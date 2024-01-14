Mad Moe's 106 N Tamiami Trail,
106 N Tamiami Trail,
Osprey, FL 34229
Food
APPS
- 10 WINGS$15.00
Served with celery, choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- 5 WINGS$8.00
Served with celery, choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- AVOCADO EGGROLLS$11.00
Golden fried, with bacon, tomato, onion, served with side of baja sauce
- BLT DIP$11.00
Bacon, tomato, spinach & cheese blend. Served with warm tortilla chips & pita bread
- BOOM SHRIMP$12.00
Crispy shrimp tossed in spicy sweet chili sauce
- CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
Choice of wing sauce
- FRIED PICKLES$9.00
Served with cholula ranch
- NACHOS$11.00
Cheddar jack, beans, jalapeño, pico de gallo. Side of salsa & sour cream. Add chicken or beef (+4), add guacamole (+2)
- Potato Skins$11.00
Cheddar jack, bacon, chives, side of sour cream
- PRETZELS$11.00
Served with warm beer cheese
- QUESADILLA$11.00
Cheddar jack, tomato, onion, green pepper, side of salsa & sour cream. Add guacamole (+2), add chicken (+4), shrimp or steak (+6)
- SAM'S QUESO DIP$9.00
Seasoned ground beef, white cheddar queso, pico de gallo. Served with warm tortilla chips
SOUPS AND SALADS
- CAESAR$10.00
Croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing. Add protein to salad, chicken (+5), shrimp (+7), steak (+7), salmon (+8), grouper (+10)
- COBB SALAD$16.00
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken, tomato, avocado, bacon, chopped egg, bleu cheese crumbles. Add protein to salad, chicken (+5), shrimp (+7), steak (+7), salmon (+8), grouper (+10)
- GREEK-MED$12.00
Roasted tomato, pepper, cucumber, olive, pepperoncini, feta cheese, greek vinaigrette Add protein to salad, chicken (+5), shrimp (+7), steak (+7), salmon (+8), grouper (+10)
- HOUSE SALAD$10.00
Tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar jack Add protein to salad, chicken (+5), shrimp (+7), steak (+7), salmon (+8), grouper (+10)
- TACO BOWL$15.00
Choice of ground beef or chicken, rice, lettuce, beans, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, avocado ranch, served with tortilla chips
- POKE BOWL$16.00
Sushi-grade tuna, tomato, cucumber, avocado, poke sauce, cilantro, rice, sesame seeds, side of wasabi soy
- CHILI CUP$6.00Out of stock
Homemade chili
- CHILI BOWL$7.00Out of stock
Homemade chili
- SOUP CUP$5.00
Soup of the day
- SOUP BOWL$6.00
Soup of the day
BURGERS
- THE BURGER$12.00
House made pub sauce. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request Add (+1) cheddar, provolone, swiss, american, ghost pepper jack, bleu cheese. Add toppings (+1.5) bacon. jalapeño, fried egg, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms
- MAD MOE'S BURGER$14.00
Fan favorite! swiss, mushroom, bacon
- BURGER #3$14.00
Cheddar, bacon, carnalized onions. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
- PATTY MELT$14.00
Swiss, caramelized onion, on marble rye
- MMM BURGER$15.00
Ghost pepper jack, mushroom, sautéed onion, jalapeño, Moe's special sauce
- MAC DOUBLE$15.00
Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, american cheese, pickle, onion, on a sesame seed bun
SANDWICHES
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Grilled or blackened grecian marinated chicken. Add cheese (+1)
- CHI BEEF$13.00
Topped with hot giardiniera
- REUBEN$13.00
swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island. on marble rye
- GROUPER SANDWICH$19.00
Grilled, blackened, or fried. Served with tartar sauce. * Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
- TURKEY CLUB$13.00
Triple decker, turkey, swiss. lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, dijon mayo
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$13.00
Sautéed onion & mushroom, provolone. Bell peppers & jalapeño upon request. or make it a chicken philly!
- HOOSIER$14.00
Breaded, mustard, mayo, lettuce , tomato, onion, pickle
- CUBAN$14.00
Pork, ham, swiss, pickles, dijon mustard
- BUFFALO WRAP$13.00
Fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. *No substitutions
- GYROS$13.00
Fan favorite! Tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce
- MEATLOAF SANDWICH$14.00
Caramelized onions, bbq sauce, cheddar
- CHICKEN PHILLY$13.00
Sautéed onion & mushroom, provolone. Bell peppers & jalapeño upon request.
- GROUPER REUBEN$20.00
swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island. on marble rye
- BLT$11.00
Traditional bacon, lettuce and tomato classic
- MEATBALL HOAGIE$14.00
- CHILI DOG$14.00Out of stock
TACOS
- BEEF TACOS$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, baja sauce, side of rice & beans
- CHICKEN TACOS$12.00
Grilled or blackened, baja sauce, side of rice & beans
- GROUPER TACOS$15.00
Grilled or blackened, cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, baja sauce, side of rice & beans
- MAHI TACOS$14.00
Grilled or blackened, cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, baja sauce, side of rice & beans
- SHRIMP TACOS$14.00
Grilled or blackened, cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, baja sauce, side of rice & beans
- STEAK TACOS$14.00
Chopped onion, cilantro, baja sauce, side of rice & beans
PIZZA
- LRG CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Add toppings 10" $1.5 each. 14" $2.25 each. sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, chicken, green pepper, mushroom, onion ,kalamata olives, tomato, jalapeño
- LRG CLASSIC PIZZA$22.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion. *no modifications to specialty pizzas
- LRG MAFIA PIZZA$21.00
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, fresh basil, oregano. *no modifications on specialty pizzas
- LRG MARGHERITA PIZZA$17.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, tomato, basil (no red sauce) *no modifications on specialty pizzas
- LRG VEGGIE PIZZA$20.00
Roasted red pepper & tomato ,onion, mushroom. *no modifications on specialty pizzas
- SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$11.00
Add toppings 10" $1.5 each. 14" $2.25 each. sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, chicken, green pepper, mushroom, onion ,kalamata olives, tomato, jalapeño
- SMALL CLASSIC PIZZA$17.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion. *no modifications to specialty pizzas
- SMALL MAFIA PIZZA$17.00
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, fresh basil, oregano. *no modifications on specialty pizzas
- SMALL MARGHERITA PIZZA$13.00
Olive oil, mozzarella, tomato, basil (no red sauce) *no modifications on specialty pizzas
- SMALL VEGGIE PIZZA$16.00
Roasted red pepper & tomato ,onion, mushroom. *no modifications on specialty pizzas
ENTREES
- SALMON DINNER$18.00
Teriyaki glazed, served with rice & veggies
- GROUPER DINNER$21.00
Grilled or blackened, topped with citrus salsa, served with rice & veggies
- MEATLOAF DINNER$17.00
Fan favorite! Mushroom demi-glaze, mashed potatoes & veggies
- FISH & CHIPS$17.00
Beer battered, served with fries and coleslaw
- STIR FRY$18.00
Chicken, onion, pepper, mushroom, tomato, broccoli, over rice
- RIB DINNER$19.00Out of stock
- Blk Chick Pasta$16.00Out of stock
SIDES
- BLACK BEANS$3.00
- BROCCOLI$5.00
- Chips and Queso$7.00
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
- COLE SLAW$2.50
- FRIES$4.50
- GARLIC PARM FRIES$5.00
- GREEN BEANS$5.00
- LOADED FRIES$6.00
- ONION RINGS$6.00
side onion ring sauce
- RICE$3.00
- RICE AND BEANS$5.00
- SWEET POTATO TOTS$6.00
side sweet chili sauce
- Garlic Bread$2.50
- SD CHIPS$3.00
- Mashed Potato$3.00
- Just Salmon$14.00
- Just Shrimp$11.50
- Just Chicken$9.00
- Just Tuna$14.00
- Just Burger Patty$9.00
- Just Grouper$15.00
- Just Gyro$9.00
DESSERT
SAUCES
- Ranch$0.50
- Bleu Ch Dressing$0.50
- Avocado Ranch$0.50
- Honey Mustard Dreessing$0.50
- Medium$0.50
- Hot$0.50
- Extreme$0.50
- Asian Chili$0.50
- Honey BBQ$0.50
- Teryiaki$0.50
- Garlic Parmesan$0.50
- Mango Habenero$0.50
- Guacamole$2.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Salsa$0.50
- 1000 Island$0.50
- Balsamic$0.50
- Caeser Dressing$0.50
- Greek Vinagrette$0.50
- Baja Sauce$0.50
- Au Jus$0.75
- Tzatziki$0.50
- Pickled Jalapenos$1.00
- Fresh Jalapenos$1.00
- Beer Cheese$1.00
- Queso$1.00
- Giardinara$1.00
- Marinara$1.50
- Tartar Sauce$0.50
- Gravy$1.00
- Pico De Gallo$0.50
- Cholula Ranch$0.50
- O-Ring Sauce$0.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
