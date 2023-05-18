Restaurant header imageView gallery

Madame B's

4701 Atlantic Ave ste 105

Raleigh, NC 27604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Red Velvet, Slice

$8.99

Lemon Pound , Slice

$8.99

Bakery

Cake Slices

Red Velvet, Slice

$8.99

Banana Pudding, Slice

$8.99

Carrot, Slice

$8.99

**Contains Nuts**

Triple Chocolate, Slice

$8.99

Triple Chocolate Cookies And Cream, Slice

$8.99

Classic Yellow Chocolate, , Slice

$8.99

Strawberries And Cream, , Slice

$8.99

Strawberry Delight, , Slice

$8.99

Chocolate Strawberry Short Cake, Slice

$8.99

Momma B’S Pineapple Rum Bread Pudding , Slice

$8.99

Lemon Pound , Slice

$8.99

Lemon Blueberry Pound, Slice

$8.99

Vanilla Bean

$8.99

Keylime

$8.99

Carrot

$8.99

Pineapple

$8.99

Strawberry Pound

$8.99

Gourmet Cupcakes

Vanilla Bean Gourmet Cupcake

$4.99+

Triple Chocolate Gourmet Cupcake

$4.99+

Red Velvet Gourmet Cupcake

$4.99+

Strawberry Gourmet Cupcake

$4.99+

Lemon Gourmet Cupcake

$4.99+

Banana Pudd

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

**Contains Nuts** $30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Pineapple

$4.99

Standard Cupcakes

Vanilla Bean Cupcake

$3.49+

Triple Chocolate Cupcake

$3.49+

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.49+

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.49+

Lemon Cupcake

$3.49+

Variety 12 Count

$41.99

Shortcakes

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Chocolate Cookies And Cream Shortcake

$7.99

Other Pastries

Cookie, Standard

$1.99

Cookie, Premium

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll W/ Nuts

$4.99

**Contains Nuts**

Croissant W/ Filling

$3.29

Croissant

$3.29

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Sweet Potatoe Pie

$6.99

Brownie

$1.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Cake Bowl

$6.99

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.29

Coffee

$2.29

Online Ordering

Cakes , Whole - Online Ordering

Red Velvet Cake

$129.00

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Triple Chocolate Cake

$129.00

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Pound Cake

$129.00

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Classic Yellow Chocolate Cake

$129.00

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Strawberries And Cream Cake

$129.00

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Strawberry Delight Cake

$159.99

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake Cake

$159.99

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Momma B’S Pineapple Rum Bread Pudding Cake

$159.99

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Lemon Crunch Cake

$159.99

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Triple Chocolate Cookies And Cream Cake

$159.99

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

German Chocolate Cake

$159.99

**Contains Nuts** $30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$159.99

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Vanilla Bean Cookies And Cream Cake

$159.99

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Banana Pudding Cake

$159.99

$30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

Carrot Cake

$159.99

**Contains Nuts** $30 Rush Order Fee Applied | 14 Day Notice Required

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4701 Atlantic Ave ste 105, Raleigh, NC 27604

Directions

