Mac's Daqs Bar & Lounge

108 West Colorado St

La Grange, TX 78940

Order Again

Small

Base Flavor

$7.55

Hurricane

$7.55

Margarita

$7.55

Pina Colada

$7.55

Strawberry

$7.55

White Russian

$7.55

Seasonal

$8.55

Medium

Base Flavor

$11.65

Hurricane

$11.65

Margarita

$11.65

Pina Colada

$11.65

Strawberry

$11.65

White Russian

$11.65

Seasonal

$12.55

Non Alcohol

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Juice

$2.00

Snacks

Ranch Mix

$5.00

Hats

Rope Hat

$24.00

Foam Hat

$20.00

Shirts

Tie Dye T-Shirt

$24.00

Sweatshirt

Tie Dye Sweatshirt

$30.00

Special Cocktails

Big Iron

$10.00

Strawberry Fields

$10.00

Disco Cowgirl

$10.00

Pineapple Express

$10.00

Pickle Rick

$10.00

Beer

Ultra

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Stella

$3.50

Hoppadillo

$3.50

Love Street

$3.50

XX

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Lonestar

$2.50

Lonestar LITE

$2.50

Sm Daiquiris

Base Flavor

$6.55

Hurricane

$6.55

Margarita

$6.55

Pina Bahama

$6.55

Strawberry

$6.55

White Russian

$6.55

Med Daiquiris

Strawberry

$9.50

Pina Colada

$9.50

Margarita

$9.50

Base Flavor

$9.50

Hurricane

$9.50

White Russian

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mac’s Daqs Bar and Lounge has 7+ frozen daiquiri flavors, beer, wine, cocktails, mocktails, and more! Our lounge area is large enough to host many forms of entertainment, and plenty of space to bring friends!

