MACS Wisconsin Dells 208 Broadway

208 Broadway

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Order Again

COOKIES

ORANGE DROP COOKIE

$1.99

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.99

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$1.99

CONFETTI COOKIE

$1.99

TURTLE COOKIE

$1.99

LEMON DROP COOKIE

$1.99

S'MORES COOKIE

$1.99

MILLIONAIRE SHORTBREAD

$1.99

PUMPKIN BREAD

$1.99

M&M COOKIES

$1.99

CAKES

CINNAMON COFFEE CAKE

$4.99

RED VELVET CUPCAKE

$3.99

VANILLA CUPCAKE

$3.99

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

$3.99

LEMON CUPCAKE

$3.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE SLICE

$4.99

PEANUT BUTTER CHEESECAKE SLICE

$5.99

PASTRIES

SALTED CARAMEL BROWNIES

$3.99

CARAMEL APPLE BAR

$4.99

BANANA BREAD

$4.99

CREAM PUFF

$4.99

STRAWBERRY TOASTER PASTRY

$4.99

CHORIZO TWIST

$3.99

HAM AND BACON TWIST

$3.99

MACARONS

MACARON

$2.99

CAKE CONES

SINGLE SCOOP

$4.99

DOUBLE SCOOP

$6.99

PLAIN WAFFLE CONES

SINGLE SCOOP

$5.99

DOUBLE SCOOP

$7.99

DIPPED WAFFLE CONES

SINGLE SCOOP

$6.99

DOUBLE SCOOP

$8.99

DISH

SINGLE SCOOP

$4.99

DOUBLE SCOOP

$6.99

PUP CUP

PUP CUP

$3.99

OTHER

COOKIE SANDWICH

$6.99

BANANA SPLIT

$8.99

DRINKS

MILKSHAKE

$6.99

MALT

$7.49

FLOAT

$6.49

WATER

$1.99

AMERICANO

$3.25

ESPRESSO

$2.75

LATTE

$4.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

