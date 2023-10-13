Food

Antipasto

Bruschetta

$11.00

Heirloom tomato, garlic, and Parmesan

Cantaloupe Wrapped Prosciutto

$9.00

Cantaloupe pieces wrapped with prosciutto

Butcher Board

$18.00

Selection of cheese and cured meats

Olive Tapenade

$8.00

Served with dough balls

Antipasto Platter

$21.00

Selection of pickled vegetables, cured meats, cheese, and caramelized onion white bean dip

Starters

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly breaded and fried. Served with lemon wedges and marinara sauce

Caprese

$6.00

Fresh vine ripened tomato slices with mozzarella cheese and basil leaves. Doused with balsamic vinegar and olive oil

Chopped Antipasto Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers, provolone, pepperoni and salami

Fried Burrata

$16.00

Fried battered burrata with a basil and tomato salad. Served with grilled bread

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken over romaine in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with imported Parmesan cheese and croutons

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheese, clams and herb breadcrumbs baked in mushroom cap

Garlic Bread

$4.00

With melted parmesan cheese and a special blend of herbs and spices

Pasta

Fettuccine Carbonara

$24.00

Pancetta bacon with shallots in a Parmesan cream sauce over fettuccine

Lasagna Con Carne

$19.00

Blend of beef and sausage bolognese sauce layered with spinach ricotta cheese and pasta

Lasagna Verdure

$17.00

Zucchini, mushrooms in a marinara sauce layered between spinach ricotta cheese and pasta

Seared Scallops and Risotto

$36.00

Seared scallops with a creamy sun-dried tomato and asiago cheese risotto

Pasta Alla Norcina

$24.00

Sausage and sage cream sauce tossed in with rigatoni

Linguine with Clams

$22.00

Linguine white wine reduction sauce with pancetta, garlic, and clams

Mozz and Salsiccia Pasta

$23.00

Smoked mozzarella, with roasted red peppers and sausage tossed with cavatappi

Cacio E Pepe Handkerchief Pasta

$18.00

Pasta folded in like a giant ravioli, filled with ricotta and sauce on top

Speciality Pizza & Paninis

Pollo Piccata

$19.00

Tender chicken breast pounded thin and braised in a garlic-lemon sauce, with white wine and capers. Served with potatoes

Pesto Chicken Panini

$17.00

Grilled chicken pesto and mozzarella grilled served polenta fries or side salad

Salami Sandwich

$18.00

Salami, provolone, roasted red pepper, red pesto, arugula and basil on a baguette. Served with polenta fries or side salad

Italian Grinder

$19.00

Salami, turkey, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, and red wine vinegar. Served with polenta fries or side salad

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Flaky fried pastry dough encasing our creamy, sweet ricotta, with one end dipped in mini chocolate chips, and topped with powdered sugar

Pistachio Creme Brulee

$12.00

Rish pistachio custard topped with a crispy caramel top

Tiramisu

$12.00

Espresso soaked chiffon cake, mascarpone, Bavarian cream, marsala, bittersweet chocolate

Panna Cotta

$7.00

Ask your server for today's flavors

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$16.00

Drinks

N/A Beverages

12 Oz Italian Soda

$3.50

16 Oz Italian Soda

$4.50

12 Oz Cremosa

$3.50

16 Oz Cremosa

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lavender Ice Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Affogato

$6.00

Affogato shot of espresso over vanilla ice cream. Make it grown up with a shot of liqueur (choice of Baileys, Frangelico, mint Irish cream, or Kahlua)

Spirits & Cocktails

Cocktails

Italian Greyhound

$9.00

Gin, grapefruit juice, Aperol, and rosemary garnish

Frozen Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Mango puree, Aperol, orange juice, prosecco, and club soda

Italian Mule

$12.00

Limoncello, ginger beer, and vodka

Adult Italian Soda

$11.00

Vodka, club soda, flavour of choice

Limoncello Drop

$12.00

Limoncello, vodka, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice

Italian Margarita

$12.00

Orange juice, Amaretto, tequila, and lime juice

Vodka

Smirnoff

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Stolichnya

$9.00

Stolichnya Vanilla

$9.00

Crater lake Hazelnut espresso

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Crater lake GF

$8.00

Absolut Pears

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Wild roots

$8.00

DBL Vodka

DBL Smirnoff

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Belvedere

$19.00

DBL Stolichnya

$18.00

DBL Stolichnya Vanilla

$18.00

DBL Crater lake Hazelnut espresso

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

DBL Crater lake GF

$16.00

DBL Absolut Pears

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$16.00

DBL Wild roots

$16.00

Gin

Gordons

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Wild roots

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Wild roots cucumber grapefruit

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Empress 1908

$10.00

Monopolowa

$7.00

Randsom Dark

$8.00

Randsom Light

$8.00

Crater lake

$7.00

DBL Gin

DBL Gordons

$12.00

DBL Beefeater

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Wild roots

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Wild roots cucumber grapefruit

$16.00

DBL Aviation

$16.00

DBL Empress 1908

$19.00

DBL Monopolowa

$14.00

DBL Randsom Dark

$16.00

DBL Randsom Light

$16.00

DBL Crater lake

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Dragon berry

$7.00

Meyers Dark

$7.00

Kraken black spiced

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosling'S

$7.00

Sailor Jerrys

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$6.00

4 Spirits spiced rum

$8.00

Don q 51

$8.00

DBL Rum

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Bacardi Dragon berry

$14.00

DBL Meyers Dark

$14.00

DBL Kraken black spiced

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Gosling'S

$14.00

DBL Sailor Jerrys

$14.00

DBL Malibu Rum

$12.00

DBL 4 Spirits spiced rum

$16.00

DBL Don q 51

$16.00

Tequila

Luna Azul

$7.00

1800 silver

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

Hornitos silver

$8.00

Hornitos resposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$8.00

Mezcal Ilegal

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Hornitos Anejo

$10.00

Hussong'smr Reposado

$11.00

DBL Tequila

DBL Luna Azul

$14.00

DBL 1800 silver

$14.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$14.00

DBL Hornitos silver

$16.00

DBL Hornitos resposado

$19.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$24.00

DBL Don Julio

$24.00

DBL Tanteo Jalapeno

$16.00

DBL Mezcal Ilegal

$19.00

DBL Patron Silver

$24.00

DBL Hornitos Anejo

$19.00

DBL Hussong'smr Reposado

$22.00

Whiskey

Mckenna

$6.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Russells

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers 46

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Jack daniels # 7

$8.00

Gentlemans Jack

$9.00

George Dickle Rye

$6.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Stagg JR

$12.00

George dickle # 8

$6.00

Old Overholt

$6.00

Temperance Trader

$10.00

C.W Irwin Straight

$10.00

High West Double rye

$10.00

Burnside Bourbon

$6.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Bulleit 10 yr

$10.00

Dad's Hat Rye

$12.00

Bookers

$30.00

Calumet

$13.00

Wild Turkey rare breed

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$8.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Blanton's

$21.00

Black saddle 12yr

$10.00

I.W Harper

$8.00

Trails end

$10.00

Pikesville Rye 110

$12.00

J Becher Wheat

$15.00

4 spirits

$8.00

Larceny

$7.00

Templeton Rye 6 yr

$10.00

Black Butte

$15.00

Rebel Yell 10 yr

$30.00

Broken top Bourbon

$10.00

Whistle pig 6 Yr

$10.00

Van Winkle 12 yr

$95.00

Buffalo trace

$8.00

Ritten house rye

$6.00

Four roses

$6.00

Pendleton 1910

$12.00

Canadian club

$6.00

Seagrams V O

$6.00

Crown royal

$8.00

Crown royal apple

$8.00

Crown royal vanilla

$8.00

Pendleton

$8.00

8 seconds black 8 yr

$6.00

Snake river stamped

$6.00

Wiser's deluxe

$6.00

Forty creek Barrell

$6.00

Hibiki Harmony

$25.00

Toki Suntory

$12.00

Suntory yamazaki

$25.00

Old Bushmills

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Tullamore dew

$6.00

Redbreast

$15.00

Tyconnell single malt

$8.00

DBL Whiskey

DBL Mckenna

$12.00

DBL Angels Envy

$24.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$16.00

DBL Russells

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Makers 46

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$19.00

DBL Bulleit

$16.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$16.00

DBL Jack daniels # 7

$16.00

DBL Gentlemans Jack

$18.00

DBL George Dickle Rye

$12.00

DBL Old Forester

$12.00

DBL Stagg JR

$24.00

DBL George dickle # 8

$12.00

DBL Old Overholt

$12.00

DBL Temperance Trader

$19.00

DBL C.W Irwin Straight

$19.00

DBL High West Double rye

$19.00

DBL Burnside Bourbon

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

DBL Bulleit 10 yr

$19.00

DBL Dad's Hat Rye

$24.00

DBL Bookers

$60.00

DBL Calumet

$26.00

DBL Wild Turkey rare breed

$24.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$16.00

DBL Basil Hayden's

$24.00

DBL Blanton's

$42.00

DBL Black saddle 12yr

$19.00

DBL I.W Harper

$16.00

DBL Trails end

$19.00

DBL Pikesville Rye 110

$24.00

DBL J Becher Wheat

$30.00

DBL 4 spirits

$16.00

DBL Larceny

$14.00

DBL Templeton Rye 6 yr

$19.00

DBL Black Butte

$30.00

DBL Rebel Yell 10 yr

$60.00

DBL Broken top Bourbon

$19.00

DBL Whistle pig 6 Yr

$19.00

DBL Van Winkle 12 yr

$190.00

DBL Buffalo trace

$16.00

DBL Ritten house rye

$12.00

DBL Four roses

$12.00

DBL Pendleton 1910

$24.00

DBL Canadian club

$12.00

DBL Seagrams V O

$12.00

DBL Crown royal

$16.00

DBL Crown royal apple

$16.00

DBL Crown royal vanilla

$16.00

DBL Pendleton

$16.00

DBL 8 seconds black 8 yr

$12.00

DBL Snake river stamped

$12.00

DBL Wiser's deluxe

$12.00

DBL Forty creek Barrell

$12.00

DBL Hibiki Harmony

$50.00

DBL Toki Suntory

$24.00

DBL Suntory yamazaki

$50.00

DBL Old Bushmills

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Tullamore dew

$12.00

DBL Redbreast

$30.00

DBL Tyconnell single malt

$16.00

Scotch

Glenlivet

$12.00

Clan macgregor

$6.00

Glenfiddich solera

$17.00

Dewars

$6.00

Macallan 12yr

$22.00

Laphroag

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Dalmore

$16.00

Sheep dip

$8.00

Highland park single

$8.00

Tomatin 14 yr

$6.00

Aberlour 12 yr

$12.00

Glenmorangie Quinta

$16.00

Bowmore 12 yr

$15.00

balvenie doublewood

$15.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Isla of jura

$8.00

Talisker malt

$16.00

Mccarthy's single

$12.00

Laphroaig quarter

$15.00

Ardbeg single 10 yr

$15.00

Clynelish whiskey 14

$15.00

Caol ILA 12 yr

$16.00

DBL Scotch

DBL Glenlivet

$24.00

DBL Clan macgregor

$12.00

DBL Glenfiddich solera

$32.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL Macallan 12yr

$44.00

DBL Laphroag

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

DBL Dalmore

$32.00

DBL Sheep dip

$16.00

DBL Highland park single

$16.00

DBL Tomatin 14 yr

$12.00

DBL Aberlour 12 yr

$24.00

DBL Glenmorangie Quinta

$32.00

DBL Bowmore 12 yr

$30.00

DBL balvenie doublewood

$30.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$24.00

DBL Isla of jura

$16.00

DBL Talisker malt

$32.00

DBL Mccarthy's single

$24.00

DBL Laphroaig quarter

$30.00

DBL Ardbeg single 10 yr

$30.00

DBL Clynelish whiskey 14

$30.00

DBL Caol ILA 12 yr

$32.00

$0.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.00

Christian brothers

$6.00

Capel Pisco

$6.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

DBL Liqueurs/Cordials

DBL Christian brothers

$12.00

DBL Capel Pisco

$12.00

DBL Hennessy VS

$24.00

DBL Courvoisier VS

$24.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$30.00

Beer & Wine

Beer

Coors light

$4.00

Coors light BTL

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL OR Territory Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL OR Territory Tempernillo

$42.00

BTL Spangler Cab

$58.00

BTL Spangler cab franc

$58.00

BTL Old Vine Red, red blend

$42.00

BTL Ruestle Syrah

$52.00

BTL Ruestle Pinot Noir

$58.00

BTL Trella Baco noir

$60.00

BTL Silver oak napa cab sav

$199.00

BTL Hillcrest phenom magnum

$700.00

BTL Spanger Petite Sirah

$60.00

BTL Zimri Cellars pinot noir

$46.00

BTL Carriage house de brul

$89.00

BTL Rombauer Diamond cab sav

$199.00

BTL Ruestle merlot

$56.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL Kim crawford sauv blanc

$36.00

BTL Butter Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Sweet cheeks reisling

$35.00

BTL Anne Amie Pinot Gris

$38.00

BTL Saviah Cellars the jack Chard

$52.00

BTL OR Territory Pinot Gris

$36.00

BTL Ruestle Matrix

$46.00

BTL Hillcrest fuder riesling

$48.00

BTL Trella gewurtztraminer

$36.00

BTL Saint Cosme Contrieu viognier

$99.00

BTL Zimri Cellars riesling

$36.00

Rose/Bubbles

BTL Paul O'Brien rosato

$45.00

BTL Cooper ridge sparkling rose

$54.00

Paloma spumante rose

$12.00

Chandon Split

$12.00

BTL Paloma spumante rose

$35.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$95.00

BTL Dom Perignon champ

$375.00