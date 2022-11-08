Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Cow Grill - Laurel

review star

No reviews yet

310 Domer Avenue

Laurel, MD 20707

Order Again

Popular Items

Braised Oxtails
Mama Mac N Cheese
Unforgettable Braised Oxtails

Appetizers

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Savory Fish Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Parmesan Cheese

Fried Yucca

$14.00

Marinated Onions, Red Peppers, Jalapeno, Garlic Aioli

3 Lamb Sliders

$23.00Out of stock

Cucumber, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Blue Crab and Artichoke Dip

$17.00

Maryland Blue crab, Artichoke Hearts, 4 Cheese, Fried Pita

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Curry Chicken Spring Rolls

$14.00

Zucchini, Carrots, Squash, Potatoes

Mad Wings

$16.00

Lemon Pepper(WET), Siracha Hot, Mild, Grilled Jerk, Old Bay, Moonshine BBQ

Caramelized Onion & Apple Flatbread

$15.00

Goat Chees,, Mozzarella, Carmelized Onions, Green Apples, Arugula

Rosemary Blue Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Rosemary, Blue Chees, Honey, Red Grapes

Jerk Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Jerk Chicken, Carmalized Onions, Red Peppers, Jerk BBQ,

Thai Duck Flatbread

$17.00

Grilled Duck, Shiitake Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Carrots, Thai Peanut Sauce, Bean Sprouts

Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, Corn, Spinach

Side of Pita Chips

$3.00

Salad

Mad Cobb Salad

$15.00

Apple wood smoke Bacon, Tomato, Grilled corn, Mozzarella, Avocado

Elaine's Big Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Beefsteak Tomatos, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Carrots, Choice of Dressing

Goat Cheese Arugula Salad

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Pecans, Watermelon, Strawberries, Tossed In Balsamic Vinaigrette

Jerk Salad

$12.00

Field Greens, Tomatos, Carrots, Cucumbers, Jerk Ranch

Neville's Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Coco bread croutons, tossed in Ceasar dressing

BLT Chopped Salad

$14.00

Burgers

American Horror Story

$15.00

Ghost Pepper Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Better Call Saul

$23.00

Oxtail and Brisket, Served on Coco bread, Garlic aiola

Breaking Bad

$17.00

Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spiced Shrimp

Empire

$16.00

Pepper Jack, Sunny Side fried egg, Bacon

Family Guy

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Game of Thrones

$16.00

Brie, Prosciutto, Bacon

Morning Joe

$15.00

Pepper Jack, Sunny Side fried egg, Bacon

Power

$15.00

White Cheddar, Double Bacon

Shameless

$15.00

Guacamole, Sunny Side Fried Egg, Blue Cheese

The Sopranos

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Miranara Sauce

The Wire

$16.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Swiss Cheese

Walking Dead

$15.00

Pepper Crusted, Blue Cheese, Mushrooms

West World

$16.00

Jerk Seasoning, Scotch Bonnet Pepper sauce, Lettuce, Tomatos

BYO Burgers

BYO Beef

$13.00

(Freebies: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle)

BYO Impossible

$15.00

(Freebies: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle)

BYO Quinoa Black Bean

$13.00

(Freebies: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle)

BYO Turkey Burger

$14.00

(Freebies: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle)

Entrees

Carne Asada

$24.00

Marinated Skirt steak, Rice and beans, plantains, marinated onions

Boneless Curried Thighs

$16.00

Basmati Rice, Braised Spinach

Curried Shrimp

$18.00

Spicy Curry Sauce, Juliennne Vegatables, Squash, Carrots, Peppers

Fish Tacos (Crispy)

$17.00

Fresh Atlantic Cod, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Chipotle Sauce

Fish Tacos (Grilled)

$17.00

Fresh Atlantic Cod, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Chipotle Sauce

Jerk BBQ Pork Ribs

$21.00+

Half Rack, rice and beans, spinach

Grilled Jerk Chicken

$16.00

Rice and Beans, Cabbage

Rasta Pasta

$13.00

Tricolored Rotini, Julienne Vegetables, Herb Coconut Parmesan Cream Sauce *Veggie($3.00) *Jerk Chicken($5.00) *Shrimp($7.00) Salmon($10.00)

Low Carb Rasta Pasta

$15.00

Zucchini and Squash Noodles, Sauteed Veggies, Corn, Spinach, Bean Sprouts, Mushrooms, Herb Cocnut Cream Sauce or Fresh Tomato Sauce.*Veggie($3.00) Jerk Chiken($5.00) *Shrimp(7.00) Salmon($10.00)

12oz Prime New York Strip

$25.00

Braised Spinach, Sliced Potoatoes with Gravy

Unforgettable Braised Oxtails

$25.00

Prime Grade Beef, Plaintains, Rice and Beans

Vegetarian Stew

$15.00

Butter Beans, Onions Peppers, Carrots, Potatoes, Spinach, and Squash, Cooked in a light Curry Sauce

Wild Jerk Salmon

$23.00

(Never farmed raised) Braised Spinach, Rice and beans

Sandwiches

Big Boy Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Guacamole, Bacon, Muenster, Brie, Doritos(Choice of side) - No modifications to sandwich allowed.

El Cubano

$16.00

Roasted Pork, Prosciutto, Pickles, Mustard, Swiss

Fried Eggplant Sandwhich

$14.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Swiss, Pesto Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Coco Bread

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Jerk Chicken, Shredded Luttuce, Julienne Vegatables, Tomatos and Chef Neville's Jerk spread

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Coco Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Neville's Avocado Spread

Jumbo Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Shredded Lettuce, Julienne Vegatables, Tomato and Neville's Jerk Spread

Dessert

"Real Deal" Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

wheat flour, eggs, baking soda, baking powder shredded carrots, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, brown sugar, salt, vegetable oil, powdered sugar , unsalted butter, cream cheese, whipping cream, vanilla extract

Baklava Cheesecake

$8.50

Banana Pudding Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hennessy Cake

$9.00

Coconut Walnut

$7.00

Jamaican Rum Black Fruit Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Strawberry Crumble Cake

$8.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$10.25

Tres Leches Cake (Cold)

$7.00

Catering Main Dishes

Braised Oxtails

$300.00+

Curried Goat

$275.00+

Jerk Chicken

$200.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Curried Chicken

$200.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Baked Chicken

$100.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Brown Stew Chicken

$100.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Wings

$130.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Rasta Pasta (Plain)

$60.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Rasta Pasta (Veggie)

$70.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Half Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Rasta Pasta (Chicken)

$85.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Rasta Pasta (Shrimp)

$125.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Salmon Filet

$125.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Coconut Fish (Snapper)

$85.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Vegetarian Stew

$80.00+

Vegan Stew

$105.00+

Catering Sides

Curried Cabbage

$50.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Plantains

$55.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Curried Spinach

$50.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

White Rice

$50.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Rice N Peas

$60.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Mama Mac N Cheese

$75.00+

Half Pan Feeds 10-15 People Full Pan Feeds 25-30 People

Assortment of Patties (Beef, Chicken, Veggie)

$150.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best you have ever had!!

Location

310 Domer Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

