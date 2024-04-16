No reviews yet
55 NW 25th Street
Miami, FL 33127
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, MAD sauce
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, MAD sauce
Bacon, American cheese, bacon mayo, pickles, crispy onions, MAD sauce
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, BBQ sauce
Coleslaw, lettuce, pickles, MAD sauce
Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ranch
Crispy portobello, coleslaw, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, MAD sauce
Crispy chicken bites, choice of sauce
Crispy mushroom bites, choice of sauce