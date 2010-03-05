Mac's Daqs Bar & Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mac’s Daqs Bar and Lounge has 7+ frozen daiquiri flavors, beer, wine, cocktails, mocktails, and more! Our lounge area is large enough to host many forms of entertainment, and plenty of space to bring friends!
Location
108 West Colorado St, La Grange, TX 78940
