Mac's DI 259 Seven Farms Drive

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac's Paddy
Chicken Finger Basket
Chicken Tender Wrap

Appetizers

6 Chicken Wings

$10.99

6 Jumbo Wings, Celery & choice of dip

12 Chicken Wings

$17.99

12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip

Basket of Chips

$4.99

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Tots

$4.99

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Carrots & Dip

$3.50

Carrots & choice of ranch or Bleu cheese

Carrots/Celery & Dip

$3.50

Carrots/Celery & Choice od Dip

Cauliflower Wings

$7.99

Celery & Dip

$3.50

Celery & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Cheese Stuffed Pretzel(s)

$5.49

Jalapeno Cheese Filled Pretzel

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.49

3 Large Chicken Tenders with a Side

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Hand Breaded & Fried Mushrooms & Ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Hand Breaded & Fried Boar's Head Pickle Slices & Ranch

Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla chips, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, and salsa.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99

Fried Gouda Macaroni & Cheese Bites

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

8 Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp, Side, & Cocktail Sauce

Chips & Queso

$5.49

Boneless Wings

$12.95Out of stock

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$9.99

Spring Mix Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, & Dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing

The Big Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, & Croutons with Dressing

Tiny Salad

$5.99

Romaine, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, & Croutons with Dressing

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Guinness Beef Stew

$7.50

Soup & Salad

$9.99

Soup & Sandwich

$9.99

Salad & Sandwich

$9.99

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

2 fingers, dipping sauce and a side

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.95

1 breaded piece of fish, tartar, and a side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

grilled cheese and a side

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

hot dog and a side

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.95

macaroni & cheese, and a side

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Sandwiches/Wraps

Big Salad Wrap

$10.99

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on White Bread

BLT Wrap

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Wrap

Chicago Hot Dog

$9.99

Vienna Hot Dog, Poppy Seed Bun, Pickle Spear, tomatoes, Nuclear Relish, Diced Onions, Sport Peppers, & Celery Salt

Chicago Italian

$11.99

Vienna Beef, on a hoagie with Giardinera

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Tender Wrap

$11.99

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on White Bread

Club Wrap

$12.99

Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on a Wrap

Fish & Chips

$11.99

French Dip

$10.99

Fried Fish Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Macaroni & Cheese Sandwich

$10.49

Hot Dog

$7.50

Mac's Paddy

$11.99

Open Face Brisket

$10.99

Reuben

$11.99

Southern Cuban

$11.99

The Rooster

$10.99

Texas Toast topped with chicken, french fries, hot sauce, and cheese

Turkey Rachael

$11.99

Extra Sauces

Side of Au Jus

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese Vinagrette

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Rance

$0.50

Side of Caesar

$0.50

Side of Giardinera

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Hot BBQ

$0.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of Hot Teriyaki

$0.50

Side of Medium Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mild Sauce

$0.50

Side of Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side of Orange Vinagrette

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Sweet Heat BBQ

$0.50

Side of Teriyaki

$0.50

Side of Thousand Island

$0.50

Side of Red Wine Vinagrette

$0.50

Extra Meat

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Fried Chicken

$4.00

Ground Beef

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Extra Cheese

American

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Cheddar

$0.75

Pepper Jack

$0.75

Provolone

$0.75

Swiss

$0.75

Retail

New Style Cubs Shirt

$25.00

St. Paddy's Hat

$15.00

Mac Shirt

$20.00

MAC Hat

$25.00

Crest Sticker

$2.00

MAC Sticker

$2.00

Marlboro Lights

$10.00

Marlboro Menthol

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

259 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, SC 29492

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

