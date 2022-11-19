Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
American

Mac’s Speed Shop - Lake Norman

review star

No reviews yet

19601 liverpool parkway

cornelius, NC 28031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings 6
Wings 12
Small Pulled Pork

For the Fam

Need to feed a family of 4? Our Pork Family Meal comes with 4 - Lil Pig Sandwiches, 2 - Pints of our signature sides and 1 bottle of our award winning sauce.

Pulled Pork Party Pack

$40.00

Give Em The Bird

$26.00

Whole Smoked Chicken and a choice of 3 sides!

NA Bev

Coke 20oz

$2.50

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.50

Liquid Death Can Water

$3.00

Mellow Yellow 20oz

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.25

Red Bull Tropical Yellow

$4.25

Sprite 20oz

$2.50

Sweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$6.00

Starters

Brisket Burnt Ends

$15.00Out of stock

Dry-rubbed brisket burnt ends tossed w/ western NC bbq & Mac's sweet pickle blend **limited availability

Brunswick Stew - Cup

$4.50Out of stock

A southern favorite served with Texas toast

Brunswick Stew - Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

A southern favorite served with Texas toast

Chili - Cup

$4.50

Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips

Chili - Bowl

$6.00

Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

House-made salsa served with tortilla chips

Crispy Pork Rinds

$6.00

Fried pork rinds tossed in Mac's dry rub w/ bbq ranch dressing

Deluxe Devils

$6.50Out of stock

Deviled eggs with crumbled bacon and sliced, pickled jalapenos.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Pulled Pork, black beans, green onion, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco, VTX sauce, served w/ salsa and sour cream

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Pulled Chicken, black beans, green onion, pickled jalapeños, queso blanco, VTX sauce, served w/ salsa and sour cream

Single Sausage

$6.00Out of stock

Texas Beef Sausage with Mustard Dipping Sauce

Tabasco Fried Pickles

$7.00

Served w/ ranch

Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings grilled, never fried, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. Toss in your favorite sauce.

Wings 6

$10.00

6 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.

Wings 12

$19.00

12 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.

Salads

Chopper

$9.50

Chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese and applewood smoked bacon

Thunderbird

$9.50

chopped iceberg, grape tomatoes, roasted corn, applewood-smoked bacon, shredded cheddar, crispy onions

Tacos

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked pulled chicken, chopped applewood bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, shredded Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Pulled pork, Kahlua BBQ sauce, Pineapple salsa and chopped cilantro

Pulled Chicken Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Pulled chicken, salsa Roja, pickled onion, Avocado crema, Crispy onions and chopped cilantro

Chopped Brisket Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.

Shrimp Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro

Sammies/Burgers

**NEW** Mac's Special Sauce, American Cheese, Housemade Sweet Pickle Blend

Lil' Pig

$9.50

Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.

Big Pig

$11.50

Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.

Mac Daddy

$13.50

Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.

Brisket Philly Wrap

$16.00

Brisket, peppers, onions, white American, queso

Chopped Brisket Sammie

$14.00

Slow smoked, chopped, usda prime brisket tossed in western nc bbq

Cuban

$13.00Out of stock

Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, Housemade sweet pickles and cuban sauce, pressed on cuban bread

Double Patty Daddy

$14.00

Mac's Special Sauce, American Cheese, Mac's Sweet Pickle Blend

Fried Chicken Sammy

$12.00Out of stock

Pickle-brined, marinated in buttermilk, crusted in cornmeal topped w/ fried pickles and NC white bbq sauce

Route 66

$14.00

Half pound burger, white American cheese, bacon, & mayo.

Platters

Shared Platter

$35.00

Choose 4 meats and 2 sides!

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$14.00

Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.

1/4 Smoked Chicken

$11.00

Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.

Small Pulled Pork

$13.00

Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.

Large Pulled Pork

$15.00

Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.

Beef Brisket

$24.00

Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 8 hours, sliced to order and served with caramelized onions and western bbq sauce

Crispy Cornmeal Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Marinated in buttermilk, crusted in cornmeal and served w/ cocktail sauce and NC white bbq

Full Rack St Louis Ribs

$32.00

Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.

Half Rack St Louis Ribs

$22.00

Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.

3 Side Combo

$12.00

3 of our signature side cars

4 Side Combo

$14.00

4 of our signature side cars

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.

Campfire Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

SERVED WARM with toasted marshmallows, chocolate chip rice krispies, caramel & graham cracker crumbs

Peach Cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

SERVED WARM with vanilla ice cream

Sides

BBQ Beans Side

$4.50

Collard Greens Side

$4.50

Creamed Corn Side

$4.50Out of stock

Fried Okra Side

$4.50

Fries Side

$4.50

Grits Side

$4.50Out of stock

Mac n Cheese Side

$4.50

Red Slaw Side

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.50

Tater Tots Side

$4.50

Side Chopper Salad

$4.50

Side Thunderbird Salad

$4.50

Extras

**Utensils/Napkins

Blue Cheese 2oz

$1.00

Buffalo 2oz

$1.00

Burnout Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Carolina Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Honey BBQ Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Ranch 2oz

$1.00

SC Mustard Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Vinegar Sauce 2oz

$1.00

VTX Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Western NC Sauce 2oz

$1.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday3:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19601 liverpool parkway, cornelius, NC 28031

Directions

Gallery
Mac's Speed Shop image
Mac's Speed Shop image
Mac's Speed Shop image

