Mac's Bar & Grill 1400 SW Dorion Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1400 SW Dorion Ave

Pendleton, OR 97801

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
4 CHICKEN STRIPS
CLASSIC WINGS (6)

Munchies

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$9.00

Tender strips of grilled chicken smothered in MACS Signature BBQ sauce.

CHIPS AND SALSA

$7.00

The crunchy tortilla chips are merely a vessel to deliver our fresh salsa for your snacking pleasure.

CLASSIC WINGS (6)

$10.00

Tossed in your favorite sauce, for finger-licking deliciousness! Served with celery & carrots.

CLASSIC WINGS (12)

$19.00

Tossed in your favorite sauce, for finger-licking deliciousness! Served with celery & carrots.

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

Pickle spears that are hand dipped in our beer batter, then deep fried until they are golden and crispy on the outside.

MAC'S ULTIMATE NACHOS

$14.00

A heaping pile of crunchy tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, melted cheese, olives, fresh salsa, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and a layer of creamy beer cheese sauce!

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

Deep fried deliciousness served with tasty marinara sauce.

ONION RINGS

$10.00

A generous portion of freshly sliced onions dipped in beer batter and fried to a light and crispy texture.

PRETZEL STICKS

$10.00

Three soft and chewy pretzels sticks that are perfect for dipping into our delicious beer cheese sauce!

SPICY CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

Spicy seasoning on the outside, balances nicely with the creamy cheese on the inside. A mouthwatering treat paired with poblano Ranch dressing.

TOTCHOS

$9.00

A fun and delicious twist on nachos, made with our delicious seasoned tater tots instead. Topped with beer cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, jalapeños, sour cream and green onion.

Burgers

GOURMET CHESSEBURGER

$13.00

A customer favorite with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and savory sauce. Cheese options: cheddar, Swiss or pepper jack.

MACS BACON CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

Topped with local Hill Meat bacon, a savory sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion, plus your choice of cheese.

BBQ BUCKWILD

$14.00

This burger is basted with our signature house-made BBQ sauce, then crowned with a crunchy beer battered onion ring, and includes your choice of cheddar, pepperjack or swiss cheese.

GUACAMOLE BACON SWISS BURGER

$15.00

You guessed it... zesty guacamole, Hill Meat bacon, and melted Swiss cheese, along with lettuce, tomato & onion create a satisfying combination! If you like it spicy, ask for jalapeño bacon instead!

THE MARK LEACH

$14.00

Named after Pendleton’s all-time #1 fan! His favorite burger at baseball games included a juicy beef patty piled high with ham and all the fixins. Includes your choice of cheese.

JALAPEÑO BACON BURGER

$15.00

This burger screams spicy in the coolest way. You get crisp jalapeno marinated bacon, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese and green chili crema, with lettuce and tomato to cool it down a bit.

MUSHROOM BURGER

$14.00

This award-winning burger at Mac's features grilled Portobello mushrooms, bacon aioli, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.

SPICY SRIRACHA BURGER

$14.00

Bring the heat directly to your mouth. 100% Certified Angus Beef, jalapeño bacon, Swiss cheese, fresh sliced tomatoes,lettuce, spicy Sriracha sauce on toasted sourdough bread.

Baskets

4 CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

Tender and juicy on the inside, golden and crispy on the outside.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Tons of cheese and chicken, grilled in flour tortillas until the cheese is oozing out the sides, served with fresh salsa.

MINI CORN DOGS

$10.00

A basket of flavorful little hot dogs wrapped in crunchy corn bread sure to satisfy your hunger!

10 COCONUT SHRIMP

$14.00

A deep-fried combination of toasted coconut and delicate shrimp, paired with sweet hot chili sauce, is a match made in heaven.

BEER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

$15.00

4 portions of Cod dipped in Alaskan Amber beer batter that creates a perfectly light and crunchy exterior once it’s fried to a beautiful golden brown, that also comes with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00+

TATER TOTS

$4.00+

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Fajita Steak Wrap

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Sandwiches

CALIFORNIA CLUB

$13.00

Turkey, ham, Hill Meat bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on 9 grain bread.

TURKEY CLUB

$13.00

Thinly sliced turkey, Hill Meat bacon, Swiss cheese lettuce and fresh tomatoes served on toasted sourdough bread.

PRIME RIB DIP SANDWICH

$16.00

This Customer Favorite is a thick slab of juicy prime rib, melted swiss cheese and horseradish cream on a classic hoagie roll, with a side of au jus.

DOUBLE BACON BLT

$12.00

Loads of crisp Hill Meat bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

CLASSIC FRENCH DIP

$14.00

Mounds of shaved roast beef buried under melted Swiss cheese that’s toasted on a hoagie roll with a side of au jus.

SPICY SRIRACHA CHICKEN

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, Hill Meat bacon, American Swiss, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato & Sriracha mayo on a pub bun.

BBQ PULLED PORK

$14.00

Slowly roasted pulled pork is smothered in MAC’S signature BBQ Sauce, then topped with caramelized onions and coleslaw inside a fresh pub bun.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

Our spin on this classic includes shaved seasoned premium steak, caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, and American Swiss cheese inside a Philly roll.

GRILLED CHEESE TRIO

$10.00

Warm and toasty sour dough bread, with a triple threat combo of melted cheddar, Swiss, and pepperjack cheese.

Salads

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$14.00

COBB

$14.00

Lettuce, chopped bacon, diced turkey, tomatoes, olives, blue cheese crumbles, hardboiled egg and Dijon vinaigrette.

SEARED SALMON SALAD

$16.00

This refreshing salad features a seared salmon steak on top of crisp lettuce, with the addition of parmesan cheese, fresh tomatoes and croutons. Served with a side of your favorite dressing.

HARVEST CHICKEN

$14.00

Fresh mixed greens with mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, grilled tender chicken and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

MEXICAN FIESTA

$15.00

Crisp Lettuce, taco meat, seasoned black beans, diced tomatoes, olives, sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, breaded Avocado wedges, Jalapeño bacon bits, and Poblano Ranch dressing.

HOUSE

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, sunflower seeds and garlic croutons, with your choice of dressing.

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, sunflower seeds and garlic croutons, with your choice of dressing.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Pasta & Rice Bowls

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Loaded Macs & Cheese

$13.00

Hawaiian Rice Bowl

$14.00

Pork Carnitas Rice Bowl

$15.00

Entrees

PENDLETON WHISKY NEW YORKER

$23.00

10oz. grilled New York strip steak finished with a Pendleton Whisky glaze.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$16.00

This gigantic tenderized steak has a light and crispy crust that pairs marvelously with mashed potatoes, rich gravy, and sautéed green beans.

HAND-CUT RIBEYE STEAK

$23.00

12oz Ribeye steak, seasoned right and expertly grilled.

SALMON

$16.00

Seared salmon filet topped with dill butter.

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.00

Root Beer Float

Bowl Of Ice cream

Cup of Ice Cream

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice Adult

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice Adult

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Huck Tea

$4.00

Food Specials

Texas Totchos

$15.00

Crispy tater tots smothered in cheese, smoked brisket, topped with brown gravy, pickled onions, fresh Serrano peppers and spicy Sriracha mayo.

When Pigs Fly

$12.00

Spicy Quesadilla

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Cranberry Turkey Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Flyn' High Hawaiian Burger

$14.00

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Mac's Signature Rice Bowl

$15.00

Kids Meal

2 Chicken Strips

$6.95

5 Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

2 Mini Burgers

$6.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Yummy Macs & Cheese

$6.95

Toasty Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Pasta with Marinara

$6.95

3 Chicken Skewers

$6.95

Kids Menu Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Huck Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Cranberry

$3.00

Kids OJ

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Kids Desserts

Kids Free Root-beer Float

Kids Free Vanilla Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1400 SW Dorion Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801

