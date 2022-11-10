Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Salad

Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester

3,546 Reviews

$

298 Exchange Blvd

Rochester, NY 14603

Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY

Website

Location

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester, NY 14603

Directions

