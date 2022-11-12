Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

MAD HOUSTON 4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180



No reviews yet

4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180

Houston, TX 77027







Order Again

Popular Items

ULTIMATE CROQUETAS
HUEVOS VOLADORES

TAPAS

BRAVAS TOMAS

BRAVAS TOMAS

$14.00

Bar-style potatoes, topped with a garlic aioli and drizzled with a spicy chili oil.

JAMON IBERICO

JAMON IBERICO

$35.00

Jamon Iberico (otherwise known as the caviar of cured meats) a 3 year aged ham from Spain that is accompanied with a crispy tomato bread. *MAD tip, add a side of Manchego from the SIDES menu to have a meat & cheese experience*

BEET RAVIOLI

$16.00

CITRUS SALAD

$12.00

Served with fresh grapefruit, brie cheese, caramelized cashew and a merlot reduction

CUCURUCHO (2)

$16.00
STEAK TARTAR

STEAK TARTAR

$12.00

Prime steak tartare, served with pickled vegetables and Dijon in a potato crisp, with an edible article from the Houston Chronicle

ULTIMATE CROQUETAS

ULTIMATE CROQUETAS

$16.00

Our delicious ham croquettes stuffed with finely chopped Jamon Iberico, chicken and béchamel cream. (4 pieces)

RABO DE WAGYU

RABO DE WAGYU

$16.00

Cabacerro Wagyu sandwich is served tender in grilled pan de mie and finished with a reduced Tempranillo au jus.

BOCADILLO CALAMAR

BOCADILLO CALAMAR

$8.00

Our Bocadillo de Calamares are going to be tender calamari, stuffed inside of a house-made squid ink potato bun, and finished with a dash of garlic and squid ink aioli. (2 pieces)

WOOD FIRED FEATURES

CIGALA FIDEUA

$52.00+

Our Cigala Fideua is crispy wood-fired angelhair pasta topped with Norwegian prawn, baby squid, and garlic aioli.

GRILLED BRANZINO

$52.00
PULPO

PULPO

$36.00+

one of our top sellers, the Pulpo, is served with grilled avocado, grapefruit, warm mayo foam, and a side of creamy mashed potatoes.

WHOLE PULPO

$165.00

1 whole wood-fired spanish octopus served with a creamy squid-ink infused black rice.

RACK OF LAMB

RACK OF LAMB

$58.00+

Colorado Rack of Lamb served with garlic brussel sprouts, cous cous, eggplant and sage aioli

COCHINILLO IBERICO

COCHINILLO IBERICO

$52.00+

Segovian-style suckling pig with lettuce wraps, mango & apricot chutney, and a house-made pork demi-glaze

FIRE & ICE FILET

FIRE & ICE FILET

$55.00+

Fire and Ice Filet Mignon, served medium-rare. The heat of the steak is sharply contrasted by the cold temperature of the piquillo pepper sorbet. It is garnished with a bell pepper ganache.

WAGYU RIBEYE

$185.00

32oz. Bone-In Wagyu Ribeye served atop Tempranillo-infused bomba rice with piquillo peppers and sautéed allubias.

42oz PRIME TOMAHAWK

42oz PRIME TOMAHAWK

$280.00

42oz. 32-Day Dry Aged Prime Tomahawk begins at 52oz. prior to the dry aging process which concentrates all that flavor into 42oz., served over Tempranillo-infused bomba rice with piquillo peppers and sauteed allubias.

MOULARD DUCK Y ARROZ

MOULARD DUCK Y ARROZ

$55.00+

Bomba rice and confit Moulard Duck Breast, with dried apricots and calvados-soaked prunes.

MUSHROOM RICE

MUSHROOM RICE

$40.00+

Bomba rice, mushroom stock, duxelles mushrooms, confit garlic, confit onion, and porcini (powder & confit).

DESSERT

CHURROS

CHURROS

$10.00

Here we have a house favorite: freshly-made churros, fried and served with a side of chocolate ganache. We recommend eating them while still hot.

HUEVOS VOLADORES

HUEVOS VOLADORES

$12.00

Awarded best dessert in Houston, here we have our Huevos Voladores. It’s a passionfruit mouse with white chocolate rocks and wafer cookie. Eat the entire piece in one bite for the full experience.

CASSIS CAKE

CASSIS CAKE

$14.00

Our honey-lemon and cassis cake roll, with sugar coated violas and fresh honeycomb.

TABLETA CHOCOLATE

TABLETA CHOCOLATE

$14.00

Our gold caramelized white chocolate tablet, on a bed of coconut sorbet, apricot lime compote, and flowerless chocolate cake.

MAD POPPER

MAD POPPER

$6.00

Texas pecan praline, in white chocolate lolli-pop with pop rock candy.

SIDES

GRILL VEGGIES

GRILL VEGGIES

$14.00

Vegetables: Asparagus, Zucchini, Red Pepper, Eggplant and Carrot grilled on charcoal with olive oil, salt and pepper.

PIMENTOS SHISHITO

PIMENTOS SHISHITO

$12.00

Sauteed shishito peppers, tossed with sea salt

SIDE OF BREAD

$5.00

PIMENTOS PIQUILLO

$8.00

SALSA DE MUJERES

$4.00
PATATAS FRITAS

PATATAS FRITAS

$10.00+

Here we have our crispy handmade potato fries, thinly cut, and served with a side of Garlic Aioli.

PAN DE TOMATO

$8.00

SIDE VEGGIE 'SCALLOP'

$12.00

SIDE MANCHEGO

$7.00

SIDE TORCHED EGGPLANT

$10.00

GAMBAS AL AJLLO

$22.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$10.00

MANZANLLA OLIVES

$9.00

ROMESCO

$4.00

PATATAS CANARIAS

$8.00

HASH BROWNS

$4.00

4 HANDS TASTING MENU

4 Hands Tasting Menu

$180.00

1 - Potato con caviar

2 - Mussels

3 - Cucurucho

4 - Verduras

5 - Arroz de Mar

6 - Scallop

7 - Charred Leek Soup

8 - Turbot

9 - Cochinillo Lettuce

10 - American Wagyu

11 - Chocolate Mousse

12 - Smoked Sweet Cream

4 HANDS WINE PAIRING

$65.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
No passport required for a journey to MAD. An innovative experience that blends Madrid’s famous nightlife and the very best of Spanish gastronomy. Creative tapas and small bites, wood fire cooked rice, fish and meats, terrific gin & tonic, craft cocktails and a wine cellar with a selection of the best the world has to offer. Using the highest quality ingredients, creativity in every corner, and a passion for surprises, are the cornerstones of MAD’s philosophy… the moon is the limit.

Location

4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

