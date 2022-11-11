Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mad Hatter Kinston

review star

No reviews yet

212 North Street

Kinston, NC 28501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Kid Drink

$1.50

Cup Of Ice/ Water

$0.35

Beer

Bold Rock

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Hoppyum

$4.50

ME Long Weekend

$4.50

ME Vanishing Tides

$4.50

ME Weeping Willow Wit

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sea Quench Ale(12oz)

$4.50

Sercy Dragon Fruit Pear

$4.00

Sercy Huckleberry Lemon

$4.00

Sercy Strawberry Pineapple

$4.00

Sercy Watermelon Acai

$4.00

Vizzy Blackberry Lemon

$2.00

Vizzy Papaya Passionfruit

$2.00

Vizzy Rasberry Tangerine

$2.00

Vizzy Watermelon Strawberry

$2.00

Voodoo Devilish

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Endless River

$4.50

Daily Special/Soup

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Todays Special

$9.50

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Lobster Bisque

$6.00

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00

Gumbo

$6.00

Chili

$6.00

Stir fry special

$9.50

Starters

Cheese Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Large order of fries smothered in house made queso.

Cheese Tots

$6.00Out of stock

Basket of 25 Tater Tots smothered in house made queso.

Chicken Fingers (7)

$9.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Large order of fries smothered in house made queso and house made chili.

Chili Cheese Tots

$6.00Out of stock

Basket of 25 tater tots smothered with house made queso and house made chili.

French Fries

$3.00Out of stock

25 Tater Tots with fajita spice, your choice of meat, house made queso, house made pico and sour cream.

Fried Okra

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$7.00Out of stock

Six ounces of panko breaded pickle chips. Served with a house made ranch.

Gravy Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Large order of fries smothered in brown gravy.

Mac & Cheese Bites (8)

$7.00Out of stock

Eight pepper jack cheese mac bites served with a house made ranch.

Onion Rings

$4.00Out of stock

Large basket of house made onion rings served with a house made hatter sauce.

Philly Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Large order of fries with your choice between chicken philly or steak philly meat smothered in house made queso and jalapenos.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50Out of stock

Tater Tots

$3.00Out of stock

Basket of 25 Tater Tots with you choice between chicken or steak smothered in house made queso and jalapenos.

Hatter Favorites

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.00

5 ounces of fresh cut chicken grilled to order. Includes lettuce, tortilla strips, BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese and ranch all wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

BLT

$5.00

Bacon, Lettuce, tomato and mayo all on Texas Toast.

Buffalo Wrap

$8.00

Hand breaded and fried to order chicken nuggets tossed in buffalo sauce. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, buffalo sauce, ranch and pepper jack cheese all on a flour tortilla.

Chicken Fingers (3) w/Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Hand breaded and fried to order chicken breast. Includes house made pimento cheese, bacon and pickles all on a brioche bun.

Fajita Wrap

$9.00

Your choice of meat. Includes rice, house made queso cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, fajita spice, lettuce, house made pico, and fiesta ranch all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Fish and Chips (w/fries)

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$4.50

Thick cut bologna grilled to order. Includes your choice of toppings on Texas Toast.

Fried Shrimp w/Fries

$9.00

12 freshly breaded and fried to order 41-50 shrimp. Comes with a large side and your choice of dipping sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Cheddar, Monterey Jack and American cheese all on Texas Toast.

Grouper Sandwich/Wrap

$6.50Out of stock

Grilled and blackened grouper cooked to order with rice, house made queso, lettuce, house made pico and wonder sauce all on a flour tortilla.

Hamburger

$6.00

4.5 - 5 ounce burger patty

Hamburger Steak Plate

$12.00

Hatter Hamburger

$8.00

Two 4.5 - 5 ounce burger patties. Your choice of cheese, bun & toppings.

Hot Dog

$4.00

All beef hot dog split and grilled to order. Your choice of toppings.

Nuggets & Fries

$7.50Out of stock

5 ounces of fresh hand cut and breaded to order chicken nuggets. Comes with a large side and your choice of dipping sauce.

Philly Sub

$9.00

Philly steak meat cooked to order with grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and your choice of cheese all on a steamed hoagie roll.

Shrimp Burger

$6.00

Eight freshly hand breaded and fried shrimp all on steamed hamburger bun with cocktail and slaw.

Hot Hatter Items

Cheddah Beef

$9.00

Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Egg and Cheese, Ham or Bacon served on Texas Toast or a wrap

Hot Veggie

$5.00

Onions, Peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes on a sub roll or wrap

The Fenway

$7.00Out of stock

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey and cheese goodness

Western Sandwich

$4.50

Ham, egg, onion, peppers, served on Texas Toast or a wrap

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$6.00

Cold Carvers

with choice of topping and sauce served on sub roll or wrap

Ham & Cheese

$5.00

with choice of topping and sauce served on sub roll or wrap

Veggie

$5.00

with choice of topping and sauce served on sub roll or wrap

Turkey & Cheese

$5.00

with choice of topping and sauce served on sub roll or wrap

Turkey BLT

$5.50Out of stock

Roast Beef & Cheese

$6.00

Tuna Salad

$5.00

Chicken Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Hatter Wraps

Chicken Caesar

$8.00

Chicken, ceasar dressing, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese on tomato basil wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.00

Chicken BLT

$8.00

Rice Bowls

Stir Fry Bowl

$10.00

Rice bowl with your choice of protein served with grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and teriyaki sauce.

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots, boiled egg and shredded cheddar cheese.

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romain lettuce, tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese and a toasty cheese crisp.

Side Salad

$4.00

Creamy Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Italian Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Scoop

$3.00Out of stock

Tuna Salad Scoop

$3.00

Desserts

Salted Caramel Cheese Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Limoncello Cake

$5.00Out of stock

NY Cheese Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake

$3.00Out of stock

BLUE

Small

$20.00Out of stock

Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Large

$20.00Out of stock

XL

$20.00Out of stock

2XL

$20.00

3XL

$20.00Out of stock

Sticker

$2.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$3.50

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Breakfast BLT

$7.00

Burritos

Eastern Burrito

$4.00

Western Burrito

$4.50

Garden Burrito

$5.00

Steak Burrito

$9.00

The Big One Burrito

$11.00

Pancakes

One Pancake

$4.00

Stack (3)

$8.00

French Toast

3 slices french toast

$9.00

Belgian Waffles

One Waffle

$6.00

Two Waffles

$9.50

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Breakfast Bowls

Hatter Scramble

$12.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 North Street, Kinston, NC 28501

Directions

Gallery
Mad Hatter image
Mad Hatter image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marvel's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
495 Second St Ayden, NC 28513
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kinston

Chef & the Farmer
orange star4.5 • 3,756
120 Gordon St. Kinston, NC 28501
View restaurantnext
C&F e-gift card
orange star4.5 • 3,756
120 W Gordon St Kinston, NC 28501
View restaurantnext
King’s Restaurant-Highway 70 - 405 E New Bern Rd
orange star4.3 • 998
405 E New Bern Rd Kinston, NC 28504
View restaurantnext
King's Restaurant - Vernon
orange star4.2 • 859
910 W Vernon Ave Kinston, NC 28504
View restaurantnext
Sugar Hill Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 434
211 N HERRITAGE ST Kinston, NC 28501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kinston
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston