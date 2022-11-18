Restaurant header imageView gallery

Madalyn’s County Cafe 300 0k-9

review star

No reviews yet

300 0k-9

Wetumka, OK 74883

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Salad
Jumbo Mushroom Swiss Burger
Kids Cheeseburger Basket

Appetizers

Battered Fried Pickles

$6.99

Keg Tots Stuffed Cheddar Bacon Chives

$6.99

Cheddar Bacon Chives

Fried Cheese Stix

$6.99

Beer Battered Onions Rings

$6.99

Spicy Cheese Dunks

$6.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Madalyn's Tex-Mex w/Drink

Big Nacho Supreme Ground Beef

$9.99

W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sour Cream

Taco Salad

$9.50

W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sour Cream

3 Ground Beef Tacos

$8.00

W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sour Cream

Chicken Fajita Burrito

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$9.00

W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sour Cream

Big Soft Taco

$8.00

3 Soft Tacos

$8.00

Cowboy Country Cravings w/Drink

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

pick 3 Southern Sides

Chicken Strips 4

$12.99

pick 3 Southern Sides

Hamburger Steak 1/2 pound smothered in Brown Gravy

$12.99

pick 3 Southern Sides

Grilled Chicken 4

$12.99

pick 3 Southern Sides

Southern Sides

Mashed Taters

Mashed Taters

$2.15
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.15
Corn

Corn

$2.15

Cole Slaw

$2.15

Mac and Chz

$2.15
Goulash

Goulash

$2.15

Pinto Beans

$2.15

Salad

$2.15

Frys

$2.50

Burger Fry & Drink Included!

Small Reg. Hamburger Combo

$6.25

Small Reg. Cheese Burger Combo

$6.99

BLT On Texas Toast

$7.99

Jumbo Patty Melt on Texas Toast

$8.50

Jumbo Burger

$8.99

L,T,P,O,MAYO,MUSTARD,KETCUP

Jumbo Cheese Burger

Jumbo Cheese Burger

$9.99

Made With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup

Jumbo Slaw Cheese Burger

$9.99

w/Cabbage Tossed In Red Wine Sauce, Tomatoes, Mayo or Sriracha Mayo

Jumbo PepperJack Jalapeno Burger

$9.99

w/Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions

Jumbo Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

w/Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese & Mayo

Jumbo Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Made With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup

Jumbo Steak Sauce Bacon Burger

$10.99

Grilled Onions and Pickles with Bacon and Cheese

Jumbo Jalapeno Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Made With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup

Jumbo BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.99

w/BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles & Onion

Jumbo Bacon PepperJack Jalapeno Burger

$10.99

w/Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions

Jumbo Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Fish Baskets (coming soon)Friday Only w/Drink

2 The Minows

$8.99

Served w/ Fresh Cut Fries, Pinto Beans, ColeSlaw and Hush Pups

4 Little Swimmers

$11.99

Served w/ Fresh Cut Fries, Pinto Beans, ColeSlaw and Hush Pups

6 Here Fishy Fishies

$14.99

Served w/ Fresh Cut Fries, Pinto Beans, ColeSlaw and Hush Pups

8 Big Swimmers

$17.99

Served w/ Fresh Cut Fries, Pinto Beans, ColeSlaw and Hush Pups

10 The Belly Full of Fish

$20.99

Served w/ Fresh Cut Fries, Pinto Beans, ColeSlaw and Hush Pups

Lunch Menu All w/Drink 11am-3pm

Small Cheese Nachos w/drink

$4.50

Small Chili Cheese Nachos

$5.00

Small Frito Pie Combo

$5.50

Small Reg. Hamburger Combo

$6.25

Small Reg. Cheese Burger Combo

$6.99

Jumbo Hamburger 1/3lb Basket

$7.99

Jumbo Cheese Burger 1/3 lb Basket

$8.50

3 Soft Tacos

$8.00

3 Tacos (bowls)

$8.00

Taco Salad

$9.00

Large Deep Fried or Soft Beef and Bean Burrito Supreme

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Salad w/drink

$9.00

Large Frito Pie

$9.00

Chicken Fried Steak 2 sides

$10.99

Breakfast Tacos

Potato Egg Cheese

$3.25

Carne Guisada

$3.25

Bacon Egg Cheese

$3.25

Sausage Egg Cheese

$3.25

Salads

Small House Salad No/Drink

$4.50

Veggie Salad w/drink

$8.99

Chef Salad w/drink

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad w/drink

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad w/drink

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dog Basket

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog Plain Basket

$4.50

Kids Taco & Beans

$4.50

Kids Soft Taco & Beans

$4.50

Kids Chili Cheese Dog Basket

$5.50

Kids Hamburger Basket

$5.50

Kids Cheeseburger Basket

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$6.50

Chicken Nuggets Basket ask to see in in stock

$5.50

Madalyn's Specials

CFSteak Sandwich Basket

$9.99

Jumbo Patty Melt on Texas Toast

$8.50
Country Fried Porkchop Dinner

Country Fried Porkchop Dinner

$10.99

Grandma Joe’s Goulash

$8.99

Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions And Mac

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

pick 3 Southern Sides

No Combo Single Items Foods

Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs

$1.50

Small Beef & Bean Burrito Coming Soon

$2.00

Taco (Bowl)

$2.00

Soft Taco

$2.00
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.00

Frys

$2.50
Small Cheese Nachos

Small Cheese Nachos

$2.50

Small Chili Cheese Nachos

$3.00

Small Frito Pie

$3.50

Rg. Hamburger

$2.75

Rg. Cheese Burger

$3.25

Jumbo Hamburger 1/3 lb

$4.50

Jumbo Cheese Burger 1/3lb

$5.50

Taco Salad

$7.99

Big Soft Taco

$6.99

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$7.99

Large Cheese Nachos w/Taco Meat and Cheese Only

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

TEA

Sweet

$2.00

Unsweet

$2.00

Half @ Half Tea and Lemonade

$2.00

HOT COFFEE

Black

$2.00

Creamer

$2.00

Sugar

$2.00

Sugar & Creamer

$2.00

Orange Juice or Milk

Orange Juice

$2.00

Whole Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

2% Milk

$2.00

Combo Meal Drink Incuded

Coke

Diet Coke

Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

Sprite

Orange Fanta

Root Beer

Powerade

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Lemonade

HOT COFFEE

Water

Water

Water

$0.25

Brownies Sundays

Double Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$3.99

Walnut Brownie Sundae

$3.99

Regular Brownie

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 0k-9, Wetumka, OK 74883

Directions

Gallery
Madalyn’s County Cafe image
Madalyn’s County Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

McGee Dairy Queen
orange starNo Reviews
117 East Hwy #9 Wetumka, OK 74883
View restaurantnext
Corral Nutrition
orange starNo Reviews
215 W Broadway Okemah, OK 74859
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wetumka
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston