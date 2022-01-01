American
Bars & Lounges
Mac's Wood Grilled
197 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Neighborhood pub in a landmark Schlitz building. Wood-grilled USDA Prime Certified Angus Beef® burgers. 25 draft beers. Indoor seating. Patio seating (weather permitting). Weekend brunch.
Location
1801 West Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery