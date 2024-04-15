Mad Rooster - Kenosha
No reviews yet
11710 75th St
Kenosha, WI 53142
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
WAFFLES & TOAST
WAFFLES
- WAFFLE$10.50
- BACON WAFFLE$16.00
Crisp cherrywood smoked bacon mixed throughout the batter with two eggs any style. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially with certain medical conditions. Food allergy
- BANANA PECAN WAFFLE$14.00
- SPICY CHICKEN WAFFLE$17.00
- CHICKEN & WAFFLES$17.00
FRENCH TOAST
MRC ORIGINALS
- Classic Breakfast$8.50
Two cage-free eggs, choice of side + toast or pancakes
- Corned Beef Hash+ Eggs$18.00
Our homemade chunky old fashioned's corned beef hash served with two eggs any style, choice of side + toast or pancakes
- The Continental$13.50
No substitutions. Two eggs any style, baby reds, two buttermilk pancakes + a regular size juice of choice
- Grilled Salmon + Eggs$23.00
Grilled salmon on our signature spinach served with our homemade hollandaise sauce, two eggs, choice of side + toast or pancakes
- Grilled Salmon + Spinach$19.00
Grilled salmon on our signature spinach served with our homemade hollandaise sauce, choice of side + toast or pancakes
- Avocado Feta Toast$15.00
Choice of toast topped with freshly smashed avocado, grilled zucchini, red onions, imported feta cheese, roasted tomatoes, poached eggs, drizzled with extra virgin Greek olive oil + sprinkled with oregano
- Chilaquiles Verdes$15.50
Fresh corn tortilla chips baked with our homemade salsa, topped with jack cheddar, chopped onions, cilantro and two eggs any style, served with choice of side
- Biscuits + Gravy$14.50
Two homemade biscuits smothered in our chicken chorizo gravy, served with two eggs any style + choice of side
- Shakshuka$14.50
Two eggs any style with cumin spiced tomato sauce, lentils, avocado, cilantro + goat cheese served with grilled herb focaccia
- CHICKEN & EGGS$16.00
- The Hangover$27.00
Certified black angus skirt steak with two eggs, choice of a signature potato + toast or pancakes. Chef recommends prepared medium
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Two eggs any style on corn tortillas, served with queso fresco, avocado and choice of side
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Our spinach tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chicken chorizo, jack + cheddar, tomatoes, onions, poblano peppers + avocado, served with salsa ranchera, sour cream choice of side
- Pork Chop$17.00
A breaded pork chop topped with our amazing chorizo gravy. Served with two eggs any style, choice of side and toast or pancakes
- Chilaquiles Rojos$15.50
- CHORIZO & EGGS$13.50
PANCAKES & CREPES
PANCAKES
CREPES
SIDES
- BAGEL$5.00
- BANANA WALNUT CC BREAD$5.00
- CROISSANT$5.00
- ENGLISH MUFFIN$5.00
- SD ONE EGG$2.50
- SD TWO EGGS$4.00
- SD LINKS$5.00
- SD Patties$5.00
- SD BABY REDS$4.00
- SD BISCUITS & GRAVY$4.00
- SD CRISPY REDS$4.00
- SD SAUCE$2.50
- SD BACON$5.00
- SD CHICKEN SAUSAGE$5.00
- SD CHICKEN CHORIZO$5.00
- SD CHICKEN CHORIZO REDS$7.50
- SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH$9.00
- SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE$3.50
- SIDE FRIES$4.50
- SIDE FRUIT$5.50
- SIDE GOAT CHEESE REDS$7.50
- SIDE GREEK REDS$7.50
- SIDE HAM$5.00
- SIDE MAD REDS$7.50
- SIDE SAUCE
- SIDE SOUP$4.00
- SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.50
- SIDE TOAST$4.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11710 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142