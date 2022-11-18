Madalyn’s County Cafe 300 0k-9
No reviews yet
300 0k-9
Wetumka, OK 74883
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Madalyn's Tex-Mex w/Drink
Big Nacho Supreme Ground Beef
W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sour Cream
Taco Salad
W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sour Cream
3 Ground Beef Tacos
W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sour Cream
Chicken Fajita Burrito
W/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sour Cream
Big Soft Taco
3 Soft Tacos
Cowboy Country Cravings w/Drink
Southern Sides
Burger Fry & Drink Included!
Small Reg. Hamburger Combo
Small Reg. Cheese Burger Combo
BLT On Texas Toast
Jumbo Patty Melt on Texas Toast
Jumbo Burger
L,T,P,O,MAYO,MUSTARD,KETCUP
Jumbo Cheese Burger
Made With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup
Jumbo Slaw Cheese Burger
w/Cabbage Tossed In Red Wine Sauce, Tomatoes, Mayo or Sriracha Mayo
Jumbo PepperJack Jalapeno Burger
w/Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
Jumbo Mushroom Swiss Burger
w/Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese & Mayo
Jumbo Bacon Cheese Burger
Made With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup
Jumbo Steak Sauce Bacon Burger
Grilled Onions and Pickles with Bacon and Cheese
Jumbo Jalapeno Bacon Cheese Burger
Made With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup
Jumbo BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
w/BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles & Onion
Jumbo Bacon PepperJack Jalapeno Burger
w/Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
Jumbo Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
Fish Baskets (coming soon)Friday Only w/Drink
2 The Minows
Served w/ Fresh Cut Fries, Pinto Beans, ColeSlaw and Hush Pups
4 Little Swimmers
Served w/ Fresh Cut Fries, Pinto Beans, ColeSlaw and Hush Pups
6 Here Fishy Fishies
Served w/ Fresh Cut Fries, Pinto Beans, ColeSlaw and Hush Pups
8 Big Swimmers
Served w/ Fresh Cut Fries, Pinto Beans, ColeSlaw and Hush Pups
10 The Belly Full of Fish
Served w/ Fresh Cut Fries, Pinto Beans, ColeSlaw and Hush Pups
Lunch Menu All w/Drink 11am-3pm
Small Cheese Nachos w/drink
Small Chili Cheese Nachos
Small Frito Pie Combo
Small Reg. Hamburger Combo
Small Reg. Cheese Burger Combo
Jumbo Hamburger 1/3lb Basket
Jumbo Cheese Burger 1/3 lb Basket
3 Soft Tacos
3 Tacos (bowls)
Taco Salad
Large Deep Fried or Soft Beef and Bean Burrito Supreme
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad w/drink
Large Frito Pie
Chicken Fried Steak 2 sides
Salads
Kids Menu
Madalyn's Specials
No Combo Single Items Foods
Corn Dogs
Small Beef & Bean Burrito Coming Soon
Taco (Bowl)
Soft Taco
Hot Dog
Frys
Small Cheese Nachos
Small Chili Cheese Nachos
Small Frito Pie
Rg. Hamburger
Rg. Cheese Burger
Jumbo Hamburger 1/3 lb
Jumbo Cheese Burger 1/3lb
Taco Salad
Big Soft Taco
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Large Cheese Nachos w/Taco Meat and Cheese Only
Soda
Orange Juice or Milk
Combo Meal Drink Incuded
Water
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
300 0k-9, Wetumka, OK 74883