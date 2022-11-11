Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crave Chinatown

816 Reviews

$$

75 Kneeland St

Boston, MA 02111

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Small Boneless (8)
Small Wings (8)

Starters

Calamari

$17.00

Edamame

$7.50

Spicy garlic edamame

$8.50

Fried Combo

$19.00

Fries

Fried Gyoza (Soy Garlic)

$8.50

Fried Gyoza (Spicy Garlic)

$8.50

Gyoza

$7.00

Jalapeño Bombs

$12.00

Kaki Oysters

$13.00

Kielbasa Bites

$9.00

Pancake

Seafood Rangoons

$10.00

Shrimp Pops

$9.00

Shumai

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Salt & Pepper

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Cajun Fries

$10.00

Sushi Bar Starters

Carpaccio

$14.00

Cherrystone

Out of stock

Dumplings

$17.00

Fish N Chips

$15.00

Hamachi Kama

$16.00Out of stock

Hotate Hokkaiyaki

$13.00

Salmon Tartare

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes

$12.00

Sushi Pancake

$18.00

The Mexicano

$17.00Out of stock

The Shooters

$23.00Out of stock

Truffle Toro

$20.00Out of stock

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Uni Shooters

$23.00

Wagyu Yuzu

$25.00

Wellfleet Oysters

Out of stock

Salads

Baby Octopus Salad

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

Sashimi Salad

$12.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Spicy Crab Avocado Salad

$11.00

Spicy Salmon Salad

$11.00

Spicy Seafood Salad

$11.00

The Amazing Salmon

$14.00

Nigiri

Anago Nigiri (Sea eel)

$7.00

Awabi (Abolone)

$9.00Out of stock

Binnaga Maguro Nigiri (White tuna)

$7.50

Black Tobiko Nigiri (Fish eggs)

$6.50

Botan Ebi Nigiri (Spotted Prawns)

$9.00

California Uni Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

ChuToro Nigiri (medium fatty tuna)

$10.00

Ebi Nigiri (Shrimp)

$6.00

Hamachi Nigiri (Yellowtail)

$6.00

Hirame Nigiri (fluke)

$6.50Out of stock

Hokkigai Nigiri (Surf clam)

$6.00

Hotate Nigiri (Scallop)

$7.50

Ika Nigiri (Squid)

$5.50Out of stock

Ikura Nigiri (Salmon Roe)

$8.00

Inari Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Iwasi Nigiri

$8.00Out of stock

Kanikama Nigiri (crabmeat)

$4.50

King Crab Nigiri

Out of stock

King Salmon Nigiri

$8.00Out of stock

Kisu Nigiri (Japanese whiting)

$8.00Out of stock

Live Uni Nigiri

$15.00Out of stock

Live Uni Nigiri (Sea urchin)

$12.00Out of stock

Madai Nigiri (Red Snapper)

$7.00

Maguro Nigiri (Tuna)

$7.50

Ohtoro Nigiri (Fatty tuna)

$16.00

Pepper Tuna Nigiri

$7.50

Red Tobiko Nigiri (Fish eggs)

$6.00Out of stock

Saba Nigiri (Mackerel)

$7.00

Sake Nigiri (Salmon)

$7.00

Shima Aji Nigiri (Trevally)

$8.00Out of stock

Shiro Maguro Nigiri (White tuna)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Suzuki Nigiri (Sea bass)

$6.00

Tako Nigiri (Octopus)

$7.00

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

Tobiko Nigiri (Fish Eggs)

$6.00

Torched Uni Nigiri

$17.00Out of stock

Unagi Nigiri (Freshwater Eel)

$7.00

Uni Nigiri (Sea urchin)

$9.00

Wasabi Tobiko Nigiri (Fish eggs)

$6.00

White Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Yuzu Tobiko Nigiri (Fish eggs)

$6.00Out of stock

Sashimi

Aji Sashimi (Horse Mackerel)

$9.00Out of stock

Amaebi Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

Anago Sashimi (Sea eel)

$7.00Out of stock

Awabi (Abalone)

$9.00Out of stock

Binnaga Sashimi (Baby Yellowtail)

$10.00Out of stock

Black Tobiko Sashimi

$9.00

Botan Ebi (Spotted prawns)sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

California Uni Sashimi (Sea urchin)

$12.00Out of stock

ChuToro Sashimi (Medium fatty tuna)

$12.00

Ebi Sashimi (Shrimp)

$8.00

Hamachi Sashimi (Yellowtail)

$8.00

Hirame Sashimi (Fluke)

$9.00

Hokkigai Sashimi (Surfer clam)

$8.00Out of stock

Hotate Sashimi (Scallop)

$10.00

Ika Sashimi (Squid)

$8.00Out of stock

Ikura Sashimi (Salmon roe)

$9.00

Inari Sashimi

$7.00Out of stock

Iwashi Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Kampachi Sashimi (Amberjack)

$11.50Out of stock

Kanikama Sashimi (Crabmeat)

$7.00Out of stock

King Crab Sashimi

Out of stock

King Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Kisu Sashimi (Japanese whiting)

$10.00Out of stock

Kohada (Shad)

$7.00Out of stock

Live Uni Sashimi

$15.00Out of stock

Live Uni Sashimi

$17.00Out of stock

Madai Sashimi (Red snapper)

$9.00

Maguro Sashimi (Tuna)

$9.00

OhToro Sashimi (Fatty tuna)

$23.00

Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$10.00

Red Tobiko Sashimi

$8.50Out of stock

Saba Sashimi (Mackerel)

$9.00

Sake Sashimi (Salmon)

$8.00

Shima Aji Sashimi (Trevally)

$10.00Out of stock

Shiro Maguro Sashimi (White tuna)

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$9.50

Suzuki Sashimi (Sea bass)

$8.00

Tako Sashimi (Octopus)

$9.00

Tamago Sashimi

$8.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$8.00

Torched Uni Sashimi

$17.00Out of stock

Truffle Wagyu

$20.00Out of stock

Unagi Sashimi (Fresh Water Eel)

$7.00

Uni Sashimi (Sea Urchin)

$11.00

Wasabi Tobiko Sashimi

$8.50Out of stock

White Salmon Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Yuzu Tobiko Sashimi

$8.50Out of stock

Makimono

Alaska

$8.00

Avocado

$6.00

Avocado w/Cucumber

$5.50

California

$8.00

Caterpillar

$14.00

Cheesy Idaho

$8.00

Crunchy Snowcrab

$8.50

Cucumber

$4.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Eel w/Avocado

$9.00

Eel w/Cucumber

$7.50

Futo

$6.50

Garden

$6.00

Idaho

$7.50

Kanpyo

$4.00

Maitake Tempura

$10.00Out of stock

Natto Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Negitoro

$11.00

Oshinko

$4.50Out of stock

Philadelphia

$6.50

Rainbow

$15.00

Salmon

$8.00

Salmon skin

$7.50

Shitake

$7.00

Tempura shiitake

$7.00

Shrimp Asparagus

$6.50Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Spicy Crab

$6.50

Spicy Salmon

$9.00

Spicy Scallop

$9.00

Spicy Tuna

$9.00

Spicy White Tuna

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail

$9.00

Spider

$14.00

Tuna

$8.50

Tuna Avocado

$7.50

Ume Shiso

$5.00Out of stock

Veggie Tempura

$5.50Out of stock

Yellowtail

$8.00

Yellowtail w/Jalapeno

$7.50

Specialty Makimono

B613

$16.50

Breaking good

$20.00

Crave the Fire (Sushi)

$16.00

Crave the New Black

$17.00

Crazy Eyes

$16.50

Double Agent

$17.00

Hey Sugar

$16.00

Khaleesi

$17.00

King's landing

$17.00

Kingslayer

$17.50

Lollipop

$16.00

Mighty Duck

$18.00Out of stock

O Honey

$16.00

Red Dragon

$17.00

Simply Basil

$19.00

So Cheesy

$17.00

Spicy Volcano

$19.00

Stranger Things

$16.00

The Capitol

$17.00

The Governor

$17.00

The Imp

$16.00

Truffle Mushroom

$15.00Out of stock

Sushi Entrees

Don

Omakase

Out of stock

Sushi Entree

Sashimi Entree

Combo Entree

Crave Sushi Boat

$80.00

Mad Specials

Bimbimbap

Budae Jungol

$39.00

Bulgogi

$20.00

Bulgogi Stew

$16.00

Fried Rice

Japchae noodles

Jjigae Soup

Nabeyaki Udon

$15.00

Rabokki

$16.00

Spicy Chicken

$17.00

Spicy Pork

$18.00

Stir Fried Rice Cakes

$16.00

Stir Fried Tofu

$15.00

Teriyaki

Toppoki

Waffles

Yaki Udon

Vegetable Ramen

$12.00

Chicken Ramen

$14.00

Bulgogi Ramen

$16.00

Shrimp Ramen

$16.00

Sesame Noodle

$11.00

Chicken

Scallion Chicken

$16.95

Chicken & Waffles

$18.95

Small Wings (8)

$13.50

Medium Wings (18)

$25.95

Large Wings (28)

$35.95

XL Wing (38)

$45.50

Small Drumsticks (4)

$13.50

Medium Drumsticks (10)

$25.95

Large Drumsticks (14)

$35.95

XL Drumsticks (20)

$45.95

Small Boneless (8)

$13.95

Medium Boneless (18)

$26.50

Large Boneless (28)

$36.50

Small Combo

$13.95

Medium Combo

$25.50

Large Combo

$35.50

XL Combo

$45.50

Sides/Sauces

Extra Sauces

Kimchi (Side)

$3.00

Miso Soup

$2.00

Rice

Side of corn

$2.00

Side of spicy pickles

$2.00

Side of radish

$2.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Truffle

$7.50Out of stock

Exotic Bomba

$7.50

Fried Cheesecake

$7.50

Limoncello Truffle

$7.50Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream - Vanilla

$7.00

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Alcohol/beverages to go

Bottled water

$1.50Out of stock

Pepsi\ Coke

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Clearly Canadian BlackBerry

$5.00Out of stock

Herbal Tea (Wong Lo Kat)

$2.50Out of stock

Mango juice

$3.00

Guava juice

$3.00Out of stock

Melon yogurt drink

$3.00

Passionfruit juice

$3.00

Passionfruit green tea

$2.75Out of stock

Aloe drink

$2.75

Japanese strawberry soda

$2.75Out of stock

Japanese lychee soda

$2.75Out of stock

Japanese Soda Peach

$2.75Out of stock

Yogurt drink (5 pack)

$3.50Out of stock

Corona

$6.00

Raging bitch ipa

$3.50Out of stock

Heineken

$4.50

Sorachi ace

$4.50Out of stock

Sam Adams lager

$4.50Out of stock

Blue moon

$4.50Out of stock

Sierra Nevada pale ale

$4.50Out of stock

Namaste white witbier

$4.50Out of stock

Hite korean lager

$4.00

plum wine 750ML

$25.00Out of stock

Banzai bunny sparkling sake

$20.00Out of stock

Cap ace sake

$5.50Out of stock

Nigori sake

$10.00Out of stock

Plum soju

$12.00Out of stock

Green grape soju

$12.00

Grapefruit soju

$12.00

Lychee soju

$11.00

Yogurt soju

$11.00

Aloe soju

$11.00

Guava soju

$11.00Out of stock

Mango soju

$11.00

Melon soju

$11.00

Guava-passionfruit soju

$12.00Out of stock

Lychee-passionfruit soju

$12.00Out of stock

Prosecco ruffino 187ML

$6.50Out of stock

Rose ruffino 187ML

$6.50Out of stock

Fuki plum wine 750ML

$25.00Out of stock

Bollini Pinot grigio 750ML

$25.00Out of stock

Malbec diseno 750ML

$25.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Sauvignon blanc 750ML

$30.00Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.50

Bubly Mango Sparkling Water

$1.75Out of stock

Bubly Pineapple Sparkling Water

$1.75Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh orange juice

Fresh OJ 12oz

$3.99Out of stock

Fresh OJ 12oz with pulp

$3.99Out of stock

White rice

Small rice

$3.25

Family rice

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

The wait is over Boston. The best Korean fried chicken is coming to the heart of Boston. Fresh, never frozen and all natural chicken. We offer a wide variety of savory Korean fried chicken, sushi, tapas, craft beer and scorpion bowls. Like us on Facebook, and visit our website to stay tuned.

Website

Location

75 Kneeland St, Boston, MA 02111

Directions

