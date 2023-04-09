Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Local American Eatery Madison

87 Reviews

$$

218 N Main St

Madison, VA 22727

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

American
First Responder
The Southern

Snacks

Nacho Tots

$13.00

Tater tots | pulled pork | gouda cheese sauce | honey BBQ | jalapeños | green onion

Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Home made Pimento Cheese using shredded smoked Gouda cheese and roasted red peppers served with Grilled Flatbread!

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Cheese Fries

$11.00

Fries, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, green onions, hardwood smoked bacon crumbles and black pepper ranch

50CAL. Shrimp

$12.00

Popcorn shrimp tossed in our House made Sweet and Spicy 50 Caliber Sauce and served with Bleu Cheese dressing

Salad

Farm

Farm

$11.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, boiled egg, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, hardwood smoked bacon, Parmesan Reggiano cheese and black pepper ranch. You can also add Shenandoah Valley organic chicken, South River Farm Ground Beef Patty, black beans or a Veggie Patty

Autumn Salad

$10.00

Burgers

Our 1/lb burgers come from The Farm at South River in Stanardsville, VA. The farms premium Angus cows live their lives in a pasture, supplement local grain for tenderness and dry aged for incredible flavor. You can substitute a Garden burger for no additional charge on all of our burgers. All burgers are served with French Fries unless you choose to substitute.

American

$13.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Duke's Mayo

First Responder

$16.00

Double Patty, double bacon, American cheese, lettuce tomato, onion, ketchup & Mustard

Military Veteran

$20.00

Triple Patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles, Duke's mayo

Good Morning

$14.00

Burger served on Texas toast with bacon, american cheese, fried farm egg, lettuce, tomato and Duke's mayo

The Southern

$14.00

House made smoked Gouda pimento cheese, fried green tomato, lettuce and honey BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

Swiss cheese, Bourbon Glazed mushrooms and grilled onions

Zulu Foxtrot

$14.00

Yard Bird

Our free range organic chicken comes from Shenandoah Valley Organic. Their farmer-owned organic chicken is raised on small family farms committed to the highest ethical standards. They are certified humane, sustainable, no antibiotics ever, and non GMO certified. *All Yard Birds are served with fries unless you choose to substitute.

Skinny Bird

$12.00

Grilled Marinated Shenandoah Valley organic chicken served on grilled flatbread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles and Duke's mayo served with fries

Dirty Bird

$12.00

House marinated and fried Shenandoah valley organic chicken, honey BBQ sauce, onion, bacon, house pickles served on a potato bun with french fries.

Cajun Bird

$12.00

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are served with fries unless you choose to substitute.

Southern BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato, smoked Gouda pimento cheese and a fried egg served on Griddled Texas Toast served with fried potatoes

Mediterranean Veggie

$12.00

Pork N' Mac

$13.00

Pulled pork, mac n cheese, onion, bacon, honey BBQ sauce served on a potato bun

Bacon Cheese Steak

$15.00

Wild West

$13.00

Tacos

Dirty South Tacos

$15.00

House marinated and Fried SVO chicken, smoked Gouda pimento cheese, honey BBQ sauce, lettuce and pickled jalapenos

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Pinto Beans

$4.50

Hush Puppies

$4.50

Burger Patty

$5.00

Chicken

$6.00

Half Pint Pimento Chz

$5.50

Half Pint R Sauce

$4.50

Bacon - 2pieces

$3.50

Large Cheese Sauce

$3.50

Maple Bourbon Syrup

$1.00

Side House

$5.00

Side Pork

$5.00

Small Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side House Pickles

$1.00

Side Of Beans

$4.50

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.50

Flourless Choc. Cake

$6.50

Pumpkin Rolls

$7.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

American cheese and Texas Toast served with french fries

Kids Chicken

$6.50

Crispy or Grilled SVO chicken served with Fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken

$6.50

Extra Condiments

Malt Vin

$0.50

Pot Toppings

$1.00

Side of 50 Cal

$0.65

Side of Aioli

$0.50

Side Of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Black Pepper Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Bourbon Syrup

$1.00

Side of Cayenne Mayo

$0.50

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side of Comback

$0.50

Side of Honey

$0.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Jakes Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Jalapeno

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Pico

$0.50

Side of Pimento Cheese

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Small Side of Gouda

$1.00

Extra Flatbread

$2.10

Warm Beverages

Mad Local Custom Blend Regular

$2.50

Mad Local Custom Blend Decafe

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Softdrink

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Seirra Mist

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Other Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Yoo Hoo

$2.50Out of stock

Water

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cheerwine Float

$5.00

Homemade Milkshakes

Strawberry

$6.50

Vanilla

$6.50

Chocolate

$6.50

Peanut Butter

$6.50

Cookies & Cream

$6.50

Butter Pecan

$6.50

Domestic Beers

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Busweiser

$4.00

Busch

$3.50Out of stock

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Draft

Basic City Pils

$6.50Out of stock

40 Mile Ipa

$6.50Out of stock

Local/Craft Beer

Aleworks Tavern Ale

$5.00

Basic City

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00Out of stock

BM Full Nelson

$5.00

BM Kolsch

$5.00Out of stock

Champion Cavalier

$5.00Out of stock

Champion Shower Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Extra

$5.00

DB Vienna Lager

$5.00

Hardywood Richmond

$5.00

HW Plisner

$5.00

Random Row Mosaic

$5.50Out of stock

Sculpin

$5.50

Skyline

$5.00Out of stock

SS Satan's Pony

$5.00

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$5.00

Jai Alai IPA

$5.00

Seltzers/Ciders

BR Apple

$5.00

BR Draft

$5.00Out of stock

BR IPA

$5.00

BR Pineapple

$5.00Out of stock

Coyote Hole Sangria

$6.50Out of stock

16oz Cocktails

Adult Shake

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cranberry Vodka

$8.50

Ghost Pepper Pineapple

$8.50

Gin & Tonic

$8.50

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jack & Coke

$8.50

Martini

$10.00

Rum & Coke

$8.50

Screwdriver

$8.50

Vodka & Pineapple

$8.50

Tito’s & Soda

$9.50

Vodka Soda

$8.50

Bahama Mamma

$10.00

Breast Cancer Donation

$2.00

Spicy Mary

$10.00

Extra Shot

$3.50

Captn & Coke

$9.50

Ghost Pepper & Soda

$9.50

Titos & Cranberry

$9.50

Jose & Soda

$8.50

Jameson & Soda

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Crown & Gingerale

$9.50

Jim & Gingerale

$9.50

Malibu & Soda

$8.50

V & R Pineapple

$8.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Trash Can

$14.00

Wine by Bottle

La Belle Vie White

$24.00

Potomac Chardonnay

$24.00

Abbinato Red

$24.00Out of stock

Coyote Cave Red

$24.00

Vodka Drinks

Adult Milkshake

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cranberry Vodka

$8.50

Ghost Pepper Pineapple

$8.50

Martini

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Spicy Mary

$10.00

Titos & Cranberry

$9.50

Titos & Tonic

$9.50

Tito’s & Soda

$9.50

Vodka & Pineapple

$8.50

Vodka Soda

$8.50

Vodka Tonic

$8.50

Ghost Pepper Soda

$9.50

Titos & OJ

$9.50

Whiskey/Bourbon Drinks

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Jack & Coke

$8.50

Jameson & Soda

$9.50

Crown & Gingerale

$9.50

Jim & Gingerale

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Redneck Riviera

$9.00

Tequila Drinks

Margarita

$8.50

Gin Drinks

Gin & Tonic

$8.50

Gin & Soda

$8.50

Rum Drinks

Malibu & Soda

$8.50

Captn & Coke

$9.50

Rum & Coke

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We seek out and use as much as we can that is local, earth friendly, free range and sustainable. Southern Favorites with a twist! Veteran Owned and Operated #madaboutlocal

Location

218 N Main St, Madison, VA 22727

Directions

Gallery
Mad Local American Eatery image
Mad Local American Eatery image
Mad Local American Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yoder's Country Market
orange star4.5 • 136
2105 S Seminole Tr Madison, VA 22727
View restaurantnext
Lafayette Inn & Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 263
146 Main Street Stanardsville, VA 22973
View restaurantnext
Maybelle's on Main
orange starNo Reviews
102 Main Street Standardsville, VA 22973
View restaurantnext
Humble Soul
orange starNo Reviews
10046 James Monroe Highway Culpeper, VA 22701
View restaurantnext
Provisions Market Table
orange star4.9 • 23
319 N. Madison Road Orange, VA 22960
View restaurantnext
El Vaquero West Orange
orange starNo Reviews
215 North Madison Road Orange, VA 22960
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison

Yoder's Country Market
orange star4.5 • 136
2105 S Seminole Tr Madison, VA 22727
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Charlottesville
review star
Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston