Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mad Taco Middlebury, Vermont

review star

No reviews yet

3 Mill St

Middlebury, VT 05753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Salsa & Chips
Slow Burn Burrito

Starters

Salsa & Chips

$6.00

Toastada

$7.00

Crispy baked tostada, topped with beans, guacamole, salsa and cilantro. Add a protien if you're looking for more.

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder. With diced onion and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Smoked chicken. With guacamole, diced onion and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas

Beef Tacos

$16.00

House seasoned von Trapp ground beef. With guacamole, pickled onions and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas

Al Pastor Tacos

$16.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished with our verde sauce. With pinapple salsa and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas

Colorado Tacos

$16.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished with our mole sauce. With guacamole, diced onions and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas

Slow Burn Tacos

$16.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder, we add some heat to this one. With guacamole, pineapple salsa and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas.

Kimchi Tacos

$16.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder. With kimchi and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!

Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Smoked chicken with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!

Beef Burrito

$16.00

House seasoned von Trapp ground beef with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!

Al Pastor Burrito

$16.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished in our verde sauce with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!

Colorado Burrito

$15.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished in our mole sauce with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!

Slow Burn Burrito

$16.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder, we add some heat to this one! With rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!

Black Bean Burrito

$15.00

With rice, black beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!

Refried Bean Burrito

$15.00

With rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!

Burrito Bowls

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$14.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Smoked chicken with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.

Beef Burrito Bowl

$15.00

House seasoned von Trapp ground beef with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

$14.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished in our verde sauce with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.

Colorado Burrito Bowl

$14.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder finished in our mole sauce with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.

Slow Burn Burrito Bowl

$14.00

12 hour smoked pork shoulder, we add some heat to this one! With rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.

Black Bean Burrito Bowl

$12.00

With rice, black beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.

Refried Bean Burrito Bowl

$12.00

With rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.

Kids Menu

Taco

$7.00

Burrito

$9.00

Black beans and cheese

Sides

Sd Crema

$0.50

2oz portion

Salsa Lg

$3.00

6oz portion

Sd Rice

$3.00

14oz portion

Sd Refried Beans

$3.00

14oz portion

Sd Black Beans

$3.00

14oz portion

SD Corn Torts(4)

$2.00

SD Flour Torts(2)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-382-9070 to place your order, or come on in. Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

Website

Location

3 Mill St, Middlebury, VT 05753

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Otter Creek Bakery & Deli - - in town Middlebury location
orange starNo Reviews
14 College Street Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Bun Co.
orange starNo Reviews
7 Bakery Lane Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
86 Main Street (PO Box 691) Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread - Middlebury Hearth
orange star4.5 • 276
137 Maple Street Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
Otter Creek Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
793 Exchange Street Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury
orange starNo Reviews
51 Ossie Road East Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Middlebury

American Flatbread - Middlebury Hearth
orange star4.5 • 276
137 Maple Street Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Middlebury
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Killington
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston