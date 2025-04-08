Burgers
Sandwiches
Mac's Drive Thru
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
129 NW 10th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurant
Stone House Neighborhood Grill - 1759 SW 248th Drive
No Reviews
1759 SW 248th Dr Newberry, FL 32669
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gainesville
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Archer Road
4.4 • 1,454
3841 SW Archer Road Gainesville, FL 32608
View restaurant