Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

MAD

1,999 Reviews

$$

4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180

Houston, TX 77027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

BRAVAS TOMÁS

$12.00

Bar Tomás style potatoes, spicy oil, garlic alioli

TXISTORRA (5oz)

$10.00

Grilled Spanish chorizo, country bread

CROQUETAS DE JAMÓN (6/pcs)

$10.00

10 Ibérico de Bellota ham croquettes

EMPANADILLAS DE COCHINILLO (5/pcs)

$14.00

Segovian-style suckling pig empanadas, potato, onion, mango-apricot chutney

JAMON IBÉRICO (2.5oz)

$36.00

Spanish Ibérico ham, “pan con tomate”

BUÑUELOS DE BACALAO (6/pcs)

$12.00

Spanish cod fritters, forest honey

BOCADILLO DE CALAMARES (4/pcs)

$10.00

Squid ink potato bun, crispy calamari, alioli

WOOD ROASTED ENTREES

PULPO (5oz)

$28.00

Grilled Spanish octopus, “patatas Canarias”, green bell pepper sauce, spicy red pepper sauce

CAÑA DE SOLOMILLO (8oz)

$44.00

Grilled filet mignon, carrot ganache, wild mushrooms, sautéed green beans, scallions, Grandma’s sauce

FIDEUÁ DE GAMBAS (2 people)

$42.00

Roasted angel hair pasta, sautéed garlic shrimp

FIDEUÁ DE COCHINILLO (2 people)

$58.00Out of stock

Roasted angel hair pasta, sautéed porcini mushroom and onions, suckling pig

ARROZ DE GAMBAS (2 people)

$48.00

Bomba rice , sautéed garlic shrimp, cuttlefish.

$42.00

Bomba rice cooked in black squid ink, crispy artichokes, baby cuttlefish

$38.00

Bomba rice, wild mushrooms, asparagus

$46.00

Bomba rice, duck leg confit, bok choy

DESSERTS

HUEVOS VOLARODES

$10.00

Passion fruit mousse, mascarpone cream, white chocolate aerated rocks

FRESA WANNABE

$14.00

Strawberry mouse, lemon-mint compote

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:20 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:20 pm
Thank you for your support during these times!

4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180, Houston, TX 77027

