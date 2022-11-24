Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Fish Sushi & Hibachi

review star

No reviews yet

1580 Old Trolley Rd #D

Summerville, SC 29485

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 3 Rolls
Spring Roll
Pick 2 Rolls

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.99
Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.99
Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$5.99

Shumai (Shrimp Dumpling)

$6.99
Cream Cheese Wonton

Cream Cheese Wonton

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Calamari

$6.99

Shrimp Tempura App(5pcs)

$6.99

Soup & Salads

House Soup

$2.99

Miso Soup

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Avocado Salad

$5.99
Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$5.99
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.99
Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$8.99

Bento Box

Bento Chicken

Bento Chicken

$15.99
Bento Shrimp

Bento Shrimp

$15.99
Bento Steak

Bento Steak

$15.99
Bento Salmon

Bento Salmon

$16.99
Bento Tempura Shrimp

Bento Tempura Shrimp

$15.99

Hibachi Entree

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$14.99
Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$14.99
Hibachi Steak

Hibachi Steak

$14.99
Hibachi Grilled Salmon

Hibachi Grilled Salmon

$18.99
Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$16.99
Hibachi Chicken & Steak

Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$16.99
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$16.99
Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp

Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp

$20.99
Hibachi Vegetable

Hibachi Vegetable

$12.99

Rice & Noodle

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99
Steak Fried Rice

Steak Fried Rice

$11.99
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.99

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.99

-

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Steak Bowl

$11.99

Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Vegetable Bowl

$11.99

-

Chicken Udon

$11.99
Steak Udon

Steak Udon

$11.99
Shrimp Udon

Shrimp Udon

$11.99

Vegetable Udon

$11.99

-

Chicken Soba

$11.99

Steak Soba

$11.99

Shrimp Soba

$11.99

Vegetable Soba

$11.99

-

Side Items

Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$7.99

Side of Fried Rice

$2.99

Side of White Rice

$2.99
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$7.99
Side Steak

Side Steak

$7.99
Side Veggie

Side Veggie

$6.99

Side Salmon

$8.99

Side Soba Noodle

$6.99

Side Udon Noodle

$6.99

Regular Roll

PICK 1 Roll

PICK 1 Roll

$6.99

Pick 2 Rolls

$12.99

Pick 3 Rolls

$15.99

Special Roll

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

$29.95

Double Signature Combo

$20.99

Sex on the beach - Rainbow Roll

Triple T Combo

$20.99

Triple Tuna Roll - Tuna Roll - Spicy Tuna Roll

Maki Combo

$14.99

Tuna Roll - Salmon Roll - Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Combo

$14.99

Spicy Tuna - Spicy Salmon - Spicy Kani

Volcano

Volcano

$15.99

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado, deep fried, with spicy crab on top

Angry Dragon Roll

Angry Dragon Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and mango topped with spicy crab salad

Autumn Roll

Autumn Roll

$15.99

Spicy crab, asparagus topped with salmon and avocado served with garlic cream & eel sauce

Black Dragon

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab topped with eel

Black widow

Black widow

$15.99

Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, avocado and eel

Crunchy 2-1

$15.99

Shrimp Tempura & avocado inside with spicy mani & crunch on top

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.99

Eel cucumber topped with avocado

Golden California Roll

Golden California Roll

$15.99

Deep-fried California roll topped with crab salad, spicy mayo eel sauce and finished with tempura flakes

Heartbreaker

$15.99

Spicy tuna & cucumber topped with albacore tuna, avocado,sweet ponzu sauce

My, My, Mai!

My, My, Mai!

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber,crab,cream cheese topped over baked salmon flake laid over white sauce

Nemo

$15.99

Chopped Shrimp and spicy crab, tempura flakes, topped with salmon, avocado spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$15.99

Crab,avocado,cucumber topped with fresh sashimi &avocado

Sea Buddy

$15.99

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, avocado, red lettuce, hot sauce topped with grilled salmon and teriyaki sauce

Sex on the Beach

$15.99

Tempura shrimp and spicy crab, topped with salmon, tuna,white fish, avocado and drizzled with spicy mayo, eel sauce and garlic cream sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.99

Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber & avocado

The Duffy

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab, tempura flake topped with shrimp,avocado,eel&spicy mayo

Triple Tuna Delight

$15.99

Spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flake topped with three kind of tuna with a drizzle of sweet chili sauce

Ultimate

$15.99

Tempura shrimp, tempura flake and cream cheese topped with eel and avocado

AAC Combo

$14.99

Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$14.99
Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.99

Shrimp&Crab Poke Bowl

$14.99
Tuna,Salmon,Shrimp Poke Bowl

Tuna,Salmon,Shrimp Poke Bowl

$15.99

Chicken Poke Bowl

$14.99

Chicken&Shrimp Pokebowl

$14.99

Combination Platter

Combo

Combination Platter

$18.99

Nigiri & Sashimi

Crab Nigiri

$6.00

Crab Sashimi

$8.00

Eel Nigiri

$6.00

Eel Sashimi

$8.00

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus Sashimi

$8.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$6.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

White Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$8.00

Extr Sauce

White Sauce

$0.60

Eel Sauce

$0.60

Spicy Mayo

$0.60

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.60

Soy Sauce

$0.60

Hot Sauce

$0.60

Ginger Dressing

$0.60

Sweet Chili

$0.60

Dumpling Sauce

$0.60

Ponzu Sauce

$0.60

Poke Sauce

$0.60

Beverage

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea(Sweet)

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea(Unsweet)

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Jasmine Honey Tea

Jasmine Honey Tea
$2.50

Catering

Appetizers Platter (10-20 ppl)

$45.00

Hibachi Grill Party Platter

$55.00

Mad Fish Fried Rice Party Platter

$45.00

Sushi Platters - DYNASTY (120 pieces)

$124.99

Sushi Platters - RONIN ( 56 pieces)

$42.99

Sushi Platters - SAMURAI ( 60 pieces)

$52.99

Sushi Platters - SHOGUN (76 pieces)

$64.99

Udon Noodle Party Platter

$50.00

Soba Noodle Platter

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1580 Old Trolley Rd #D, Summerville, SC 29485

Directions

Gallery
Mad Fish Sushi & Hibachi image
Mad Fish Sushi & Hibachi image
Mad Fish Sushi & Hibachi image

