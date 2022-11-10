Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Munchies 601 North Main Street

601 North Main Street

Belton, TX 76513

Breakfast

Mad Earlies

$5.99

Chicken & Waffles

$8.99

Tacos

$2.59

Burritos

$5.59

Burgers

Classic Hambuger

$5.99

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Mad Double Cheese Burger

$7.99

Mad Munch Burger

$9.99

Mad Munchies Hamslawger

$8.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.99

Double Meat Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.99

The Mad Humpty

$9.99

The Mucnchies Spit Fire

$9.99

The Mad Mutha Plucker

$9.99

Hot Dogs

Classic Hot Dog

$3.25

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.99

The Mad Dog

$5.99

The Slaw Dog

$5.99

The Finger Licker

$5.99

Burritos

Chicken fajita burrito

$7.99

Steak fajita burrito

$7.99

fried burritos

$1.89

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwiches

$8.99

BLT

$7.99

Sides

Fries

$2.49+

Tots

$2.49+

Onion Rings

$2.99+

Jalapeno poppers

$3.49

Pickle spears

$7.59

Baked Potato ( Get Loaded)

Half Baked

$7.99

The Cheech & Chong

$9.69

Sea U Lata

$11.99

The Full Load

$11.99

Mrs. Potato (vegetarian)

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

420 Menu

Fried Chili & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Chili & Cheese Corn Dog

$3.59

Chili & Cheese Fries

$6.99

South Of The Border Fries

$7.99+

Taco Fries

$7.99+

Nachos

$7.99+

Frito Pie

$6.59

Mad Munchkin Meal

Chicken Nugget

$4.99

Chicken Bites

$4.99

Corn Dog

$4.99

Kool-aid

Kool-aid of the day

$1.89

Sweet tea

Sweet tea

$1.89

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.29

Arnold Plamer

Arnold Plamer

$2.49
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Specializing in high quality creative foods on the go in a hip format

601 North Main Street, Belton, TX 76513

