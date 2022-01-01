Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Mad Boar

111 River Village Pl

Wallace, NC 28466

Order Again

Stickers

Mad Boar Stickers

$3.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirts

Pig Butts Crimson

$28.00+

Pull your Pork White

$28.00+

Stand for Farmers Dark Green

$28.00+

Porcellino

$28.00+

NC Boar

$28.00+

Holy Sow

$28.00+

Short Sleeve T-Shirts

Pork Star Purple

$25.00+

Pig Pickin' Sky Blue

$25.00+

Lets Go Bacon

$25.00+

It's OK To Pull Your Pork

$25.00+

Stand For Farmers

$25.00+

Stand For Farmers Navy

$25.00+

I Like Pig Butts

$25.00+

Fueled By Bacon +Beer Light Green

$25.00+

Fueled By Bacon +Beer Brown

$25.00+

Fueled By Bacon +Beer Sky Blue

$25.00+

NC Pig White

$25.00+

NC Flag Boar

$25.00+

Youth Criss Cross BBQ

$16.00

Mad Boar White

$20.00+

Mad Boar Black

$20.00+

NC Boar Grey

$25.00+

Holy Sow

$25.00+

Porcellino SS

$25.00+

Mad Boar Racing

$5.00

Sweatshirts

Mad Boar Hoodie

$35.00

Hats

Bacon Logo

$25.00

MB Logo

$25.00

DU CO Logo

$25.00

Kids Toys

12" Purple Octopus

$20.00

13" Sea Turtle

$16.00

16" Blue Octopus

$27.00

Black Bear

$14.00

Cow

$9.00

Donkey

$14.00

Duck

$16.00

Elephant

$13.00

Flamingo

$13.00

Frog

$14.00

Gator Long Arms

$14.00

Giant Snake

$40.00

Horse

$16.00

Moose (Big Eyes)

$12.00

Owl

$14.00

Pug Dog

$14.00

Pull-Back Racer

$5.00

Push Pop

$10.00

Push Pop Bracelet

$5.00

Rabbit

$14.00

Sea Horse

$14.00

Sea Lion

$13.00

Shark

$10.00

Texas Longhorn

$19.00

Tossimals

$6.00

Unicorn (Big Eyes)

$12.00

Unicorn Long Arms

$14.00

Wild Boar

$16.00

Glassware/Corkcicle

MB Pint Glasses

$5.00

MB Shot Glass

$2.00

Corkcicle Regular Arctican

$24.00

Corkcicle Slim Arctican

$24.00

Corkcicle Mugs

$28.00

Corkcicle 16oz Tumblers

$28.00

Corkcicle 24oz Tumblers

$38.00

Corkcicle Wine Glass Set

$42.00

Corkcicle Stemless Wine Mug

$34.00

Socks

Women's Floral Farm

$10.00

Women's Floral Pig

$10.00

Women's Counting Sheep

$10.00

Men's Green Pig

$10.00

Men's Football

$10.00

Men's Flying Pig Turquoise

$10.00

Men's Six Pack Beer

$10.00

Men's Can Whoopass

$10.00

Men's Motorcycle

$10.00

Women's Cows in a Field

$10.00

Men's Bacon & Eggs

$10.00

Employee Retail

Stemless Leopard

$19.50

Hat - Navy/Bacon

$13.75

Pug

$7.00

Duck

$8.00

Unicorn

$8.00

Elephant

$7.00

LS I like Pig Butts S-XL

$21.00

SS Butt Rub S-XL

$11.00

Black Hoodie S-XL

$21.00

Black Hoodie 2X-3X

$23.50

Fueled By Bacon Beer s-xL

$11.00
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Where families and friends in Wallace gather to enjoy great food and good times.

111 River Village Pl, Wallace, NC 28466

