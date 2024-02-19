Mac's Fish House Provincetown
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in Provincetown, Mac’s Fish House is an oasis away from bustle of Commercial Street. It’s an intersection of old meets new: consistent fresh seafood you’ve loved over the years in an upscale, yet casual, atmosphere. We've got a few perks too...Park your car for free, then sip craft cocktails at the outdoor beach bar and firepit. Next enjoy Happy Hour oysters and clams for half price, followed by sushi, locally sourced seafood classics and mouthwatering, creative cuisine from the kitchen.
85 Shank Painter Rd, Provincetown, MA 02657
