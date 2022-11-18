Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Dogs Hot Dogs Macungie

review star

No reviews yet

17 Poplar St, Macungie, PA

Macungie, PA 18062

Mad Dogs

Babe

Babe

$4.59

Bacon wrapped deep fried dog topped with homemade pulled pork and homemade cole slaw

Bacon Wrapped Cheese Stuffed deep fried Dog

$4.49

Bacon Wrapped Deep fried dog

$3.49
Blazing Saddles

Blazing Saddles

$4.29

Grilled dog, hickory smoked bacon, homemade chili sauce, sauerkraut, homemade baked beans

Blue Hawaii

Blue Hawaii

$4.29

Bacon wrapped deep fried dog, grilled pineapple, homemade caramelised onions, teriyaki sauce.

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Breakfast at Tiffany's

$4.29

Grilled dog, american cheese, hickory smoked bacon, scrambled egg, smashed tator tots

Dog Of The Week South Of The Border

Dog Of The Week South Of The Border

$3.99

Grilled dog topped with ... Bacon. Lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Dr. Strange

Dr. Strange

$4.59

Grilled dog, cream cheese, hickory smoked bacon, Chef's choice of a fruit preserve and fresh chopped jalapenos

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

$3.69

Grilled dog, spicy brown mustard, sweet relish, fresh chopped raw onion, lettuce, tomato,dill pickle

Gone with the Wind

Gone with the Wind

$4.29

Grilled dog sliced and served open face in bowl topped with, homemade baked beans, spicy brown mustard, fresh chopped onion, homemade cole slaw, sweet pickles and a roll on the side

Good Morning Vietnam

Good Morning Vietnam

$3.79

Grilled dog, fresh sliced cucumber, fresh carrot, fresh raw chopped onion, fresh sliced jalapenos and topped with homemade sriracha mayo

Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day

$3.99

Grilled dog topped with krinkle cut fries, homemade cole slaw, fresh sliced jalapenos and drizzled with homemade mad dog sauce

Holiday in Havana

Holiday in Havana

$3.99

Grilled dog, honey ham, swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, sweet pickles

Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper

$4.29

Bacon wrapped deep fried dog, spicy brown mustard, sweet relish, sauerkraut

King Kong

King Kong

$5.99

2 grilled dogs on 1 roll topped with, hickory smoked bacon, krinkle cut fries, homemade chili sauce, cheese wiz

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

$2.99

Grilled dog, fresh sliced cucumber, fresh sliced tomato, fresh chopped lettuce and topped with homemede yogurt sauce

Napoleon Dynamite

Napoleon Dynamite

$3.99

Grilled dog, bacon, smashed tator tots, cheese wiz and topped with homemade mad dog sauce

Rocky

Rocky

$4.29

Grilled dog, chopped ribeye steak, homemade caramelised onion, cheese wiz

Shrek

Shrek

$4.59

Bacon wrapprd cheese stuffed deep fried dog, fresh sliced avocado, fresh chopped jalapenos

Sleepless in Seattle

$4.29

Grilled dog, cream cheese, hickory smoked bacon, homemade caramelized onions,

The Godfather

The Godfather

$3.99

Grilled dog, spicy brown mustard, fresh chopped onions and bell peppers grilled with krinkle cut fries and topped with melted provolone cheese

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor

$4.29

Grilled dog, peanut butter, mayo, hickory smoked bacon, homemade caramelized onions

The Plain Jane

The Plain Jane

$2.29

Just the dog

Wall Street

Wall Street

$2.99

Grilled dog, homemade chili sauce, spicy brown mustard, freshly chopped raw onion

Witness

Witness

$3.79

Grilled dog, spicy brown mustard, sauerkraut, homemade potato salad

Drinks

Bottled water

$1.49

Coke

$1.49

Cherry Coke

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.49

Vanilla Coke

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49

Pepsi

$1.49

Diet Pepsi

$1.49

Kids Juice Box (fruit flavor)

$1.49

Honest peach tea

$2.49Out of stock

Honest half & half

$2.49

Gatorade red

$2.49

Gatorade orange

$2.49

Gatorade yellow

$2.49Out of stock

ROOT BEER - Wild Bills craft soda

$2.49

GINGER ALE - Wild Bills craft soda

$2.49

ORANGE CREAM - Wild Bills craft soda

$2.49

SARSAPARILLA - Wild Bills craft soda

$2.49

BLACK CHERRY - Wild Bills craft soda

$2.49

BIRCH BEER - Wild Bills craft soda

$2.49

Snack Sugar Shack

Moon Pie Sampler

Moon Pie Sampler

$3.00

Vanilla, Caramel, Strawberry & Chocolate

Homemade Peanut Butter Pie

Homemade Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00

Creamy, Rich, Fluffy HOMEMADE

Deep Fried Oreos (2 per order)

Deep Fried Oreos (2 per order)

$4.00

fried in our HOMEMADE sweet cream batter!! Dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate sauce.

Panda Cookies

Panda Cookies

$2.00
Stroop Waffle

Stroop Waffle

$0.99
Chocolate Toffee Peanuts

Chocolate Toffee Peanuts

$5.99
Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treat

Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treat

$5.99
Cookies and Cream Rice Krispie Treat

Cookies and Cream Rice Krispie Treat

$5.99
Coconut Cream Pie (Chocolate Candy Bar)

Coconut Cream Pie (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
Midnight Snack (Chocolate Candy Bar)

Midnight Snack (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
Bourbon Pecan Pie (Chocolate Candy Bar)

Bourbon Pecan Pie (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
Lemon Meringue Pie (Chocolate Candy Bar)

Lemon Meringue Pie (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
Pigs n Tater (Chocolate Candy Bar)

Pigs n Tater (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
Mint Chocolate Chip (Chocolate Candy Bar)

Mint Chocolate Chip (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
Malted Milkshake (Chocolate Candy Bar)

Malted Milkshake (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
PB & J Sandwich (Chocolate Candy Bar)

PB & J Sandwich (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
Red Velvet Cake (Chocolate Candy Bar)

Red Velvet Cake (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
Chicken N Waffles (Chocolate Candy Bar)

Chicken N Waffles (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
MORE Smores (Chocolate Candy Bar)

MORE Smores (Chocolate Candy Bar)

$3.49
Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$2.00
UGLIES Potato Chips SEA SALT

UGLIES Potato Chips SEA SALT

$1.49
UGLIES Potato Chips CHEDDAR & SOUR CREAM

UGLIES Potato Chips CHEDDAR & SOUR CREAM

$1.49
UGLIES Potato Chips BUFFALO RANCH

UGLIES Potato Chips BUFFALO RANCH

$1.49
UGLIES Potato Chips BBQ

UGLIES Potato Chips BBQ

$1.49
WILD BILLS smoked beef brisket bites

WILD BILLS smoked beef brisket bites

$7.99
slide GOURMET POTATO CHIPS (DILL PICKLE)

slide GOURMET POTATO CHIPS (DILL PICKLE)

$1.99
slide GOURMET POTATO CHIPS (BBQ SPICY)

slide GOURMET POTATO CHIPS (BBQ SPICY)

$1.99
APPLE BUTTER CHEESECAKE

APPLE BUTTER CHEESECAKE

$4.00
MOLLY BZ Straight Fire (whiskey flavoring)

MOLLY BZ Straight Fire (whiskey flavoring)

$3.49
MOLLY BZ Be Cordial (amaretto flavoring)

MOLLY BZ Be Cordial (amaretto flavoring)

$3.49
MOLLY BZ Royally Awesome (Rum flavoring)

MOLLY BZ Royally Awesome (Rum flavoring)

$3.49
MOLLY BZ The Tea (earl grey tea flavoring)

MOLLY BZ The Tea (earl grey tea flavoring)

$3.49
MOLLY BZ The Bossman (Bacon & whiskey flavoring)

MOLLY BZ The Bossman (Bacon & whiskey flavoring)

$3.49
MOLLY BZ Pina Colada (rum & cereal flavoring)

MOLLY BZ Pina Colada (rum & cereal flavoring)

$3.49
O Sheas Old Fashioned Sweet Tart Suckers (half Pound bag)

O Sheas Old Fashioned Sweet Tart Suckers (half Pound bag)

$5.99
Giant p-nut butter cup (Cookie Monstah)

Giant p-nut butter cup (Cookie Monstah)

$5.99
Giant p-nut butter cup (S'mores)

Giant p-nut butter cup (S'mores)

$5.99
Giant p-nut butter cup (Caramel)

Giant p-nut butter cup (Caramel)

$5.99
Giant p-nut butter cup (Crispy)

Giant p-nut butter cup (Crispy)

$5.99
Giant p-nut butter cup (Salted Pretzel)

Giant p-nut butter cup (Salted Pretzel)

$5.99
Giant p-nut butter cup (Espresso)

Giant p-nut butter cup (Espresso)

$5.99

Specials & Combos

2 Plain Janes or Wall Street Dogs, Fries or Tator Tots and 1 Drink

$9.99

2 Mad Dogs + Drink Combo

$9.99

excludes the king kong

Mad Dogs Lunch Special (available all day)

$25.00

6 Wall Street Dogs, 2 orders of Fries or Tots and 2 Drinks

Milkshake and Fries Combo

$9.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Homemade

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Homemade

Potato Salad

$2.49

Homemade

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Homemade

Perogies

Perogies

$4.99

Locally Made

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Served with delicious Honey Mustard

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Served with our Homemade White BBQ Sauce

Thick Cut Onion Rings

$5.99

Served with our Homemade Yogurt Sauce

Old Bay Triple Cheese Fries

Old Bay Triple Cheese Fries

$7.99

Crinkle cut fries tossed in old bay seasoning and topped with Melted american cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese and Served with our homemade horseradish aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Thick cut sweet potato fries served with our homemade maple mayo

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.99
Crinkle Cut French Fries

Crinkle Cut French Fries

$3.99
Bacon Mac & Blue Tots

Bacon Mac & Blue Tots

$11.99

Tater tots topped with homemade mac & cheese, sprinkled with crispy hickory smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and drizzles with delicious blue cheese dressing

Loaded Taco Fries

Loaded Taco Fries

$10.49

Crinkle cut Fries topped with our homemade chili sauce, melted cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, raw onion, avacado and served with sour cream

Mad Dog Sampler

Mad Dog Sampler

$12.99

Onion rings, perogies, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks, and choice of 2 dipping sauces

Loaded Perogies

Loaded Perogies

$7.99

Grandmas Locally made perogies topped with Cheddar cheese blend, Bacon, sour cream and homemade Made Dog sauce.

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Horseradish Aioli

$0.75

Homemade

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Mad Dog Sauce

$0.75

This is a sweet and tangy sauce! Mad Dogs house made signature sauce.

Maple Mayo

$0.75

Homemade

Real Mayo

$0.75

Homemade

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

White BBQ

$0.75

Homemade

Yogurt Sauce

$0.75

Homemade

Spicy Brown Mustard

$0.75

Pulled Pork

Homemade Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Pork, slow roasted to perfection and served on a delicious buttered Brioche Roll

Dirty Dozen Burger

Fresh Pattied

$5.99

Just the Burger

Coney Island Burger

Coney Island Burger

$8.99

Homemade chili sauce, fresh chopped onion, spicy brown mustard and extra american cheese

California Dreamin

California Dreamin

$8.99

Fresh chopped lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, spicy brown mustard, american cheese, sweet pickles

Bacon Mac & Blue

Bacon Mac & Blue

$10.99

Hickory smoked bacon, homemade mac & cheese (flavor is always chefs choice) and blue cheese crumbles

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$12.99

Hickory smoked bacon, peanut butter, homemade maple mayo, sweet potato fries, homemade caramelized onions and cheddar cheese

Tombstone

Tombstone

$12.99

Hickory smoked bacon, beer battered onion rings, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, fresh chopped lettuce, tomato and jalapenos

The Divine Swine

The Divine Swine

$12.99

Homemade pulled pork, homemade cole slaw, fresh chopped jalapenos, sweet chili sauce, homemade sriracha mayo and cheddar cheese

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity

$12.99

Fresh sliced cucumber, jalapenos, tomato and shredded carrot, homemade cole slaw, homemade caramelized onions, swiss and provolone cheese and drizzled with sweet chili sauce

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$14.99

Hickory smoked bacon, honey ham, homemade pulled pork, cheddar and provolone cheese, fresh jalapenos and drizzled with mad dog sauce

Breakfast on Pluto

$12.99

Cream cheese, hickory smoked bacon, fried egg, fresh sliced avocado, smashed tater tots, sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning

Home on the Range

$14.99

Chopped ribeye steak, hickory smoked bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese

Bites of Berks ( watch me on youtube)

$14.99

Hickory smoked bacon, homemade caramelized onions, fried egg, fresh chopped jalapenos, cream cheese, peanut butter and fruit preserves (chef's choice)

GODZILLA

GODZILLA

$19.99

Hickory smoked bacon, honey ham, homemade pulled pork, homemade cole slaw, smashed tater tots,fresh jalapenos, homemade mac & cheese, fresh sliced lettuce and tomato, dill pickle spear, topped with beer battered onion rings

Burger Of The Week Triple Chz

$10.99

Homemade chili sauce, Homemade pulled pork, Fried egg and Cheddar cheese all on a delicious grilled burger!

Scoops

Black Raspberry

$2.99

Butterfinger

$2.99

Cappuccino Blast Ice Cream

$2.99

1 scoop

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.99

1 scoop

Chocolate Pnut Butter Cookie Dough

$2.99

Butter Pecan

$2.99

Mint Chocolate Chip

$2.99

P-nut butter Explosion Ice Cream

$2.99

1 scoop

Strawberry Ice Cream

$2.99

1 scoop

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

1 scoop

Sundaes

Your choice of ice cream flavor, add 2 toppings, whip cream and topped with a treat.

CMP

$6.99+

Vanilla ice cream (4 scoops) topped with chocolate sauce, marshmallow sauce and crushed p-nuts

Death by Chocolate

$7.99+

Chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles, hot fudge, candy bar, fudge brownie, whip cream and a treat on top.

Dusty Road

$6.99+

Vanilla Ice Cream (4 scoops) topped with hot fudge, caramel, chocolate sauce, whoppers, dusted with malted milk and topped with whipped cream and a treat!

Joltin Joe

Joltin Joe

$6.99+

Coffee flavored ice cream (4 scoops) topped with caramel, p-nuts, chocolate covered espresso beans and topped with whipped cream and a biscotti!

Kids Sundae

$3.49

Your choice of 1 scoop of ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream and a treat!!

Milk and Cookies

$7.99+

Current cookie flavored ice cream (4 scoops) topped vanilla wafer pieces,oreo's, p-nut butter chips, cookie dough pieces, cookie butter sauce, topped with whipped cream and a treat!

Pigs and Taters

$7.99+

Vanilla ice cream (4 scoops) topped with homemade bacon crumbles, potato chips, pure new englandmaple syrup, p-nut butter and a Woodford Reserve Bourbon Cherry!

Sugar Shack Split

$8.99

Strawberry, Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, strawberry topping, fresh pineapple, fresh split banana, crushed p-nut, wet walnuts,whipped cream and topped off with a treat!

Sundae LG

$7.99

Sundae SMALL

$5.99

The Elvis

$6.99+

Current p-nut butter ice cream (4 scoops) topped with chocolate sauce,homemade bacon crumbles, crushed p-nuts, fresh sliced banans, whipped cream and a treat

White Shadow

$7.99+

Vanilla ice cream (4 scoops) topped with marshmallow sauce, white chocolate chips, marshmallows topped with whipped cream, white chocolate sauce and vanilla wafers!

Milkshakes

Caffiene & Crack

$8.99

Cappuccino Ice Cream blended to perfection with extra heath bar, chocolate covered espresso beans, caramel drizzled on cup and sprinkled with heath bar and sugar

Chocolate Covered Banana

$7.99

Vanilla ice cream blended to perfection with a banana, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce and sprinkled with sugar

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$8.99

Strawberry ice cream, hot fudge, mini chocolate chips, Strawberry topping and chocolate sauce blended to perfection !

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream with a big ole scoop of cinnoman toast crunch cereal blended to perfection and topped with cinnoman toast crunch

Cookies and Cream

$7.99

Current cookie flavores ice cream blended to perfection with extra oreo pieces, cookie dough pieces, vanilla wafers, and sprinkled oreo cookies pieces and a treat on top

Fluffernutter

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with marshmallow sauce, p-nut butter sauce, p-nut butter chips, p-nut, marshmallows and drizzled with sugar

Milkshake

$6.99

P-nut Butter Cup

$7.99

Chocolate ice cream blended to perfection with p-nut butter sauce, p-nut butter chips and topped off with reeses

Raspberry Cupcake

Raspberry Cupcake

$8.99

Ron Burgendy

$8.99

1/2 Vanilla ice cream and 1/2 Cappuccino blast ice cream blended to perfection with salted caramel chocolate rocks, butterschotch, a waffle cone topped with a drizzle of butterscotch and sprinkled with salted caramel chocolate rocks and topped with a bourbon soaked cherry

Smores

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with graham crackers, chocolate sauce, marshmallow sauce, vanilla wafers, marshmallows, marshmallow sauce on cup and sprinkled with vanilla wafers

The Candy Bar

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with Caramel sauce, twix, snickers, heath, butterfinger and p-nut butter cups blended smoothly to make a thick delicious shake

The Cereal Killer

The Cereal Killer

$7.99

Vanilla Ice Cream blended to perfection with 1/2 banana, froot loops, cotton candy crunch, cupcake bites, marshmallow sauce, rainbow sprinkles and topped with sprinkles and marshmallows

The grasshopper

$8.99

Unicorn

$7.99

Strawberry ice cream blended to perfection with a double scoop of rainbow sprinkles, froot loops, marshmallow sauce on the cup and topped with rainbow sprinkles and froot loops

The Dirty Hazelnut

$8.99

Vanilla ice cream, Hazelnut sauce, Oreo Dirt, Marshmallow sauce on cup, sprinkled with sugar and topped with whip cream and a ferrero rocher candy! Delicious

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! At Mad dogs we do traditional food in a very nontraditional way. We like to take the ordinary and make it extraordinary.

Location

17 Poplar St, Macungie, PA, Macungie, PA 18062

Directions

