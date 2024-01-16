MACS Oshkosh (New Location) 1654 Oshkosh Ave
1654 Oshkosh Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54901
MAIN MENU
MAC DADDY SIZE MACS
- MD #1 ORIGINAL MAC$10.99
Cheddar, mozzarella
- MD #2 MAMA'S MAC$11.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, grilled hot dog
- MD #3 LOADED BAKED POTATO MAC$13.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, baked potato, bacon, sour cream, chives
- MD #4 POPEYE MAC$11.99
Provolone, mozzarella, sauteed onions, mushrooms & spinach
- MD #5 JALAPENO POPPER MAC$11.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese
- MD #6 HANGOVER MAC$13.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, hash browns, bacon, grilled hot dog, sauteed green peppers, onions & mushrooms, sriracha
- MD #7 CHICKEN BACON RANCH MAC$13.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch
- MD #8 BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC$12.99
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese, celery sticks, buffalo sauce
- MD #9 MEMPHIS MAC$12.99
Provolone, mozzarella, pulled pork, onion tanglers, bbq sauce
- MD #10 CHEESEBURGER MAC$12.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, ground beef patty, pickle spear, thousand island
- MD #11 TACO MAC$12.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, pico de gallo, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla strips
- MD #12 CHIPOTLE CHICKEN MAC$12.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, chicken, hint of lime, chipotle sauce
- MD #13 VEGGIE MAC$13.99
Muenster, mozzarella, sautéed onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes & spinach
- MD #14 CARNITAS MAC$13.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, corn and black bean salsa, seasoned pulled pork, hint of lime, tortilla strips, chipotle sauce
- MD #15 BBQ CHICKEN MAC$12.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed onions, bbq sauce
- MD #16 HAM AND BROCCOLI MAC$12.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, diced ham, sautéed broccoli
- MD #17 PHILLY MAC$13.99
Provolone, mozzarella, philly steak, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms
- MD #18 THREE LITTLE PIGGIES MAC$13.99
Muenster, mozzarella, pulled pork, diced ham, bacon, spicy bbq sauce
- MD SUPREME PIZZA MAC$13.99
mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions
- MD BREAKFAST MAC$12.99
mozzarella, cheddar, sausage gravy, potatoes, bacon, green peppers, onions, parsley
REGULAR SIZE MACS
- REG #1 ORIGINAL MAC$8.99
Cheddar, mozzarella
- REG #2 MAMA'S MAC$9.49
Cheddar, mozzarella, grilled hot dog
- REG #4 POPEYE MAC$9.99
Provolone, mozzarella, sauteed onions, mushrooms & spinach
- REG #5 JALAPENO POPPER MAC$9.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese
- REG #7 CHICKEN BACON RANCH MAC$10.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch
- REG #8 BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC$9.99
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese, celery sticks, buffalo sauce
- REG #9 MEMPHIS MAC$9.99
Provolone, mozzarella, pulled pork, onion tanglers, bbq sauce
- REG #10 CHEESEBURGER MAC$9.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, ground beef patty, pickle spear, thousand island
- REG #11 TACO MAC$9.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, pico de gallo, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla strips
- REG #12 CHIPOTLE CHICKEN MAC$9.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, chicken, hint of lime, chipotle sauce
- REG #13 VEGGIE MAC$10.99
Muenster, mozzarella, sautéed onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes & spinach
- REG #14 CARNITAS MAC$10.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, corn and black bean salsa, seasoned pulled pork, hint of lime, tortilla strips, chipotle sauce
- REG #15 BBQ CHICKEN MAC$9.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed onions, bbq sauce
- REG #16 HAM AND BROCCOLI MAC$9.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, diced ham, sautéed broccoli
- REG #17 PHILLY MAC$10.99
Provolone, mozzarella, philly steak, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms
- REG #18 THREE LITTLE PIGGIES MAC$10.99
muenster, mozzarella, pulled pork, diced ham, bacon, spicy bbq sauce
- REG SUPREME PIZZA MAC$10.99
mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions
- REG BREAKFAST MAC$9.99
mozzarella, cheddar, sausage gravy, potatoes, bacon, green peppers, onions, parsley
MELTS
- ORIGINAL MELT$8.99
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese- comes with chips and pickle spear
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH MELT$10.99
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese, chicken, bacon, ranch- comes with chips and pickle spear
- BUFFALO CHICKEN MELT$10.99
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese, chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce- comes with chips and pickle spear
- CHIPOTLE CHICKEN MELT$10.99
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese, chicken, hint of lime, chipotle sauce- comes with chips and pickle spear
- MEMPHIS MELT$10.99
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese, pulled pork, onion tanglers, bbq sauce- comes with chips and pickle spear
- PATTY MELT$10.99
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese, quarter pound burger patty, sauteed onions- comes with chips and pickle spear
- SUPREME PIZZA MELT$10.99
mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions
SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD$7.49
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, seasoned croutons, field greens, mozzarella, house balsamic
- BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$8.49
chicken, roasted corn and black bean salsa, seasoned croutons, tortilla strips, romaine, cheddar, ranch dressing, bbq sauce
- MACS CAESAR SALAD$7.49
shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons, macaroni noodles, romaine, caesar dressing
- APPLE BACON BLUE SALAD$8.49
apple slices, bacon, walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, seasoned croutons, field greens, fuji apple vinaigrette
MAC DADDY SIZE GLUTEN FRIENDLY
- MD #1 ORIGINAL GLUTEN FRIENDLY$10.99
Cheddar, mozzarella on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #2 MAMA'S GLUTEN FRIENDLY$11.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, grilled hot dog on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #3 LOADED BAKED POTATO GLUTEN FRIENDLY$13.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, baked potato, bacon, sour cream, chives on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #4 POPEYE GLUTEN FRIENDLY$11.99
Provolone, mozzarella, sauteed onions, mushrooms & spinach on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #5 JALAPENO POPPER GLUTEN FRIENDLY$11.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #6 HANGOVER GLUTEN FRIENDLY$13.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, hash browns, bacon, grilled hot dog, sauteed green peppers, onions & mushrooms, sriracha on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #7 CHICKEN BACON RANCH GLUTEN FRIENDLY$13.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #8 BUFFALO CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY$12.99
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese, celery sticks, buffalo sauce on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #9 MEMPHIS GLUTEN FRIENDLY$12.99
Provolone, mozzarella, pulled pork, onion tanglers, bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes- *ONION TANGLERS CONTAIN GLUTEN*
- MD #10 CHEESEBURGER GLUTEN FRIENDLY$12.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, ground beef patty, pickle spear, thousand island on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #11 TACO GLUTEN FRIENDLY$12.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, pico de gallo, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla strips on grilled diced potatoes- *TACO BEEF CONTAINS GLUTEN*
- MD #12 CHIPOTLE CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY$12.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, chicken, hint of lime, chipotle sauce on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #13 VEGGIE GLUTEN FRIENDLY$13.99
Muenster, mozzarella, sautéed onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes & spinach on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #14 CARNITAS GLUTEN FRIENDLY$13.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, corn and black bean salsa, seasoned pulled pork, hint of lime, tortilla strips, chipotle sauce on grilled diced potatoes- *SEASONED PULLED PORK CONTAINS GLUTEN*
- MD #15 BBQ CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY$12.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed onions, bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #16 HAM AND BROCCOLI GLUTEN FRIENDLY$12.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, diced ham, sautéed broccoli on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #17 PHILLY GLUTEN FRIENDLY$13.99
Provolone, mozzarella, philly steak, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms on grilled diced potatoes
- MD #18 THREE LITTLE PIGGIES GLUTEN FRIENDLY$13.99
Muenster, mozzarella, pulled pork, diced ham, bacon, spicy bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes
REGULAR SIZE GLUTEN FRIENDLY
- REG #1 ORIGINAL GLUTEN FRIENDLY$8.99
Cheddar, mozzarella on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #2 MAMA'S GLUTEN FRIENDLY$9.49
Cheddar, mozzarella, grilled hot dog on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #4 POPEYE GLUTEN FRIENDLY$9.99
Provolone, mozzarella, sauteed onions, mushrooms & spinach on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #5 JALAPENO POPPER GLUTEN FRIENDLY$9.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #7 CHICKEN BACON RANCH GLUTEN FRIENDLY$10.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #8 BUFFALO CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY$9.99
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese, celery sticks, buffalo sauce on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #9 MEMPHIS GLUTEN FRIENDLY$9.99
Provolone, mozzarella, pulled pork, onion tanglers, bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes- *ONION TANGLERS CONTAIN GLUTEN*
- REG #10 CHEESEBURGER GLUTEN FRIENDLY$9.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, ground beef patty, pickle spear, thousand island on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #11 TACO GLUTEN FRIENDLY$9.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, pico de gallo, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla strips on grilled diced potatoes- *TACO BEEF CONTAINS GLUTEN*
- REG #12 CHIPOTLE CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY$9.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, chicken, hint of lime, chipotle sauce on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #13 VEGGIE GLUTEN FRIENDLY$10.99
Muenster, mozzarella, sautéed onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes & spinach on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #14 CARNITAS GLUTEN FRIENDLY$10.99
Pepper jack, mozzarella, corn and black bean salsa, seasoned pulled pork, hint of lime, tortilla strips, chipotle sauce on grilled diced potatoes- *SEASONED PULLED PORK CONTAINS GLUTEN*
- REG #15 BBQ CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY$9.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed onions, bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #16 HAM AND BROCCOLI GLUTEN FRIENDLY$9.99
Cheddar, mozzarella, diced ham, sautéed broccoli on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #17 PHILLY GLUTEN FRIENDLY$10.99
Provolone, mozzarella, philly steak, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms on grilled diced potatoes
- REG #18 THREE LITTLE PIGGIES GLUTEN FRIENDLY$10.99
Muenster, mozzarella, pulled pork, diced ham, bacon, spicy bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes
BUTTERED NOODLES
KIDS MEALS
- LI'L ORIGINAL MAC$6.99
cheddar, mozzarella- comes with choice of beverage and side- for five and under
- LI'L MAMA'S MAC$6.99
cheddar, mozzarella, grilled hot dog slices- comes with choice of beverage and side- for five and under
- LI'L ORIGINAL MELT$6.99
four-cheese blend grilled cheese- comes with choice of beverage and side- for five and under
- LI'L BUTTERED NOODLES$6.99
buttered noodles- comes with choice of beverage and side- for five and under
SIDES
- COMBO$3.99
fountain beverage with cup of soup or side salad
- CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP- CUP$2.99
- TOMATO BISQUE- CUP$2.99
- CHEESY BROCCOLI SOUP- CUP$2.99
- CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP- BOWL$4.99
- TOMATO BISQUE- BOWL$4.99
- CHEESY BROCCOLI SOUP- BOWL$4.99
- SIDE HOUSE SALAD$2.99
tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, seasoned croutons, field greens, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
- SIDE MACS CAESAR SALAD$2.99
shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons, macaroni noodles, romaine, caesar dressing
- SIDE APPLE BACON BLUE SALAD$2.99
apple slices, bacon, walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, seasoned croutons, field greens, fuji apple vinaigrette
- SIDE BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$2.99
chicken, roasted corn and black bean salsa, seasoned croutons, tortilla chips, romaine, cheddar, ranch dressing, bbq sauce
- APPLE SLICES$1.25
- APPLESAUCE$1.25
- CHIPS$1.25
sea salt
- SIDE OF TOASTIES$1.25
five buttery, crunchy toast slices
- FRIES$3.50
crispy crinkle cut fries
- CHEESE FRIES$4.50
crinkle cut fries with cheese sauce
- LOADED FRIES$6.50
crinkle cut fries with cheese sauce, jalapenos, bacon, and parmesan cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!