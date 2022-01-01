Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Dash Pizza

2391 Cohasset Road

Chico, CA 95928

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Create Your Own
Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

Lunch Combo Special

Combo (Big Slice)

Combo (Big Slice)

$4.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza and a small drink. Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni or Cheese

Personal Pizza

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$7.29

Create Your Own 10" Personal Pizza

Angry Bird

Angry Bird

$8.89

Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Olives

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$8.89

Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Chipotle Salsa, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan (After)

Bacon Chicken Ranch

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$8.99

Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Veggies

Bacon Jamaican

Bacon Jamaican

$8.89

Caribbean Jerk Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Green Onion (After), Unsweetened Coconut (After)

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$8.79

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro

Cheese

$7.29

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Chili Thai

Chicken Chili Thai

$8.99

Sweet Chili Sauce, Peanut Thai Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bell Peppers, Sesame Seeds (before), Green Onion (After)

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$8.99

Pine Nut Pesto , Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Olives, Diced Tomatoes (After), Fresh Basil (After)

Courdon Bleu

Courdon Bleu

$8.89

Creamy Bleu Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Panko Bread Crumbs (Before)

Mad Combo

Mad Combo

$8.79

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Old World Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Olives

Mad Maui

Mad Maui

$7.79

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Margarita

Margarita

$7.99

Red Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Meat-a-tarian

Meat-a-tarian

$8.89

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Old World Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$7.29

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Old World Crispy Pepperoni

Rancho Nipomo Tri-Tip

Rancho Nipomo Tri-Tip

$8.99

Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella, Chipotle Salsa, Smoked Santa Maria Tri-Tip, Cilantro, Santa Maria Sauce (After)

Steakhouse

Steakhouse

$8.99

Horseradish Ranch, Mozzarella, Smoked Santa Maria Tri-Tip, Red Onions and Mushrooms

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$8.89

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Sausage

Tri Pie

Tri Pie

$8.89

Try three sauces on on pizza! Pine Nut Pesto, Creamy Garlic Ranch, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Old World Pepperoni

Veggie Roast

Veggie Roast

$7.79

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Red Onion, Roasted Zucchini

Big Slice

Create Your Own (Big Slice)

Create Your Own (Big Slice)

$3.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza.

Angry Bird (Big Slice)

Angry Bird (Big Slice)

$4.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Olives

Artichoke Dip (Big Slice)

Artichoke Dip (Big Slice)

$4.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Chipotle Salsa, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan (After)

Bacon Chicken Ranch (Big Slice)

Bacon Chicken Ranch (Big Slice)

$4.74

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Veggies

Bacon Jamaican (Big Slice)

Bacon Jamaican (Big Slice)

$4.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Caribbean Jerk Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Green Onion (After), Unsweetened Coconut (After)

BBQ Chicken (Big Slice)

BBQ Chicken (Big Slice)

$4.64

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro

Cheese (Big Slice)

$3.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Chili Thai (Big Slice)

Chicken Chili Thai (Big Slice)

$4.74

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Sweet Chili Sauce, Peanut Thai Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bell Peppers, Sesame Seeds (before), Green Onion (After)

Chicken Pesto (Big Slice)

Chicken Pesto (Big Slice)

$4.74

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Pine Nut Pesto , Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Olives, Diced Tomatoes (After), Fresh Basil (After)

Combo (Big Slice)

Combo (Big Slice)

$4.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza and a small drink. Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni or Cheese

Courdon Bleu (Big Slice)

Courdon Bleu (Big Slice)

$4.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Creamy Bleu Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Panko Bread Crumbs (Before)

Mad Combo (Big Slice)

Mad Combo (Big Slice)

$4.64

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Old World Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Bell Peppers, Olives

Mad Maui (Big Slice)

Mad Maui (Big Slice)

$4.24

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple

Margarita (Big Slice)

Margarita (Big Slice)

$4.25

Red Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Meat-a-tarian (Big Slice)

Meat-a-tarian (Big Slice)

$4.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Old World Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

Pepperoni (Big Slice)

Pepperoni (Big Slice)

$3.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Old World Crispy Pepperoni

Rancho Nipomo Tri-Tip (Big Slice)

Rancho Nipomo Tri-Tip (Big Slice)

$4.74

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Creamy Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella, Chipotle Salsa, Smoked Santa Maria Tri-Tip, Cilantro, Santa Maria Sauce (After)

Steakhouse (Big Slice)

Steakhouse (Big Slice)

$4.74

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Horseradish Ranch, Mozzarella, Smoked Santa Maria Tri-Tip, Red Onions and Mushrooms

Three Little Pigs (Big Slice)

Three Little Pigs (Big Slice)

$4.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Sausage

Tri Pie (Big Slice)

Tri Pie (Big Slice)

$4.69

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Try three sauces on on pizza! Pine Nut Pesto, Creamy Garlic Ranch, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Old World Pepperoni

Veggie Roast (Big Slice)

Veggie Roast (Big Slice)

$4.14

Half of a 10" personal sized pizza. Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Red Onion, Roasted Zucchini

Half and Half 10" Pizza

Half this..half that. Your choice.

50/50 Toppings

Calzone

Extra Cheesy Pepperoni Calzone, or choose up to two toppings.

Calzone

$7.99

Wings

3 Piece Wings

$4.39

5 Piece Wings

$7.29

10 Piece Wings

$14.59

15 Piece Wings

$21.69

25 Piece Wings

$31.99

Sides

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

$3.59+

Slow proof dough, Cheese, Garlic Butter. Includes 1 dipping sauce.

Salad

Salad

$4.29

Spring Mix Greens, French Style Croutons, Tomatoes, either Thousand Island, Balsamic Vinaigrette or Creamy Garlic Ranch Dressing.

Dips

Ranch

$0.65+

Habanero Ranch

$0.65

Marinara

$0.65

Bleu Cheese

$0.65

Tabasco

$0.65

Any Wing Sauce

$0.65

Tossed Taters

Tossed Taters

Tossed Taters

$3.89+

Sodas

Small

Small

$1.59

16 oz drink

Medium

Medium

$1.89

21 oz drink

Large

Large

$2.09

32 oz drink

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The original quick bake pizza! Always fresh, always personal. Our pizzas are stone baked in 3 minutes, never microwaved and no heat lamps! Locally owned and not a franchise.

Website

Location

2391 Cohasset Road, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

