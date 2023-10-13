Madalena's Ristorante 1851 Southeast Stephens Street
No reviews yet
1851 Southeast Stephens Street
Roseburg, OR 97470
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Antipasto
Bruschetta
Heirloom tomato, garlic, and Parmesan
Cantaloupe Wrapped Prosciutto
Cantaloupe pieces wrapped with prosciutto
Butcher Board
Selection of cheese and cured meats
Olive Tapenade
Served with dough balls
Antipasto Platter
Selection of pickled vegetables, cured meats, cheese, and caramelized onion white bean dip
Starters
Calamari
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with lemon wedges and marinara sauce
Caprese
Fresh vine ripened tomato slices with mozzarella cheese and basil leaves. Doused with balsamic vinegar and olive oil
Chopped Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers, provolone, pepperoni and salami
Fried Burrata
Fried battered burrata with a basil and tomato salad. Served with grilled bread
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken over romaine in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with imported Parmesan cheese and croutons
Stuffed Mushrooms
Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheese, clams and herb breadcrumbs baked in mushroom cap
Garlic Bread
With melted parmesan cheese and a special blend of herbs and spices
Pasta
Fettuccine Carbonara
Pancetta bacon with shallots in a Parmesan cream sauce over fettuccine
Lasagna Con Carne
Blend of beef and sausage bolognese sauce layered with spinach ricotta cheese and pasta
Lasagna Verdure
Zucchini, mushrooms in a marinara sauce layered between spinach ricotta cheese and pasta
Seared Scallops and Risotto
Seared scallops with a creamy sun-dried tomato and asiago cheese risotto
Pasta Alla Norcina
Sausage and sage cream sauce tossed in with rigatoni
Linguine with Clams
Linguine white wine reduction sauce with pancetta, garlic, and clams
Mozz and Salsiccia Pasta
Smoked mozzarella, with roasted red peppers and sausage tossed with cavatappi
Cacio E Pepe Handkerchief Pasta
Pasta folded in like a giant ravioli, filled with ricotta and sauce on top
Speciality Pizza & Paninis
Pollo Piccata
Tender chicken breast pounded thin and braised in a garlic-lemon sauce, with white wine and capers. Served with potatoes
Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken pesto and mozzarella grilled served polenta fries or side salad
Salami Sandwich
Salami, provolone, roasted red pepper, red pesto, arugula and basil on a baguette. Served with polenta fries or side salad
Italian Grinder
Salami, turkey, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, and red wine vinegar. Served with polenta fries or side salad
Margherita Pizza
Tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella
Desserts
Cannoli
Flaky fried pastry dough encasing our creamy, sweet ricotta, with one end dipped in mini chocolate chips, and topped with powdered sugar
Pistachio Creme Brulee
Rish pistachio custard topped with a crispy caramel top
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked chiffon cake, mascarpone, Bavarian cream, marsala, bittersweet chocolate
Panna Cotta
Ask your server for today's flavors
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pasta
Drinks
N/A Beverages
12 Oz Italian Soda
16 Oz Italian Soda
12 Oz Cremosa
16 Oz Cremosa
Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Mtn Dew
Diet Coke
Lavender Ice Tea
Lemonade
Affogato
Affogato shot of espresso over vanilla ice cream. Make it grown up with a shot of liqueur (choice of Baileys, Frangelico, mint Irish cream, or Kahlua)
Spirits & Cocktails
Cocktails
Italian Greyhound
Gin, grapefruit juice, Aperol, and rosemary garnish
Frozen Aperol Spritz
Mango puree, Aperol, orange juice, prosecco, and club soda
Italian Mule
Limoncello, ginger beer, and vodka
Adult Italian Soda
Vodka, club soda, flavour of choice
Limoncello Drop
Limoncello, vodka, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice
Italian Margarita
Orange juice, Amaretto, tequila, and lime juice
Vodka
DBL Vodka
Gin
DBL Gin
Rum
DBL Rum
Tequila
DBL Tequila
Whiskey
Mckenna
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Russells
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit
Elijah Craig
Jack daniels # 7
Gentlemans Jack
George Dickle Rye
Old Forester
Stagg JR
George dickle # 8
Old Overholt
Temperance Trader
C.W Irwin Straight
High West Double rye
Burnside Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Bulleit 10 yr
Dad's Hat Rye
Bookers
Calumet
Wild Turkey rare breed
Eagle Rare
Basil Hayden's
Blanton's
Black saddle 12yr
I.W Harper
Trails end
Pikesville Rye 110
J Becher Wheat
4 spirits
Larceny
Templeton Rye 6 yr
Black Butte
Rebel Yell 10 yr
Broken top Bourbon
Whistle pig 6 Yr
Van Winkle 12 yr
Buffalo trace
Ritten house rye
Four roses
Pendleton 1910
Canadian club
Seagrams V O
Crown royal
Crown royal apple
Crown royal vanilla
Pendleton
8 seconds black 8 yr
Snake river stamped
Wiser's deluxe
Forty creek Barrell
Hibiki Harmony
Toki Suntory
Suntory yamazaki
Old Bushmills
Jameson
Tullamore dew
Redbreast
Tyconnell single malt
DBL Whiskey
DBL Mckenna
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Russells
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Bulleit
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL Jack daniels # 7
DBL Gentlemans Jack
DBL George Dickle Rye
DBL Old Forester
DBL Stagg JR
DBL George dickle # 8
DBL Old Overholt
DBL Temperance Trader
DBL C.W Irwin Straight
DBL High West Double rye
DBL Burnside Bourbon
DBL Knob Creek Rye
DBL Bulleit 10 yr
DBL Dad's Hat Rye
DBL Bookers
DBL Calumet
DBL Wild Turkey rare breed
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Basil Hayden's
DBL Blanton's
DBL Black saddle 12yr
DBL I.W Harper
DBL Trails end
DBL Pikesville Rye 110
DBL J Becher Wheat
DBL 4 spirits
DBL Larceny
DBL Templeton Rye 6 yr
DBL Black Butte
DBL Rebel Yell 10 yr
DBL Broken top Bourbon
DBL Whistle pig 6 Yr
DBL Van Winkle 12 yr
DBL Buffalo trace
DBL Ritten house rye
DBL Four roses
DBL Pendleton 1910
DBL Canadian club
DBL Seagrams V O
DBL Crown royal
DBL Crown royal apple
DBL Crown royal vanilla
DBL Pendleton
DBL 8 seconds black 8 yr
DBL Snake river stamped
DBL Wiser's deluxe
DBL Forty creek Barrell
DBL Hibiki Harmony
DBL Toki Suntory
DBL Suntory yamazaki
DBL Old Bushmills
DBL Jameson
DBL Tullamore dew
DBL Redbreast
DBL Tyconnell single malt
Scotch
Glenlivet
Clan macgregor
Glenfiddich solera
Dewars
Macallan 12yr
Laphroag
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Dalmore
Sheep dip
Highland park single
Tomatin 14 yr
Aberlour 12 yr
Glenmorangie Quinta
Bowmore 12 yr
balvenie doublewood
Glenfiddich
Isla of jura
Talisker malt
Mccarthy's single
Laphroaig quarter
Ardbeg single 10 yr
Clynelish whiskey 14
Caol ILA 12 yr
DBL Scotch
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Clan macgregor
DBL Glenfiddich solera
DBL Dewars
DBL Macallan 12yr
DBL Laphroag
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Dalmore
DBL Sheep dip
DBL Highland park single
DBL Tomatin 14 yr
DBL Aberlour 12 yr
DBL Glenmorangie Quinta
DBL Bowmore 12 yr
DBL balvenie doublewood
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Isla of jura
DBL Talisker malt
DBL Mccarthy's single
DBL Laphroaig quarter
DBL Ardbeg single 10 yr
DBL Clynelish whiskey 14
DBL Caol ILA 12 yr
$0.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
DBL Liqueurs/Cordials
Beer & Wine
Red Wine Bottle
BTL OR Territory Pinot Noir
BTL OR Territory Tempernillo
BTL Spangler Cab
BTL Spangler cab franc
BTL Old Vine Red, red blend
BTL Ruestle Syrah
BTL Ruestle Pinot Noir
BTL Trella Baco noir
BTL Silver oak napa cab sav
BTL Hillcrest phenom magnum
BTL Spanger Petite Sirah
BTL Zimri Cellars pinot noir
BTL Carriage house de brul
BTL Rombauer Diamond cab sav
BTL Ruestle merlot
White Wine Bottle
BTL Kim crawford sauv blanc
BTL Butter Chardonnay
BTL Sweet cheeks reisling
BTL Anne Amie Pinot Gris
BTL Saviah Cellars the jack Chard
BTL OR Territory Pinot Gris
BTL Ruestle Matrix
BTL Hillcrest fuder riesling
BTL Trella gewurtztraminer
BTL Saint Cosme Contrieu viognier
BTL Zimri Cellars riesling
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1851 Southeast Stephens Street, Roseburg, OR 97470
Photos coming soon!