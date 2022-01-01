The Mad Taco Essex Junction, Vermont
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-662-5098 to place your order, or come on in. Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.
Location
21 Essex Way #213, Essex Jct, VT 05452
