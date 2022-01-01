Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Mac's Wood Grilled

197 Reviews

$

1801 West Division St

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger*
Wood-Grilled Jumbo Wings
Side Fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Beer-battered whitefish, fries, tartar sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade cheese sauce, cavatappi, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, green onions. Add protein for an additional charge.

Soup & Chili

Baked Three-Way Chili

Baked Three-Way Chili

$9.00

Seven-Pepper Chili, raw diced onions, Cheddar, sour cream

Seven-Pepper Chili

Seven-Pepper Chili

$8.00

USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® ground beef, kidney beans, freshly sliced jalapenos

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Creamy housemade bisque. Served with garlic bread.

Soup of the Day: Beef Vegetable

$8.00

Served with garlic bread.

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, Cheddar cheese sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Housemade salsa verde, sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken breast, Jack and Cheddar, housemade salsa verde, sour cream

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Seven-Pepper Chili, Cheddar cheese sauce, Cheddar Jack, side of sour cream

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast, honey mustard dipping sauce

Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$13.00

Housemade guacamole, housemade salsa verde

Guac Nachos

$17.00

Jack and Cheddar, jalapenos, pico de gallo, housemade salsa verde, sour cream

Hummus Dip

Hummus Dip

$10.00

Traditional hummus, roasted red peppers, celery, carrots, olive oil, grilled pita bread

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Seven-Pepper Chili, shredded Cheddar, Cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream, housemade salsa verde, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeno garnish

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Shaved parmesan cheese, grilled pita bread.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Skirt steak, Jack and Cheddar, housemade salsa verde, sour cream

Two Soft Pretzels

Two Soft Pretzels

$7.00

Turano Baking Co. pretzel twists, sea salt, Cheddar cheese sauce, spicy brown mustard

Vegetarian Black Bean Nachos

$12.00

Jack and Cheddar, jalapenos, pico de gallo, housemade salsa verde, sour cream

Wood-Grilled Jumbo Wings

Wood-Grilled Jumbo Wings

$12.00

Pick your sauce: housemade BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Mango Habanero, Sriracha Honey or Garlic Parmesan

Wood-Grilled Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger*

Classic Cheeseburger*

$12.00

8 oz. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® burger comes with brioche bun, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and choice of cheese. Served with fries. Add hickory-smoked peppered bacon and guacamole for an additional charge. Sub side salad for additional charge.

Daddy Mac's Burger*

Daddy Mac's Burger*

$18.00

Two wood-grilled USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® burgers (8 oz. each), housemade secret sauce, shredded lettuce, American, garlic dill pickles, diced white onions, double decker brioche bun. Served with fries

#1 BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger*

#1 BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger*

$14.00

Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, housemade BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

#2 Bacon & Eggs Burger*

#2 Bacon & Eggs Burger*

$15.00

Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, sunny side-up egg, lettuce, dill pickles, tomato and American cheese. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

#3 The Guac Burger*

#3 The Guac Burger*

$15.00

Guacamole, Pepper Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

#4 French Onion Burger*

#4 French Onion Burger*

$13.00

Caramelized onions, Swiss, garlic aioli, tomatoes, dill pickles and lettuce. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for an additional charge.

#5 Blue Cheese Burger*

#5 Blue Cheese Burger*

$13.00

Creamy Gorgonzola, crispy fried onions, garlic aioli, lettuce, dill pickles and tomato. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® (8 oz. burger). Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

#6 Fire Burger*

#6 Fire Burger*

$14.00

8 oz. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® burger, Ghost Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapeno, jalapeno bacon, chipotle mayo, housemade habanero sauce, brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato and dill pickles. Comes with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

#7 Veggie Burger

#7 Veggie Burger

$12.00

Beyond Meat Beyond Burger, garlic aioli, pine nut-and-basil pesto, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onions and brioche bun. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

Griddled Burgers

#10 Caramelized Onion Smash Griddle Burger*

#10 Caramelized Onion Smash Griddle Burger*

$9.00

5 oz. burger, caramelized onions, sharp Cheddar. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef®. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles and brioche bun (no fries).

#11 Gouda Smash Griddle Burger*

#11 Gouda Smash Griddle Burger*

$9.00

5 oz. burger, Gouda, secret sauce. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef®. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, brioche bun (no fries).

#12 Double Smash Griddle Burger*

#12 Double Smash Griddle Burger*

$14.00

Double smash (two 5 oz. patties) with Swiss, pepper jack, and secret sauce. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef®. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, brioche bun (no fries).

Patty Melt*

Patty Melt*

$13.00

8 oz. burger griddled on buttered/toasted marbled rye with Swiss, caramelized onions and secret sauce. USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef®. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

Salads

Make any salad a wrap for no additional charge
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Buffalo chicken, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, blue cheese crumbles, spring mix, sweet corn, red onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. Add grilled chicken for an additional charge.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Leafy greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Mac's Chicken Salad

Mac's Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, leafy greens, strawberries, goat cheese, spiced walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Southwest Steak Salad

Southwest Steak Salad

$16.00

Wood-grilled skirt steak, romaine, black beans, sweet corn, hard-boiled eggs, queso fresco, cherry tomatoes, choice of chipotle ranch or chipotle Caesar

Sandwiches

Make any sandwich a wrap for no additional charge
B.A.L.T. Sandwich

B.A.L.T. Sandwich

$14.00

Hickory-smoked peppered bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and sourdough. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

Diablo Chicken Sandwich

Diablo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened chicken breast, Ghost Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno bacon, housemade habanero sauce, shredded lettuce, dill pickles, baguette. Served with fries.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Beer-battered whitefish, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles and housemade tartar sauce, brioche bun

Frisco Chicken Sandwich

Frisco Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, pine nut-and-basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato, roasted red peppers, lettuce, garlic aioli, and sourdough. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Cheddar and Swiss cheese, thick-cut brioche. Choice of tomato bisque or fries

Steak Sandwich*

Steak Sandwich*

$16.00

Wood-grilled skirt steak, mozzarella, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, baguette, served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

The Clucker Sandwich

The Clucker Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, pine nut-and-basil pesto, Swiss, hickory-smoked peppered bacon, and baguette. Served with fries. Sub side salad for additional charge.

Sides / Consumer Advisories

Side Fries

$5.50

Served with a side of ranch dipping sauce.

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Slice of garlic bread (4oz)

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Chicago Department Of Health Consumer Advisory

*The Chicago Department of Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness. Individuals with certain underlying health conditions should consult their physician or public health official for further information

Chicago Department Of Health Allergen Advisory

NOTICE TO CONSUMERS: Please communicate any food allergies to an employee of this establishment and that employee shall communicate that food allergy information to the Person in Charge (PIC) or Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) on duty at this restaurant. Illinois Department of Health. This notice is mandated by PA 101-0495 (HB3018) 410 ILCS 625/3.08 effective 08/23/19

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood pub in a landmark Schlitz building. Wood-grilled USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® burgers. 25 draft beers. Indoor seating. Patio seating (weather permitting). Weekend brunch.

Location

1801 West Division St, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Mac's Wood Grilled image
Mac's Wood Grilled image

Similar restaurants in your area

606 Cafe Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1641 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
All Together Now
orange star4.8 • 112
2119 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
The Perch Kitchen + Tap
orange starNo Reviews
1932 W Division St. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Tuman's Tap & Grill
orange star3.9 • 405
2159 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Frontier
orange star4.0 • 1,564
1072 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Business
orange starNo Reviews
1367 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Violet Hour
orange star4.2 • 3,331
1520 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Mott St
orange star4.5 • 2,626
1401 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - Chicago Ave
orange star4.7 • 2,538
1529 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,491
1372 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,836
1700 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
orange star4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston