Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
American

Mac’s Speed Shop - Fayetteville

2,831 Reviews

$$

482 N McPherson Church Rd

fayetteville, NC 28303

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Burnt Ends
Large Pulled Pork
Wings 12

For the Fam

Need to feed a family of 4? Our Pork Family Meal comes with 4 - Lil Pig Sandwiches, 2 - Pints of our signature sides and 1 bottle of our award winning sauce.

Pulled Pork Party Pack

$40.00

Give Em The Bird

$26.00

Whole Smoked Chicken and a choice of 3 sides!

NA Bev

Coke 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Liquid Death Can Water

$3.00

Mellow Yellow 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.25

Red Bull Tropical Yellow

$4.25

Sprite 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Starters

Brisket Burnt Ends

$15.00

Dry-rubbed brisket burnt ends tossed w/ western NC bbq & Mac's sweet pickle blend **limited availability

Brunswick Stew - Cup

$4.50

A southern favorite served with Texas toast

Brunswick Stew - Bowl

$6.00

A southern favorite served with Texas toast

Chili - Cup

$4.50

Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips

Chili - Bowl

$6.00

Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

House-made salsa served with tortilla chips

Crispy Pork Rinds

$6.00

Fried pork rinds tossed in Mac's dry rub w/ bbq ranch dressing

Deluxe Devils

$6.50Out of stock

Deviled eggs with crumbled bacon and sliced, pickled jalapenos.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, black beans, green onion, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco, VTX sauce, served w/ salsa and sour cream

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken, black beans, green onion, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco, VTX sauce, served w/ salsa and sour cream

Single Sausage

$6.00

Texas Beef Sausage with Mustard Dipping Sauce

Tabasco Fried Pickles

$7.00

Served w/ ranch

Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings grilled, never fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. Toss in your favorite sauce.

Wings 6

$10.00

6 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.

Wings 12

$19.00

12 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.

Salads

Chopper

$9.50

Chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and applewood smoked bacon

Thunderbird

$9.50

chopped iceberg, grape tomatoes, roasted corn, applewood-smoked bacon, shredded cheddar, crispy onions

Tacos

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.50

Pulled pork, Kahlua BBQ sauce, Pineapple salsa and chopped cilantro

Pulled Chicken Taco

$5.50

Pulled chicken, salsa Roja, pickled onion, Avocado crema, Crispy onions and chopped cilantro

Chopped Brisket Taco

$5.50

Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro

Sammies/Burgers

**NEW** Mac's Special Sauce, American Cheese, Housemade Sweet Pickle Blend

Lil' Pig

$9.50

Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.

Big Pig

$11.50

Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.

Mac Daddy

$13.50

Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.

Brisket Philly Wrap

$16.00

Brisket, peppers, onions, white American, queso

Chopped Brisket Sammie

$14.00

Slow smoked, chopped, usda prime brisket tossed in western nc bbq

Cuban

$13.00

Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, Housemade sweet pickles and cuban sauce, pressed on cuban bread

Double Patty Daddy

$14.00

Mac's Special Sauce, American Cheese, Mac's Sweet Pickle Blend

Fried Chicken Sammy

$12.00

Pickle-brined, marinated in buttermilk, crusted in cornmeal topped w/ fried pickles and NC white bbq sauce

Route 66

$14.00

Half pound burger, white American cheese, bacon, & mayo.

Platters

Shared Platter

$35.00

Choose 4 meats and 2 sides!

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$14.00

Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.

1/4 Smoked Chicken

$11.00

Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.

Small Pulled Pork

$13.00

Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.

Large Pulled Pork

$15.00

Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.

Beef Brisket

$24.00

Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce

Crispy Cornmeal Shrimp

$14.00

Marinated in buttermilk, crusted in cornmeal and served w/ cocktail sauce and NC white bbq

Full Rack St Louis Ribs

$32.00

Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.

Half Rack St Louis Ribs

$22.00

Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.

3 Side Combo

$12.00

3 of our signature side cars

4 Side Combo

$14.00

4 of our signature side cars

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.

Campfire Brownie

$8.00

SERVED WARM with toasted marshmallows, chocolate chip rice krispies, caramel & graham cracker crumbs

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

SERVED WARM with vanilla ice cream

Sides

BBQ Beans Side

$4.50

Collard Greens Side

$4.50

Creamed Corn Side

$4.50

Fried Okra Side

$4.50Out of stock

Fries Side

$4.50

Grits Side

$4.50

Mac n Cheese Side

$4.50

Red Slaw Side

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.50

Tater Tots Side

$4.50

Side Chopper Salad

$4.50

Side Thunderbird Salad

$4.50

Extras

**Utensils/Napkins

Blue Cheese 2oz

$1.00

Buffalo 2oz

$1.00

Burnout Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Carolina Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Honey BBQ Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Ranch 2oz

$1.00

SC Mustard Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Vinegar Sauce 2oz

$1.00

VTX Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Western NC Sauce 2oz

$1.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

482 N McPherson Church Rd, fayetteville, NC 28303

Directions

Mac's Speed Shop image
Mac's Speed Shop image
Mac's Speed Shop image

