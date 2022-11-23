Main picView gallery

Mac Santa Fe 115 E Water St LL01

review star

No reviews yet

115 E Water St LL01

Santa Fe, NM 87501

Order Again

Popular Items

Garden Salad
Classic
Primavera

Mac & Cheese

Classic

Classic

$6.00+

Classic recipe of Mac & Cheese made with Cheddar and Jack Cheese

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$7.00+

Creamy Dreamy Blend of Swiss, Ricotta, Parmesan and Mozzarella

Santa Fe

Santa Fe

$7.00+

Roasted Green Chile with Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Primavera

Primavera

$7.00+

Sweet Baby Peas, Artichokes, Spinach and Tomato with Mozzarella and Parmesan

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$7.00+

Smoked Ham and Pineapple Chunks in Cheddar and Jack

Ham & Cheese Mac

Ham & Cheese Mac

$7.00+

Lip-smacking Smoked Ham and Swiss Cheese and Parmesan

Carbonara

Carbonara

$8.00+

Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms and Baby Peas in Mozzarella and Parmesan

The Greek

The Greek

$8.00+

Artichokes, Kalamata Olives and Spinach with Feta and Mozzarella

Shroom & Truffle

Shroom & Truffle

$8.00+

White Truffle Oil & Tender Mushrooms with Mozzarella and Ricotta

The Club

The Club

$8.00+

Succulent Chicken Breast, Bacon and Tomato with Cheddar and Jack

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$8.00+

Chicken Breast with a dash of Buffalo Sauce and Monterey Jack

The Mojo

The Mojo

$8.00+

Slow-cooked Medium Heat Chorizo, Bacon and with Cheddar and Jack

Dream Catcher

Dream Catcher

$8.00+

Oven-roasted Sweet Potato, Maple, Bacon and Cheddar and Jack

Tuna Casserole

Tuna Casserole

$8.00+

Albacore Tuna, Scrumptious Baby Peas with Monterey Jack and Cheddar

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$8.00+

Garlic-infused Shrimp with Parmesan and Mozzarella

Lobster

Lobster

$19.00+

Oven - baked Wild caught Lobster Tail with Parmesan and Mozzarella

Grilled Cheese

Traditional GC

Traditional GC

$10.00

Classic Creation of Golden Toast and Cheddar Cheese

Green Chile GC

Green Chile GC

$12.00

The Perfect Medium Heat Roasted Green Chile Creation

Full House GC

Full House GC

$14.00

BFF – Best Friends Forever: Crispy Bacon and Fresh Tomato

Diablo GC

Diablo GC

$14.00

Zesty Chorizo and sliced Jalapeno with a dash of Sriracha

Ham & Cheese GC

Ham & Cheese GC

$14.00

Smoked Sliced Ham cooked to perfection with melted Swiss Cheese

Buffalo Chicken GC

Buffalo Chicken GC

$14.00

Tender shredded Chicken and creamy Buffalo Wing Sauce

Baconator GC

Baconator GC

$15.00

Our Traditional Grilled Cheese with Five Pieces of Bacon

Tuna Melt GC

Tuna Melt GC

$15.00

Albacore Tuna Salad with Melted Cheddar and Jack

The Club GC

The Club GC

$15.00

Tomato, Crispy Bacon and slow cooked Shredded Chicken

The Hawaiian GC

The Hawaiian GC

$15.00

Mouth Watering Grilled Pineapple with Smoked Ham

Lobster GC

Lobster GC

$22.00

Four ounces of Oven Roasted Main Lobster Tail stuffed in between Mounds of Cheddar

Appetizers

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Homemade Roasted Tomato Soup served with Garlic Toast

Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, Red Onion, Shredded Carrot and Tomato

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Cheese Toast

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.00

Burnt Raw Sugar on a Split Banana Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate, Whip Cream

Pineapple Split

Pineapple Split

$8.00

Caramelized Raw Sugar on Pineapple Rings with Ice-cream, Chocolate, Whip Cream

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.00

A Creamy Blend of Cinnamon & Coconut Rice Pudding with Raisins soaked in Spiced Rum

Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

$3.00

A piece of skewered Bacon candied with Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Red Chile

Kids Menu

Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Corn Dog

$3.00

Cheese Toast

$5.00

Mac Sampler

Mac Sampler

$18.00

Add On's

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Bacon

$4.00

Add Chorizo

$3.00

Add Ham

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$4.00

Add Lobster

$7.00

Add Green Chile

$2.00

Add Mushrooms

$3.00

Add Tomato

$2.00

Add Baby Peas

$1.00

Add Jalapenos

$1.00

Add Olives

$2.00

Add Pineapple

$1.00

Add Spinach

$2.00

Add Pinon nuts

$2.00

Add Sweet Potato

$2.00

Add Truffle Oil

$3.00

Drinks

Mexican bottle

$3.00

Bottled water

$1.00

Retail

Short Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$45.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

Location

115 E Water St LL01, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

