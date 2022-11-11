Crave Chinatown
816 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
The wait is over Boston. The best Korean fried chicken is coming to the heart of Boston. Fresh, never frozen and all natural chicken. We offer a wide variety of savory Korean fried chicken, sushi, tapas, craft beer and scorpion bowls. Like us on Facebook, and visit our website to stay tuned.
Location
75 Kneeland St, Boston, MA 02111
Gallery