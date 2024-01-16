Mac's On the Pier Wellfleet
265 Commercial Street
Wellfleet, MA 02667
Featured Items
- French Fries$5.49+
GLUTEN FREE
- Jamaican Jerk Pork Burrito$13.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
- Fried Fish Burrito$14.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
Food
Raw Bar
- Littlenecks Six$11.99
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Littlenecks Dozen$21.99
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oysters Six$17.99
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Oysters Dozen$32.99
Served with cocktail sauce, mignonette and lemon (GLUTEN FREE)
- Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail Six$17.99
Served with cocktail sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Wild Mexican Shrimp Cocktail Dozen$32.99
Served with cocktail sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
Steamed Shellfish
Soup
Salads
- Caesar Salad$13.99
Romaine, Parmesan, garlic croutons, white anchovy
- Cobb Salad$15.49
Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, bacon, hardboiled egg and avocado (GLUEN FREE)
- Garden Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, green pepper, onion, cucumber and tomato (GLUTEN FREE)
- Greek Salad$11.49
Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, feta cheese (GLUTEN FREE)
Burritos & Quesadillas
- Fried Fish Burrito$14.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
- Fried Fish Quesadilla$14.99
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side
- Grilled Scallop Burrito$19.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
- Grilled Scallop Quesadilla$19.99
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side
- Grilled Shrimp Burrito$15.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
- Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$15.99
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side
- Jamaican Jerk Pork Burrito$13.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
- Jamaican Jerk Pork Quesadilla$13.99
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side
- Monterey Jack Cheese Burrito$7.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
- Monterey Jack Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side
- Seared Tofu Burrito$8.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
- Seared Tofu Quesadilla$8.99
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side
- Seasoned Chicken Burrito$13.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
- Seasoned Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side
- Summer Vegetable Burrito$10.99
A steamed flour tortilla, wrapped and stuffed with Spanish rice, black or refried beans, house made salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream
- Summer Vegetable Quesadilla$10.99
A toasted flour tortilla, flattened and stuffed with black or refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese with house made salsa and sour cream on the side
Wraps & Tacos
- BLT Wrap$12.99
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Falafel Wrap$10.99
Cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion and tahini dressing
- Fried Fish Taco$14.99
Two corn tortillas, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pickled cabbage
- Grilled Salmon Wrap$15.99
Grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, sprouts and ginger soy
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$15.99
Two corn tortillas, salsa, sour cream, guacamole and pickled cabbage
- Grilled Shrimp Wrap$15.99
Grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and soy vinaigrette
- Seared Yellowfin Tuna Wrap$16.99
Served rare with mixed greens, sprouts, tomato and ginger soy
- Seared Yellowfin Tuna Taco$16.99
Sandwiches
- Chilled Lobster Roll$32.00
Fresh shucked chilled lobster meat lightly tossed with mayo and celery. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat.
- Hot Lobster Roll$32.00
Fresh shucked hot lobster meat tossed in butter. Choice of 4 oz or 6 oz lobster meat.
- Lazy Man's Lobster Plate$45.00
Hot lobster roll served with french fries and coleslaw
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Topped with coleslaw, lettuce, tomato on a bulkie roll
- Crab Cake Sandwich$14.99
Pan fried with a side of house made remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato on a bulkie roll
- Fried Cod Fish Sandwich$14.99
Lettuce, tomato, on a bulkie roll
- Fried Oyster Po' Boy$18.99
Served with Mac's Poor Man's Sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Lettuce, tomato on a bulkie roll
- Grilled Salmon Sandwich$15.99
Lettuce, tomato on a bulkie roll
- Grilled Swordfish Steak Sandwich$17.99
Lettuce, tomato, topped with herb mayonnaise on a bulkie roll
- Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich$17.99
Topped with ginger soy sauce with lettuce, tomorrow on a bulkie roll
- Hot Dog$4.99
Kayem franks with natural casings
- Hamburger$8.99
5 oz all beef patty, lettuce and tomato
- Cheeseburger$9.49
5 oz all beef patty, lettuce and tomato
- Portobello Burger$10.99
Marinated portobello mushroom with steamed summer vegetables
- Steak Bomb Sub$15.99
Marinated shaved steak, cheese, mushroom, onion and pepper
Large Plates & Entrees
- 1.5 lb. Lobster Dinner$49.99
Whole 1.5 pound steamed lobster served drawn butter & choice of corn on the cob or boiled red potatoes (GLUTEN FREE) Add: Steamer Clams $12 | Littleneck Clams $10 | Mussels $10
- 2 lb. Lobster Dinner$58.99
Whole 2 pound steamed lobster served with drawn butter & choice of corn on the cob or boiled red potatoes (GLUTEN FREE) Add: Steamer Clams $12 | Littleneck Clams $10 | Mussels $10
- Caribbean Seafood Bowl$29.99
Fresh seafood, corn and potato in coconut curry sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Mac's Poke Bowl$22.00
Tuna or salmon, avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, sushi rice, shoyu dressing (SPICY) (GLUTEN FREE)
- Braised Beet Poke$15.00
Avocado, red onion, seaweed salad, sushi rice, shoyu dressing (GLUTEN FREE)
- Grilled Atlantic Swordfish Dinner$26.99
Topped with citrus butter and served with herbed rice, steamed summer vegetables and ponzu dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Grilled Local Sea Scallop Dinner$30.99
Drizzled with basil oil and served with herbed rice, steamed summer vegetables and ponzu dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Grilled Local Striped Bass Dinner$28.99Out of stock
Daily preparation. Served with herbed rice, steamed summer vegetables and ponzu dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Grilled Salmon Dinner$26.99
Topped with a Dijon mustard glaze and served with herbed rice, steamed summer vegetables and ponzu dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Dinner$28.99
With wasabi and topped with a ginger soy sauce and served with herbed rice, steamed summer vegetables and ponzu dipping sauce (GLUTEN FREE)
- Crunch Bowl$18.99
Fried Classics
- Fried Calamari Small$15.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Calamari Large$21.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Calamari Roll$11.99
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
- Fried Calamari Plate$21.99
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Whole Belly Clams Small$23.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Whole Belly Clams Large$37.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Whole Belly Clam Roll$16.99
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
- Fried Whole Belly Clam Plate$34.99
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Clam Strips Small$15.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Clam Strips Large$22.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Clam Strip Roll$9.99
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
- Fried Clam Strip Plate$22.99
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Oysters Small$20.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Oysters Large$34.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Oyster Roll$14.99
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
- Fried Oyster Plate$26.99
11 PC. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Scallops Small$21.99
Serve a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Scallops Large$37.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Scallop Roll$16.99
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
- Fried Scallop Plate$31.99
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Shrimp Small$18.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Shrimp Large$23.99
Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Shrimp Roll$14.99
A la carte item. Served on a New England hot dog bun
- Fried Shrimp Plate$25.99
5 PC. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fish & Chips$22.99
Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour
- Fried Cod Small$14.99
2 Pieces of codfish. Served a la carte. FRIED GLUTEN FREE. Breading contains chickpea flour.
Sides
- French Fries$5.49+
GLUTEN FREE
- Seaweed Salad$6.99
GLUTEN FREE
- Coleslaw$3.50
GLUTEN FREE
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.99
- Steamed Vegetables$6.99
GLUTEN FREE
- Corn on the Cob$2.99
GLUTEN FREE
- Black Bean Side$2.49
GLUTEN FREE
- Refried Bean Side$2.49
GLUTEN FREE
- Chicken Tender Side$9.99
- SM Side Mac&Cheese$4.99
- LG Side Mac&Cheese$6.99
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Side Hots$1.50
GLUTEN FREE
- Side Guacamole$2.49
GLUTEN FREE
- Side House Made Salsa$2.49
GLUTEN FREE
- Side Sour Cream$1.50
- Side House Pickles$1.50
GLUTEN FREE
- Side Avocado$2.49
GLUTEN FREE
- Side Rice$2.99
Kids Meals
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
“The panoramic harbor vista only sweetens the experience.” Mark Bittman, New York Times Our honest-to-goodness clam shack, right on Wellfleet Harbor. Every year, families return to Mac’s On The Pier to relive the ultimate Cape Cod summer experience: picnic tables, sandy feet, sunsets on the beach, fresh fried seafood and ice cream for the kids.
