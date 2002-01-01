Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne 2002 Broadway

1,675 Reviews

$$

2002 Broadway

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Popular Items

Scooby Snacks (full)
Deluxe Cheese Burger
Mad Mad Mad Burger

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.50

Thai chili sauce/bacon

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$10.50

tempura battered/shaved celery/bleu cheese crumbles

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

flash-fried/marinara/grated parmesan

Chicharrones (Pork Rinds)

Chicharrones (Pork Rinds)

$7.50

Shigs In Pit dry rub

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Asian-spiced chicken/lettuce cups/orange ginger sauce/sweet Thai chili sauce/toasted peanuts(upon request)

Dill Pickle Fries

Dill Pickle Fries

$9.00

house-made ranch

French Fry Basket

French Fry Basket

$4.00
Mediterranean Plate

Mediterranean Plate

$13.00

roasted red pepper hummus/feta cheese/fire roasted tomatoes/roasted artichokes/kalamata olives/cucumber/grilled pita

Onion Ring Basket

Onion Ring Basket

$6.00
Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$9.00

baked pretzels/beer cheese bisque

Pub Wings (10)

Pub Wings (10)

$16.00

slow smoked, flash fried lavished with your favorite sauce

Pub Wings (20)

Pub Wings (20)

$32.00

slow smoked, flash fried lavished with your favorite sauce

Pub Wings (5)

Pub Wings (5)

$8.00

Slow smoked, flash fried lavished with your favorite sauce

Scooby Snacks (full)

Scooby Snacks (full)

$6.50

crispy potato wedges/Maryland crab seasoning/Cali dip

Scotch Eggs

Scotch Eggs

$9.50

hard boiled eggs/country sausage/flash fried/house made ranch

Wing Platter

Wing Platter

$16.50

8 wings with your choice of sauce, fries & garlic toast

Salads

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine/croutons/parmesan/blackened chicken breast/smoked chipotle dressing

Cranberry Chicken Salad

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$14.50

Spring mix, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, diced cucumber, recommend raspberry vinaigrette

Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad

Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

greens/sesame seared tuna/red onion/tomato/cucmber/feta/wasabi & teriyaki drizzle/orange ginger dressing

House Salad (full) Salad

House Salad (full) Salad

$13.00Out of stock

greens/red beans & rice/cheddarjack/tomato/ranch dressing/corn muffin

House Salad (half) Salad

House Salad (half) Salad

$7.00Out of stock

greens/red beans & rice/cheddarjack/tomato/ranch dressing/corn muffin

Sante Fe Fajita Chicken Salad

Sante Fe Fajita Chicken Salad

$14.00

greens/fajita chicken/black bean corn salsa/tomato/avocado/cheddar jack/tortilla strips/house-made Mexi-ranch dressing

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

romaine/croutons/parmesan/house caesar dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

greens/tomato/egg/bacon/cheddar jack/croutons

Yardbird Chicken Salad

Yardbird Chicken Salad

$14.00

greens/ Choice of chicken preparation /egg/tomato/red onion/cucumber/cheddar jack/house-made ranch

Burgers

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$13.00

toasted split top bun/Cajun spices/crumbled bleu cheese/lettuce/tomato

Deluxe Cheese Burger

Deluxe Cheese Burger

$12.00

toasted split top bun/cheddar/lettuce/tomato/onion/house pickles/mayo

Frisco Melt

Frisco Melt

$14.00

toasted sourdough bread/double smoked bacon/lettuce/tomato/Swiss/cheddar/1000 island dressing

Mad Mad Mad Burger

Mad Mad Mad Burger

$15.50

toasted split top bun/aged cheddar/double smoked bacon/fried egg/greens/garlic aioli

Munchie Burger

Munchie Burger

$12.00

house made veggie patty made with oats, mushrooms,rice,veggies & egg whites/choice of cheese/lettuce/tomato/onion/house pickle/mayo/nine grain bread

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.00

toasted split top bun/sauteed mushrooms/grilled onions/Swiss/lettuce

Burger Patty Ala Carte

$7.00

Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$7.00

Sandwiches

Breaded Tenderloin

Breaded Tenderloin

$13.00

hand breaded & flash fried/lettuce/tomato/mayo/toasted split top bun

Brew Club Grinder

Brew Club Grinder

$13.00

smoked ham/smoked turkey/Swiss/double smoked bacon/lettuce/tomato/mayo/butter toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$13.00

grilled tender strips of chicken/grilled onion/mushrooms/mozzarella/butter toasted hoagie

Grilled Ahi Tuna

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$14.00

sesame seared tuna steak/lettuce/tomato/wasabi & teriyaki drizzle/toasted split top bun

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

grilled chicken breast/double smoked bacon/avocado/lettuce/tomato/mayo/toasted split top bun

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$15.00

red snapper /Cajun seasoning or seasoning salt/lettuce/tomato/jalapeno tarter or house tartar sauce/butter toasted hoagie roll

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$13.00

smoked ham/Genoa salami/pepperoni/lettuce/tomato/roasted red pepper/banana peppers/Italian dressing/butter toasted hoagie roll

Mediterranean Chicken Pita

Mediterranean Chicken Pita

$13.00

grilled chicken/roasted red peppers/feta/pickled red onions/cilantro/Cali-dip/red pepper hummus/carrots & celery

Mediterranean Falafel Pita

Mediterranean Falafel Pita

$13.00

falafel/roasted red peppers/feta/pickeled red onions/cilantro/Cali-dip/red pepper hummus/carrots & celery

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

shaved rib-eye/grilled onions/mushrooms/mozzarella/butter toasted hoagie roll

Pressed Cuban

Pressed Cuban

$14.00

slow smoked pulled pork/sliced smoked ham/Swiss/mustard/pickles/butter toasted hoagie roll

Reuben Kincaid

Reuben Kincaid

$13.00

corned beef/sauerkraut/swiss/1000 island dressing/toasted marble rye

Pub Favorites

Blackened Red Snapper & Shrimp

Blackened Red Snapper & Shrimp

$24.00

pineapple salsa/cilantro rice/broccoli

Buffalo Chicken Tender Dinner

Buffalo Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.50

home-style breaded chicken tenders/tossed in buffalo sauce/house fries/coleslaw

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.50

home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw

Chorizo & Sweet Potato Hash

Chorizo & Sweet Potato Hash

$15.00

cilantro rice/maple glazed roasted sweet potato/Spanish chorizo/black bean salsa/ avocado/cotija cheese

IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips

IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

Good Karma IPA battered white fish/house fries/coleslaw/house tarter

Jambalaya Pasta

Jambalaya Pasta

$20.00

fettuccine/sausage/shrimp/plum tomatoes/about a million spices/HOT/served with side salad & garlic toast

Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork

Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork

$16.00

cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/shaved jalapeno/BBQ sauce/cornbread crumb topping

Mac & Cheese Smoked Chicken

Mac & Cheese Smoked Chicken

$16.00

cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/fire roasted New Mexico chili's/sweet corn/cilantro/cornbread crumb topping

Mad's Mac & Cheese

Mad's Mac & Cheese

$14.00

cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/cornbread crumb topping

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Cajun spiced shrimp/andouille sausage/onion/bell pepper/Creole BBQ butter/cheesy/grits/green onion

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.00

smoked pork/BBQ sauce/pineapple salsa/pickeled red onion/cotija cheese/cilantro

Tacos Grilled Shrimp

Tacos Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

three soft tacos/shredded lettuce/chili mayo/pineapple salsa/Cotija cheese/avocado crema/served with tortilla chips, salsa & queso

Tacos Sweet Potato

Tacos Sweet Potato

$14.00

oven roasted sweet potato/black bean corn salsa/cotija cheese/avocado crema

Unwraps

Al Pastor Unwrap

Al Pastor Unwrap

$13.00

pulled pork/pineapple/BBQ sauce/pickled red onions/cilantro/mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Unwrap

BBQ Chicken Unwrap

$13.00

BBQ sauce/smoked chopped chicken/red onions/green peppers/cheddar jack

Club Unwrap

Club Unwrap

$13.00

turkey/applewood bacon/tomatoes/mozzarella/provolne/horsey sauce

Greek Unwrap

Greek Unwrap

$13.00

spinach/artichokes/tomatoes/feta/black olives/three cheese blend/Cali-dip

Hawaiian Unwrap

Hawaiian Unwrap

$13.00

BBQ sauce/shaved ham/pineapple/mozzarella

Jambalaya Unwrap

Jambalaya Unwrap

$13.00

sausage/shrimp/tomatoes/three cheese blend/about a million spices/jalapeno tarter/HOT

Margherita Unwrap

Margherita Unwrap

$13.00

fresh basil pesto/tomatoes/mozzarella

Pepperoni & Sausage Unwrap

Pepperoni & Sausage Unwrap

$13.00

pepperoni/sausage/pizza sauce/provolone/mozzarella

Philly Steak Unwrap

Philly Steak Unwrap

$13.00

rib-eye steak/onions/cheddar jack/horsey sauce

Pizza

The Politican Large

The Politican Large

$27.00

pizza sauce/pepperoni/ham/sausage/onion/green peppers/mushrooms/green & black olives/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

The Politican Medium

The Politican Medium

$21.00

pizza sauce/pepperoni/ham/sausage/onion/green peppers/mushrooms/green & black olives/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Fresh Spinach Large

Fresh Spinach Large

$24.00

pizza sauce/spinach/mushrooms/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Fresh Spinach Medium

Fresh Spinach Medium

$17.00

pizza sauce/spinach/mushrooms/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Soon To Be Famous Sausage Large

Soon To Be Famous Sausage Large

$24.00

pizza sauce/Italian sausage/mushrooms/onions/green peppers/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Soon To Be Famous Sausage Medium

Soon To Be Famous Sausage Medium

$18.00

pizza sauce/Italian sausage/mushrooms/onions/green peppers/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Veggie Large

Veggie Large

$23.00

pizza sauce/mushrooms/onions/green pepper/green & black olives/broccoli/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Veggie Medium

Veggie Medium

$17.00

pizza sauce/mushrooms/onions/green pepper/green & black olives/broccoli/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Hawaiian Large

Hawaiian Large

$24.00

BBQ sauce/shaved honey ham/pineapple/4 cheese blend

Hawaiian Medium

Hawaiian Medium

$18.00

BBQ sauce/shaved honey ham/pineapple/4 cheese blend

Margherita Large

Margherita Large

$23.00

basil pesto/tomatoes/mozzarella/4 cheese blend

Margherita Medium

Margherita Medium

$17.00

basil pesto/tomatoes/mozzarella/4 cheese blend

BBQ Chicken Large

BBQ Chicken Large

$24.00

smoked chopped chicken/oinions/green peppers/sweet & spicy BBQ sauce/4 cheese blend

BBQ Chicken Medium

BBQ Chicken Medium

$18.00

smoked chopped chicken/oinions/green peppers/sweet & spicy BBQ sauce/4 cheese blend

The Lagasse Large

The Lagasse Large

$26.00

pizza sauce/bacon/ham/Italian sausage/plum tomatoes/red onions/4 cheese blend

The Lagasse Medium

The Lagasse Medium

$18.00

pizza sauce/mushrooms/onions/green peppers/green & black olives/broccoli/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Cheese Pizza Large

Cheese Pizza Large

$18.00
Cheese Pizza Medium

Cheese Pizza Medium

$13.00
Jambalaya Pizza Large

Jambalaya Pizza Large

$27.00

pizza sauce/shrimp/sausage/plum tomatoes/about a million spices/HOT/4 cheese blend

Jambalaya Pizza Medium

Jambalaya Pizza Medium

$21.00

pizza sauce/shrimp/sausage/plum tomatoes/about a million spices/HOT/4 cheese blend

Greek Pizza Large

Greek Pizza Large

$24.00

pizza sauce/spinach/black olives/artichoke hearts/feta/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Greek Pizza Medium

Greek Pizza Medium

$18.00

pizza sauce/spinach/black olives/artichoke hearts/feta/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Build Your Own Pizza

Build your Own Medium

Build your Own Medium

$13.00
Build Your Own Large

Build Your Own Large

$18.00
Specialty 1/2 and 1/2 Medium

Specialty 1/2 and 1/2 Medium

Specialty 1/2 and 1/2 Large

Specialty 1/2 and 1/2 Large

Dessert

Cookie Skillet

Cookie Skillet

$7.00

chocolate chip cookie/vanilla ice cream/chocolate sauce

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

vanilla ice cream/chocolate sauce/caramel sauce/whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Rum Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Rum Cake Ala Mode

$5.99Out of stock

Dips & Sauces

1000 Island

$0.25+

Balsamic

$0.25+

BBQ

$0.25+

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.25+

Buffalo

$0.25+

Cali Dip

$0.25+

Chipotle Caesar

$0.25+

FF Ranch

$0.25+Out of stock

French

$0.25+

Garlic Aioli

$0.25+

Honey Mustard

$0.25+

Horsey Sauce

$0.25+

Italian

$0.25+

Jalapeno Tartar

$0.25+

Marinara

$0.25+

Mexi Ranch

$0.25+

Oil and Vinegar

$0.25+

Orange Ginger

$0.25+

Pesto

$0.25+

Pineapple Salsa

$0.25+

Queso

$2.00

Ranch

$0.25+

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25+

Salsa

$0.25+

Sour Cream

$0.25+

Sriracha Mayo

$0.25+

Sweet Chili

$0.25+

Tartar Sauce

$0.25+

Teriyaki

$0.25+

Wasabi Mayo

$0.25+

Sides

1 Piece Garlic Toast

$1.00

Basket of Chips

$1.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Queso

$4.50

Side Applesauce

$2.79

Side Broccoli

$2.79Out of stock

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.79

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Fruit Cup

$2.79

Side German Potato Salad

$2.79

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Red Beans and Rice

$2.79

Side Scoobies

$4.00

Side Trolley Slaw

$2.79

Side Cilantro Rice

$2.79

Kids Menu

Kids Cheesburger

Kids Cheesburger

$5.99

Served with choice of side and a kids drink

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Burger no Cheese

Kids Burger no Cheese

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Beer

Olde Fort Lager (6pk)

Olde Fort Lager (6pk)

$9.99

An American style Golden Blonde Lager with pale color, low malt sweetness and subtle hopping. 14 IBUs / ABV 4%

Good Karma (6pk)

Good Karma (6pk)

$12.99

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%

Jonesing For Java

$3.25
Jonesing for Java (6pk)

Jonesing for Java (6pk)

$12.99

Jonesing for Java is an English-style robust porter infused with a proprietary blend developed and roasted at Fort Wayne’s own Old Crown Coffee Roasters with the assistance of Mad Anthony’s brewers. This Madbrew features a deep chocolate quality and satisfying earthy notes with a delicious coffee kick. 30 IBUs / ABV 8%

Auburn - 4 Pack

Auburn - 4 Pack

$10.99

An American style Amber Lager with a rich, malty & slightly sweet flavor and refreshing hop crispness. 21 IBUs / ABV 4.6%

Good Karma - 4 Pack

Good Karma - 4 Pack

$12.99

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%

Raspberry Wheat - 4 Pack

Raspberry Wheat - 4 Pack

$13.99

A light wheat ale infused with Oregon raspberries for a harmonious union of fruit and beer. 8 IBUs / ABV 4.7%

Apple Tart - 4 Pack

Apple Tart - 4 Pack

$14.99

A medium bodied ale brewed with a special process using bacteria to sour the beer to a very tart finish. The yeast is stopped from fermenting and fresh apple cider from Doud’s Orchard is added to give this MadBrew a sweet-tart apple deliciousness. 10 IBUs / ABV 4.2%

Mosaic Moon - 4 Pack

Mosaic Moon - 4 Pack

$13.99

An American style IPA brewed with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill allowing the hop to be “front and center”. The real star of this ale is the Mosaic hop which gives off a complex array of tropical fruit, pineapple, herbal and earthy characteristics. Much of the hop was used late in the boil preserving all the character of the hop without going over the top on bitterness. 65 IBUs, 8% ABV

Snowplowed - 4 Pack

Snowplowed - 4 Pack

$12.99

A full bodied ale with a delightful blend of English Pale, Crystal and Chocolate Malts. Fuggle Hops bring an earthly balance and a fruity, herbal aroma to this seasonal favorite. 23 IBUs, ABV 6.2%

Apple Tart - Howler

Apple Tart - Howler

$9.99

A medium bodied ale brewed with a special process using bacteria to sour the beer to a very tart finish. The yeast is stopped from fermenting and fresh apple cider from Doud Orchards is added to give this Madbrew a sweet-tart apple deliciousness. 10 IBUs, 4.7% ABV

Auburn Lager Howler

Auburn Lager Howler

$7.99

An American style Amber Lager with a rich, malty & slightly sweet flavor and refreshing hop crispness. 21 IBUs / ABV 4.6%

Autumn Shandy - Howler

Autumn Shandy - Howler

$7.99Out of stock

A tart, slightly sweet and refreshing session ale with tropical fruit and natural lemon flavors. 10 IBUs, 4.5% ABV

Bent Rim - Howler

Bent Rim - Howler

$7.99

A medium bodied dark beer with an unexpected light, crisp aftertaste brewed with imported malts from Bamburg, Germany. 21 IBUs, ABV 5%

Blood & Bullets - Howler

Blood & Bullets - Howler

$9.99

Not for the faint of heart, this double IPA is loaded with character. We combined the Green Bullet hop with Blood Orange puree, making sure this Madbrew comes out guns a blazin! 75 IBUs, ABV 8.2%

Blue Dream - Howler

$9.99
Dortmunder - Howler

Dortmunder - Howler

$7.99

Our Dortmunder is a golden, European style export lager with an American twist. We pair golden sweet malt flavor with a distinctive American grown hop for a medium hop bitterness and crisp refreshing flavor. 19 IBUs, ABV 5.4%

Golden Crown- Howler

Golden Crown- Howler

$9.99

A golden colored ale we brew with a large percentage of flaked oatmeal for a creamy mouthfeel. Then we cold age the beer on 25 pounds of Rwandan Misoz coffee beans roasted by Fort Wayne’s Own, Old Crown Coffee Roasters. The light color of this ale is deceptive in the amount of coffee aroma and flavor this beer brings to your palate. 8 IBUs, ABV 5%

Good Karma IPA - Howler

Good Karma IPA - Howler

$9.99

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%

Harry Baals Irish Stout Howler

Harry Baals Irish Stout Howler

$7.99

A classic Irish stout. Dry, roasty black ale poured from our special nitrogen tap for a smooth, creamy head. 30 IBUs, ABV 4.2%

Honey Cream - Howler

Honey Cream - Howler

$7.99

A light and refreshing golden ale brewed with an addition of clover honey. 14 IBUs, ABV 5.2%

Jonesing for Java - Howler

Jonesing for Java - Howler

$7.99

Jonesing for Java is an English-Style robust imperial porter infused with a proprietary coffee blend developed and roasted at Fort Wayne's own Old Crown Coffee Roasters. This MadBrew features a deep chocolate quality and satisfying earthy notes with a delicious coffee kick. 30 IBUs, ABV 8%

Mosaic Moon - Howler

Mosaic Moon - Howler

$9.99

An American style IPA with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill. 65 IBUs / ABV 8%

Olde Fort Howler

Olde Fort Howler

$7.99

An American style Golden Blonde Lager with pale color, low malt sweetness and subtle hopping. 14 IBUs / ABV 4%

Porter - Howler

Porter - Howler

$7.99

MABC Porter is an English style robust porter with a distinctive chocolate flavor and medium UK hop bitterness for balance. 30 IBU, ABV 5.8%

Red Cream Soda - Howler

Red Cream Soda - Howler

$4.49

Hand crafted Cream Soda brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing

Root Beer Howler

Root Beer Howler

$4.49

Hand crafted Root Beer brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing

Ruby Raspberry Wheat - Howler

Ruby Raspberry Wheat - Howler

$9.99

A light wheat ale infused with Oregon raspberries for a harmonious union of fruit and beer. 8 IBUs / ABV 4.7%

Snowplowed - Howler

Snowplowed - Howler

$7.99

A full bodied ale with a delightful blend of English Pale, Crystal and Chocolate Malts. Fuggle Hops bring an earthly balance and a fruity, herbal aroma to this seasonal favorite. 23 IBUs, ABV 6.2%

Cold IPA - Howler

Cold IPA - Howler

$9.99

An emerging beer style originating on the West Coast, this beer blends the hoppy character of an IPA and the clean crispness of a pilsner base. The light dry nature of the beer lets the hops take center stage. This version uses Idaho 7 and Eukanot hops for a tropical, fruity and herby character.

Apple Tart - Growler

Apple Tart - Growler

$18.99

A medium bodied ale brewed with a special process using bacteria to sour the beer to a very tart finish. The yeast is stopped from fermenting and fresh apple cider from Doud Orchards is added to give this Madbrew a sweet-tart apple deliciousness. 10 IBUs, 4.7% ABV

Auburn - Growler

Auburn - Growler

$14.99

An American style Amber Lager with a rich, malty & slightly sweet flavor and refreshing hop crispness. 21 IBUs / ABV 4.6%

Autumn Shandy - Growler

Autumn Shandy - Growler

$14.99

A tart, slightly sweet and refreshing session ale with tropical fruit and natural lemon flavors. 10 IBUs, 4.5% ABV

Bent Rim - Growler

Bent Rim - Growler

$14.99

A medium bodied dark beer with an unexpected light, crisp aftertaste brewed with imported malts from Bamburg, Germany. 21 IBUs, ABV 5%

Blood & Bullets - Growler

Blood & Bullets - Growler

$18.99

Not for the faint of heart, this double IPA is loaded with character. We combined the Green Bullet hop with Blood Orange puree, making sure this Madbrew comes out guns a blazin! 75 IBUs, ABV 8.2%

Blue Dream - Growler

$18.99
Dortmunder - Growler

Dortmunder - Growler

$14.99

Our Dortmunder is a golden, European style export lager with an American twist. We pair golden sweet malt flavor with a distinctive American grown hop for a medium hop bitterness and crisp refreshing flavor. 19 IBUs, ABV 5.4%

Golden Crown - Growler

Golden Crown - Growler

$18.99

A golden colored ale we brew with a large percentage of flaked oatmeal for a creamy mouthfeel. Then we cold age the beer on 25 pounds of Rwandan Misoz coffee beans roasted by Fort Wayne’s Own, Old Crown Coffee Roasters. The light color of this ale is deceptive in the amount of coffee aroma and flavor this beer brings to your palate. 8 IBUs, ABV 5%

Good Karma - Growler

Good Karma - Growler

$18.99

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%

Harry Baals - Growler

Harry Baals - Growler

$14.99

A classic Irish stout. Dry, roasty black ale poured from our special nitrogen tap for a smooth, creamy head. 30 IBUs, ABV 4.2%

Honey Cream - Growler

Honey Cream - Growler

$14.99

A light and refreshing golden ale brewed with an addition of clover honey. 14 IBUs, ABV 5.2%

Jonesing for Java - Growler

Jonesing for Java - Growler

$14.99

Jonesing for Java is an Imperial English-Style robust porter infused with a proprietary coffee blend developed and roasted at Fort Wayne's own Old Crown Coffee Roasters with the assistance of Mad Anthony's brewers. This MadBrew features a deep chocolate quality and satisfying earthy notes with a delicious coffee kick. 30 IBUs, 8% ABV

Mosaic Moon - Growler

Mosaic Moon - Growler

$18.99

An American style IPA with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill. 65 IBUs / ABV 8%

Olde Fort - Growler

Olde Fort - Growler

$14.99

An American style Golden Blonde Lager with pale color, low malt sweetness and subtle hopping. 14 IBUs / ABV 4%

Porter - Growler

Porter - Growler

$14.99

MABC Porter is an English style robust porter with a distinctive chocolate flavor and medium UK hop bitterness for balance. 30 IBU, ABV 5.8%

Red Cream Soda - Growler

Red Cream Soda - Growler

$7.99

Hand crafted Cream Soda brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing

Root Beer Growler

Root Beer Growler

$7.99

Hand crafted Root Beer brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing

Ruby Raspberry - Growler

Ruby Raspberry - Growler

$18.99

A light wheat ale infused with Oregon raspberries for a harmonious union of fruit and beer. 8 IBUs / ABV 4.7%

Snowplowed - Growler

Snowplowed - Growler

$14.99

A full bodied ale with a delightful blend of English Pale, Crystal and Chocolate Malts. Fuggle Hops bring an earthly balance and a fruity, herbal aroma to this seasonal favorite. 23 IBUs, ABV 6.2%

Cold IPA - Growler

Cold IPA - Growler

$18.99

An emerging beer style originating on the West Coast, this beer blends the hoppy character of an IPA and the clean crispness of a pilsner base. The light dry nature of the beer lets the hops take center stage. This version uses Idaho 7 and Eukanot hops for a tropical, fruity and herby character.

NA Beverage

20 0z. Bottle

Retail/Merchandise

Growler

Growler

$5.00

Growler design may vary.

Howler

Howler

$3.00

Howler design may vary.

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00
Shigs In Pit Dry Rub

Shigs In Pit Dry Rub

$11.99
Shigs In Pit Gift Set

Shigs In Pit Gift Set

$24.99
Shigs In Pit Hot Sauce

Shigs In Pit Hot Sauce

$6.00
Shigs In Pit Mild Sauce

Shigs In Pit Mild Sauce

$6.00
Shigs In Pit Tangy Sauce

Shigs In Pit Tangy Sauce

$6.00

Patch

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The "Original" Munchie Emporium Restaurant is our current family dining area. This dining room was home to the first Kroger store in Ft. Wayne. From the classic Drewry's Mountie that welcomes you to the Nixon booth to the signs, knick knacks and 60's memorabilia visitors are immersed in a time long since passed. Look up and you'll discover hundreds of names of old-school patrons hand-painted on the ceiling, put there by a local artist after their induction into an elite group known as "The Heineken Club". To become a member, guests imbibed twelve Heineken beers. An asterisk indicates that the member completed this task in one sitting. It is not uncommon to see today's customers pointing out their names and reminiscing about initiation day. Today, the dining room is just one part of the experience. Walk into the full-service bar and take in a band, see the small brewery or grab a stool and enjoy a pint or two.

Location

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Directions

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne image
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne image
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne image

