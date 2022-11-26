The Mad Taco Montpelier, Vermont
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-225-6038 to place your order, or come on in. Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.
72 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602
