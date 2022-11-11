Mad Hatter Kinston
212 North Street
Kinston, NC 28501
Beer
Bold Rock
Bud Light
Corona Premier
Hoppyum
ME Long Weekend
ME Vanishing Tides
ME Weeping Willow Wit
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Rolling Rock
Sea Quench Ale(12oz)
Sercy Dragon Fruit Pear
Sercy Huckleberry Lemon
Sercy Strawberry Pineapple
Sercy Watermelon Acai
Vizzy Blackberry Lemon
Vizzy Papaya Passionfruit
Vizzy Rasberry Tangerine
Vizzy Watermelon Strawberry
Voodoo Devilish
Yuengling
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Extra
Endless River
Daily Special/Soup
Starters
Cheese Fries
Large order of fries smothered in house made queso.
Cheese Tots
Basket of 25 Tater Tots smothered in house made queso.
Chicken Fingers (7)
Chili Cheese Fries
Large order of fries smothered in house made queso and house made chili.
Chili Cheese Tots
Basket of 25 tater tots smothered with house made queso and house made chili.
French Fries
25 Tater Tots with fajita spice, your choice of meat, house made queso, house made pico and sour cream.
Fried Okra
Fried Pickles
Six ounces of panko breaded pickle chips. Served with a house made ranch.
Gravy Fries
Large order of fries smothered in brown gravy.
Mac & Cheese Bites (8)
Eight pepper jack cheese mac bites served with a house made ranch.
Onion Rings
Large basket of house made onion rings served with a house made hatter sauce.
Philly Fries
Large order of fries with your choice between chicken philly or steak philly meat smothered in house made queso and jalapenos.
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Basket of 25 Tater Tots with you choice between chicken or steak smothered in house made queso and jalapenos.
Hatter Favorites
BBQ Chicken Wrap
5 ounces of fresh cut chicken grilled to order. Includes lettuce, tortilla strips, BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese and ranch all wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, tomato and mayo all on Texas Toast.
Buffalo Wrap
Hand breaded and fried to order chicken nuggets tossed in buffalo sauce. Includes lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, buffalo sauce, ranch and pepper jack cheese all on a flour tortilla.
Chicken Fingers (3) w/Fries
Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded and fried to order chicken breast. Includes house made pimento cheese, bacon and pickles all on a brioche bun.
Fajita Wrap
Your choice of meat. Includes rice, house made queso cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, fajita spice, lettuce, house made pico, and fiesta ranch all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Fish and Chips (w/fries)
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Thick cut bologna grilled to order. Includes your choice of toppings on Texas Toast.
Fried Shrimp w/Fries
12 freshly breaded and fried to order 41-50 shrimp. Comes with a large side and your choice of dipping sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Monterey Jack and American cheese all on Texas Toast.
Grouper Sandwich/Wrap
Grilled and blackened grouper cooked to order with rice, house made queso, lettuce, house made pico and wonder sauce all on a flour tortilla.
Hamburger
4.5 - 5 ounce burger patty
Hamburger Steak Plate
Hatter Hamburger
Two 4.5 - 5 ounce burger patties. Your choice of cheese, bun & toppings.
Hot Dog
All beef hot dog split and grilled to order. Your choice of toppings.
Nuggets & Fries
5 ounces of fresh hand cut and breaded to order chicken nuggets. Comes with a large side and your choice of dipping sauce.
Philly Sub
Philly steak meat cooked to order with grilled peppers, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and your choice of cheese all on a steamed hoagie roll.
Shrimp Burger
Eight freshly hand breaded and fried shrimp all on steamed hamburger bun with cocktail and slaw.
Hot Hatter Items
Cheddah Beef
Egg & Cheese
Egg and Cheese, Ham or Bacon served on Texas Toast or a wrap
Hot Veggie
Onions, Peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes on a sub roll or wrap
The Fenway
Turkey Melt Sandwich
Turkey and cheese goodness
Western Sandwich
Ham, egg, onion, peppers, served on Texas Toast or a wrap
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Cold Carvers
Ham & Cheese
with choice of topping and sauce served on sub roll or wrap
Veggie
with choice of topping and sauce served on sub roll or wrap
Turkey & Cheese
with choice of topping and sauce served on sub roll or wrap
Turkey BLT
Roast Beef & Cheese
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Hatter Wraps
Rice Bowls
Salads
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots, boiled egg and shredded cheddar cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese and a toasty cheese crisp.
Side Salad
Creamy Pasta Salad
Italian Pasta Salad
Chicken Salad Scoop
Tuna Salad Scoop
Desserts
Burritos
Pancakes
French Toast
Belgian Waffles
Breakfast Bowls
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
