Mad Dogs Hot Dogs Macungie
No reviews yet
17 Poplar St, Macungie, PA
Macungie, PA 18062
Popular Items
Mad Dogs
Babe
Bacon wrapped deep fried dog topped with homemade pulled pork and homemade cole slaw
Bacon Wrapped Cheese Stuffed deep fried Dog
Bacon Wrapped Deep fried dog
Blazing Saddles
Grilled dog, hickory smoked bacon, homemade chili sauce, sauerkraut, homemade baked beans
Blue Hawaii
Bacon wrapped deep fried dog, grilled pineapple, homemade caramelised onions, teriyaki sauce.
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Grilled dog, american cheese, hickory smoked bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tator tots
Dog Of The Week South Of The Border
Grilled dog topped with ... Bacon. Lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Dr. Strange
Grilled dog, cream cheese, hickory smoked bacon, Chef's choice of a fruit preserve and fresh chopped jalapenos
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Grilled dog, spicy brown mustard, sweet relish, fresh chopped raw onion, lettuce, tomato,dill pickle
Gone with the Wind
Grilled dog sliced and served open face in bowl topped with, homemade baked beans, spicy brown mustard, fresh chopped onion, homemade cole slaw, sweet pickles and a roll on the side
Good Morning Vietnam
Grilled dog, fresh sliced cucumber, fresh carrot, fresh raw chopped onion, fresh sliced jalapenos and topped with homemade sriracha mayo
Groundhog Day
Grilled dog topped with krinkle cut fries, homemade cole slaw, fresh sliced jalapenos and drizzled with homemade mad dog sauce
Holiday in Havana
Grilled dog, honey ham, swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, sweet pickles
Jack the Ripper
Bacon wrapped deep fried dog, spicy brown mustard, sweet relish, sauerkraut
King Kong
2 grilled dogs on 1 roll topped with, hickory smoked bacon, krinkle cut fries, homemade chili sauce, cheese wiz
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Grilled dog, fresh sliced cucumber, fresh sliced tomato, fresh chopped lettuce and topped with homemede yogurt sauce
Napoleon Dynamite
Grilled dog, bacon, smashed tator tots, cheese wiz and topped with homemade mad dog sauce
Rocky
Grilled dog, chopped ribeye steak, homemade caramelised onion, cheese wiz
Shrek
Bacon wrapprd cheese stuffed deep fried dog, fresh sliced avocado, fresh chopped jalapenos
Sleepless in Seattle
Grilled dog, cream cheese, hickory smoked bacon, homemade caramelized onions,
The Godfather
Grilled dog, spicy brown mustard, fresh chopped onions and bell peppers grilled with krinkle cut fries and topped with melted provolone cheese
The Nutty Professor
Grilled dog, peanut butter, mayo, hickory smoked bacon, homemade caramelized onions
The Plain Jane
Just the dog
Wall Street
Grilled dog, homemade chili sauce, spicy brown mustard, freshly chopped raw onion
Witness
Grilled dog, spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut, homemade potato salad
Drinks
Bottled water
Coke
Cherry Coke
Diet Coke
Vanilla Coke
Sprite
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Kids Juice Box (fruit flavor)
Honest peach tea
Honest half & half
Gatorade red
Gatorade orange
Gatorade yellow
ROOT BEER - Wild Bills craft soda
GINGER ALE - Wild Bills craft soda
ORANGE CREAM - Wild Bills craft soda
SARSAPARILLA - Wild Bills craft soda
BLACK CHERRY - Wild Bills craft soda
BIRCH BEER - Wild Bills craft soda
Snack Sugar Shack
Moon Pie Sampler
Vanilla, Caramel, Strawberry & Chocolate
Homemade Peanut Butter Pie
Creamy, Rich, Fluffy HOMEMADE
Deep Fried Oreos (2 per order)
fried in our HOMEMADE sweet cream batter!! Dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce.
Panda Cookies
Stroop Waffle
Chocolate Toffee Peanuts
Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treat
Cookies and Cream Rice Krispie Treat
Coconut Cream Pie (Chocolate Candy Bar)
Midnight Snack (Chocolate Candy Bar)
Bourbon Pecan Pie (Chocolate Candy Bar)
Lemon Meringue Pie (Chocolate Candy Bar)
Pigs n Tater (Chocolate Candy Bar)
Mint Chocolate Chip (Chocolate Candy Bar)
Malted Milkshake (Chocolate Candy Bar)
PB & J Sandwich (Chocolate Candy Bar)
Red Velvet Cake (Chocolate Candy Bar)
Chicken N Waffles (Chocolate Candy Bar)
MORE Smores (Chocolate Candy Bar)
Cotton Candy
UGLIES Potato Chips SEA SALT
UGLIES Potato Chips CHEDDAR & SOUR CREAM
UGLIES Potato Chips BUFFALO RANCH
UGLIES Potato Chips BBQ
WILD BILLS smoked beef brisket bites
slide GOURMET POTATO CHIPS (DILL PICKLE)
slide GOURMET POTATO CHIPS (BBQ SPICY)
APPLE BUTTER CHEESECAKE
MOLLY BZ Straight Fire (whiskey flavoring)
MOLLY BZ Be Cordial (amaretto flavoring)
MOLLY BZ Royally Awesome (Rum flavoring)
MOLLY BZ The Tea (earl grey tea flavoring)
MOLLY BZ The Bossman (Bacon & whiskey flavoring)
MOLLY BZ Pina Colada (rum & cereal flavoring)
O Sheas Old Fashioned Sweet Tart Suckers (half Pound bag)
Giant p-nut butter cup (Cookie Monstah)
Giant p-nut butter cup (S'mores)
Giant p-nut butter cup (Caramel)
Giant p-nut butter cup (Crispy)
Giant p-nut butter cup (Salted Pretzel)
Giant p-nut butter cup (Espresso)
Specials & Combos
Sides
Baked Beans
Homemade
Cole Slaw
Homemade
Potato Salad
Homemade
Mac & Cheese
Homemade
Perogies
Locally Made
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with delicious Honey Mustard
Jalapeno Poppers
Served with our Homemade White BBQ Sauce
Thick Cut Onion Rings
Served with our Homemade Yogurt Sauce
Old Bay Triple Cheese Fries
Crinkle cut fries tossed in old bay seasoning and topped with Melted american cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese and Served with our homemade horseradish aioli
Sweet Potato Fries
Thick cut sweet potato fries served with our homemade maple mayo
Tater Tots
Crinkle Cut French Fries
Bacon Mac & Blue Tots
Tater tots topped with homemade mac & cheese, sprinkled with crispy hickory smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and drizzles with delicious blue cheese dressing
Loaded Taco Fries
Crinkle cut Fries topped with our homemade chili sauce, melted cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, raw onion, avacado and served with sour cream
Mad Dog Sampler
Onion rings, perogies, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks, and choice of 2 dipping sauces
Loaded Perogies
Grandmas Locally made perogies topped with Cheddar cheese blend, Bacon, sour cream and homemade Made Dog sauce.
Cheese Curds
Sauces
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese
Honey Mustard
Horseradish Aioli
Homemade
Hot Sauce
Ketchup
Mad Dog Sauce
This is a sweet and tangy sauce! Mad Dogs house made signature sauce.
Maple Mayo
Homemade
Real Mayo
Homemade
Sour Cream
Sweet Chili Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
White BBQ
Homemade
Yogurt Sauce
Homemade
Spicy Brown Mustard
Pulled Pork
Dirty Dozen Burger
Fresh Pattied
Just the Burger
Coney Island Burger
Homemade chili sauce, fresh chopped onion, spicy brown mustard and extra american cheese
California Dreamin
Fresh chopped lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, spicy brown mustard, american cheese, sweet pickles
Bacon Mac & Blue
Hickory smoked bacon, homemade mac & cheese (flavor is always chefs choice) and blue cheese crumbles
Sweet Potato Pie
Hickory smoked bacon, peanut butter, homemade maple mayo, sweet potato fries, homemade caramelized onions and cheddar cheese
Tombstone
Hickory smoked bacon, beer battered onion rings, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, fresh chopped lettuce, tomato and jalapenos
The Divine Swine
Homemade pulled pork, homemade cole slaw, fresh chopped jalapenos, sweet chili sauce, homemade sriracha mayo and cheddar cheese
Paranormal Activity
Fresh sliced cucumber, jalapenos, tomato and shredded carrot, homemade cole slaw, homemade caramelized onions, swiss and provolone cheese and drizzled with sweet chili sauce
Three Little Pigs
Hickory smoked bacon, honey ham, homemade pulled pork, cheddar and provolone cheese, fresh jalapenos and drizzled with mad dog sauce
Breakfast on Pluto
Cream cheese, hickory smoked bacon, fried egg, fresh sliced avocado, smashed tater tots, sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning
Home on the Range
Chopped ribeye steak, hickory smoked bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese
Bites of Berks ( watch me on youtube)
Hickory smoked bacon, homemade caramelized onions, fried egg, fresh chopped jalapenos, cream cheese, peanut butter and fruit preserves (chef's choice)
GODZILLA
Hickory smoked bacon, honey ham, homemade pulled pork, homemade cole slaw, smashed tater tots,fresh jalapenos, homemade mac & cheese, fresh sliced lettuce and tomato, dill pickle spear, topped with beer battered onion rings
Burger Of The Week Triple Chz
Homemade chili sauce, Homemade pulled pork, Fried egg and Cheddar cheese all on a delicious grilled burger!
Scoops
Sundaes
CMP
Vanilla ice cream (4 scoops) topped with chocolate sauce, marshmallow sauce and crushed p-nuts
Death by Chocolate
Chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles, hot fudge, candy bar, fudge brownie, whip cream and a treat on top.
Dusty Road
Vanilla Ice Cream (4 scoops) topped with hot fudge, caramel, chocolate sauce, whoppers, dusted with malted milk and topped with whipped cream and a treat!
Joltin Joe
Coffee flavored ice cream (4 scoops) topped with caramel, p-nuts, chocolate covered espresso beans and topped with whipped cream and a biscotti!
Kids Sundae
Your choice of 1 scoop of ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream and a treat!!
Milk and Cookies
Current cookie flavored ice cream (4 scoops) topped vanilla wafer pieces,oreo's, p-nut butter chips, cookie dough pieces, cookie butter sauce, topped with whipped cream and a treat!
Pigs and Taters
Vanilla ice cream (4 scoops) topped with homemade bacon crumbles, potato chips, pure new englandmaple syrup, p-nut butter and a Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherry!
Sugar Shack Split
Strawberry, Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, strawberry topping, fresh pineapple, fresh split banana, crushed p-nut, wet walnuts,whipped cream and topped off with a treat!
Sundae LG
Sundae SMALL
The Elvis
Current p-nut butter ice cream (4 scoops) topped with chocolate sauce,homemade bacon crumbles, crushed p-nuts, fresh sliced banans, whipped cream and a treat
White Shadow
Vanilla ice cream (4 scoops) topped with marshmallow sauce, white chocolate chips, marshmallows topped with whipped cream, white chocolate sauce and vanilla wafers!
Milkshakes
Caffiene & Crack
Cappuccino Ice Cream blended to perfection with extra heath bar, chocolate covered espresso beans, caramel drizzled on cup and sprinkled with heath bar and sugar
Chocolate Covered Banana
Vanilla ice cream blended to perfection with a banana, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce and sprinkled with sugar
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Strawberry ice cream, hot fudge, mini chocolate chips, Strawberry topping and chocolate sauce blended to perfection !
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Vanilla Ice Cream with a big ole scoop of cinnoman toast crunch cereal blended to perfection and topped with cinnoman toast crunch
Cookies and Cream
Current cookie flavores ice cream blended to perfection with extra oreo pieces, cookie dough pieces, vanilla wafers, and sprinkled oreo cookies pieces and a treat on top
Fluffernutter
Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with marshmallow sauce, p-nut butter sauce, p-nut butter chips, p-nut, marshmallows and drizzled with sugar
Milkshake
P-nut Butter Cup
Chocolate ice cream blended to perfection with p-nut butter sauce, p-nut butter chips and topped off with reeses
Raspberry Cupcake
Ron Burgendy
1/2 Vanilla ice cream and 1/2 Cappuccino blast ice cream blended to perfection with salted caramel chocolate rocks, butterschotch, a waffle cone topped with a drizzle of butterscotch and sprinkled with salted caramel chocolate rocks and topped with a bourbon soaked cherry
Smores
Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with graham crackers, chocolate sauce, marshmallow sauce, vanilla wafers, marshmallows, marshmallow sauce on cup and sprinkled with vanilla wafers
The Candy Bar
Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with Caramel sauce, twix, snickers, heath, butterfinger and p-nut butter cups blended smoothly to make a thick delicious shake
The Cereal Killer
Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with 1/2 banana, froot loops, cotton candy crunch, cupcake bites, marshmallow sauce, rainbow sprinkles and topped with sprinkles and marshmallows
The grasshopper
Unicorn
Strawberry ice cream blended to perfection with a double scoop of rainbow sprinkles, froot loops, marshmallow sauce on the cup and topped with rainbow sprinkles and froot loops
The Dirty Hazelnut
Vanilla ice cream, Hazelnut sauce, Oreo Dirt, Marshmallow sauce on cup, sprinkled with sugar and topped with whip cream and a ferrero rocher candy! Delicious
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! At Mad dogs we do traditional food in a very nontraditional way. We like to take the ordinary and make it extraordinary.
