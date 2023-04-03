Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

328 Reviews

$$

6025 Tezel Rd. #122

San Antonio, TX 78250

Appetizers

Dang Quesadilla

$10.45
Brewhouse Pretzel

Brewhouse Pretzel

$10.45
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

House battered mushrooms fried to crispy perfection. Includes spicy ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.95

House battered kosher dill pickle chips with spicy ranch

Fried Cheesebites

Fried Cheesebites

$7.95

House battered mozzarella fried to a golden crisp, includes marinara sauce

Hush Poppers

Hush Poppers

$8.95

Cheese curds, jalapenos and bacon fried to a golden crisp. Served with a side of house made spicy ranch. 6 per order.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.45

Golden fried home cut fries served with MPB beer cheese.

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

House fried tortilla chips with fresh salsa

Cheese Breadsticks

$7.95

House made dough topped with mozzarella cheese, served with marinara sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

$6.95Out of stock

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$12.95+

Our house dough with piles of mozzarella cheese and fresh made marinara

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95+

Topped with ham and pineapples, all on our fresh made dough

Veggie Pizza

$14.95+

Bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.95+

Mozzarella, tomato, and basil oil

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$15.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers

Meaty Pecker Pizza

Meaty Pecker Pizza

$16.95+

All the meats. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.95+

You guessed it, good ol' fashioned pepperoni pizza!

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Handhelds

IPA infused caramelized onions, marinated pineapple slices, cherry-pineapple teriyaki glaze, Havarti cheese, fried ham, healthy green leaf lettuce, all topped on a sweet Hawaiian bun with a fancy skewer. Fries not included.

Original Crispy Pecker Chicken Sandwich

$13.45

House breaded chicken breast, topped with Swiss cheese, lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with hand cut fries.

SPICY Crispy Pecker Chicken Sandwich

$13.45

House seasoned and breaded chicken breast, coated with lemon pepper buffalo sauce. Topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.

Scorch Burger

Scorch Burger

$12.95

House Made patty topped with scorch peppers & pepper jack cheese

Beer Cheese Bacon Burger

Beer Cheese Bacon Burger

$12.45

House made patty topped with MPB beer cheese & peppered bacon

Mad Mushroom Burger

Mad Mushroom Burger

$12.45

House made patty topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.45

House smoked pulled pork tossed in MPB BBQ. Served with pickles & onions.

Jalapeno Bacon Jammin

$12.95

Signature Dishes

Hamapeno Melt

$10.45
Texas Poutine Fries

Texas Poutine Fries

$10.45

NOT YOUR REGULAR POUTINE Handcut fries, covered in sausage gravy, mozzarella, bacon, spicy ranch, and green onions.

Madchos

Madchos

$10.45

House fried tortilla chips topped with smoked pulled pork, beer cheese fondue, green onion and diced tomatoes.

Messy Pecker Fries

Messy Pecker Fries

$10.45

A Mad Pecker favorite! Hand cut seasoned fries covered with beer cheese fondue, mac n cheese, bacon, sausage, green onion, and a drizzle of spicy ranch.

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$7.45

Homemade Mac & cheese with peppered bacon, chives & MPB beer cheese.

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$13.45

House battered fried fish served with home cut fries.

Extras

Ranch 2 oz

$0.95

Ranch 4 oz

$1.95

Spicy Ranch 2 oz

$0.95

Spicy Ranch 4 oz

$1.95

Blue Cheese 2 oz

$0.95

Blue Cheese 4 oz

$1.95

BBQ Sauce 2 oz

$0.95

BBQ Sauce 4 oz

$1.95

Beer Cheese 2 oz

$0.95

Beer Cheese 4 oz

$1.95

Buffalo Sauce 2 oz

$0.95

Buffalo Sauce 4 oz

$1.95

Poutine Gravy 2 oz

$1.45

Poutine Gravy 4 oz

$2.45

Salsa 2 oz

$0.95

Salsa 4 oz

$1.95

Jalepenos 2 oz

$0.95

Jalepenos 4oz

$1.95

Marinara Sauce 2 oz

$0.95

Marinara Sauce 4 oz

$1.95

Habanero Sauce 2 oz

$0.95

Habanero Sauce 4 oz

$1.95

Lemon Pepper Sauce 2 oz

$0.95

Lemon Pepper Sauce 4 oz

$1.95

Cheese 2 oz

$0.95

Cheese 4 oz

$1.95

Chips

$1.95

Veggies

$1.95

Meat

$2.95

Scorch Peppers

$2.45

2oz Reaper Sauce

$0.95

4oz Reaper Sauce

$1.95

Bacon Bits 4oz

$2.45
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Tempting the taste of those willing to try... San Antonio nano-brewery and taproom focused on delectable small batch brews with an amazing scratch menu.

Website

Location

6025 Tezel Rd. #122, San Antonio, TX 78250

Directions

