oz) sides of your choice and 4 dinner rolls.

Ham Meal

$33.69

A 2lb portion of our delectable smoked ham. Includes two large (16oz) sides of your choice and 4 dinner rolls.

Sides Show

Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice

$2.75+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.75+

Western Beans

$2.75+

Baked Beans

$2.75+
Corn

Corn

$2.75+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.75+

Macaroni Salad

$2.75+

Pasta Salad

$2.75+

Classic Coleslaw

$2.75+

Energy Slaw

$2.75+

Kettle Chips

$2.75

Premium Sides Show

Mac N Cheese

$3.25+

Mustard Greens

$3.25+

Sweet Cravings

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.25

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Cookie - White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$2.50

White chocolate with macadamia nut cookie. Baked fresh.

Bourbon Toffee Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Bundt Cake - Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Whole Sweet Potato Pie (1 hour lead time)

$14.99Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry Layered Cheesecake

$6.25

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Turtle Molten Bundts

$5.25Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Family Packs

Large Family Pack (4-6 people)

Large Family Pack (4-6 people)

$53.99

Choice of 2 meats (1lb ea.), 3 large sides (16 oz each), 6 rolls & BBQ sauce.

XL Family Pack (6-8 people)

XL Family Pack (6-8 people)

$61.99

Party Packs

The Get Down Party Pack (10-12 People)

The Get Down Party Pack (10-12 People)

$112.99

Your choice of two meats (2 lbs each) your choice of three XL sides (32oz each), and 10 dinner rolls. Feeds approximately 10-12 people

Backyard Boogie (12-14 People)

Backyard Boogie (12-14 People)

$142.99

Your choice of three meats (2 lbs each), your choice of three XL sides (32oz each), and 14 dinner rolls. Feeds approximately 12-14 people.

Don't Bring Nuthin' (14-16 People)

Don't Bring Nuthin' (14-16 People)

$165.99

Your choice of four meats (2 lbs each), your choice of four XL sides (32oz each), and 16 dinner rolls. Feeds approximately 14-16 people.

Rolls & Cornbread

Dinner roll

Dinner roll

$0.85

Fresh baked daily.

Cornbread Muffin

Cornbread Muffin

$1.09

When you want to add a cornbread muffin, two, or five.

Cornbread Muffins-1/2 Dozen

Cornbread Muffins-1/2 Dozen

$6.49Out of stock

6 cornbread muffins.

Cornbread Muffins - 1 Dozen

Cornbread Muffins - 1 Dozen

$12.89Out of stock

12 cornbread muffins.

Beverages

Small

$2.69

Medium

$2.99

Large

$3.79Out of stock

Water bottle

$2.50

Lemon Mobb Lemonade 24 oz ONLY

$3.69

Lemon Mobb Tea 24 oz ONLY

$3.69

Water bottle (Copy)

$2.50

BBQ Sauce

2 oz BBQ Sauce

$0.75

When you need just a little bit of extra sauce.

4 oz

$1.35

When you need just a little bit more, our 4 oz cup of sauce will satisfy those extra sauce-y cravings.

1 Bottle BBQ Sauce

$3.50Out of stock
2 Bottle BBQ Sauce

2 Bottle BBQ Sauce

$6.25Out of stock

Need a little more sauce? Save with 2 bottles. Choose from Mild or Hot.

Half Gallon - MILD

Half Gallon - MILD

$14.95

More sauce to keep on hand because BBQ is life.

Keto Friendly

Brisket (Keto)

$13.99

Hot Links (Keto)

$10.49

Half Chicken (Keto)

$10.75

Boneless Chicken Breast (Keto)

$10.19

Smoked Ham (Keto)

$10.49

Pork Tenderloin (Keto)

$10.49Out of stock

Ribs (Keto)

$11.99

Two way (Keto)

$13.99

Three way (Keto)

$16.79

Tri Tip (Keto)

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and be a part of our QUEmunity!!!

Location

8517 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Blvd, CA 95624

Directions

Gallery
MacQue's Barbeque, Elk Grove image
MacQue's Barbeque, Elk Grove image
Main pic

