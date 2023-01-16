Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
Korean

Madame Butterfly 110 W Congress St.

602 Reviews

$$

110 West Congress Street

Savannah, GA 31401

BAMBOO GRILLED SKEWERS
STEAMED RICE
TROUT + CRAB MEAT

APPETIZERS

MOM'S EGG ROLLS

$8.95

Pork, mushrooms, carrots, noodles, sweet chili sauce, taro

CRISPY WINGS

$12.95

MADAME BANG SHRIMP

$14.95

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.95

TOGARASHI FRIES

$8.95

Sesame oil & togarashi

CRAB RANGOON CROQUETTES

$13.95

Spicy cabbage coleslaw, yumyum sauce, lemon

BEEF CARPACCIO

$14.95

Tamarind glaze, chili peanuts, wasabi peas, tobiko aioli, scallions

BAMBOO GRILLED SKEWERS

SOUPS AND SALADS

SHIITAKE MUSHROOM SOUP

$7.95

Sesame oil, croutons, chives

MADAME CEASAR

$10.95

Sesame croutons, parmesan cheese, white anchovies

WEDGE SALAD

$12.95

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, creamy ginger vinaigrette, mint

MADAME SIGNATURE SALAD

$11.95Out of stock

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, sesame croutons, goat cheese, ginger vinaigrette

TOKYO NOODLE SALAD

$12.95

Cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikon cabbage with togarashi vinaigrette

SPICY SEAFOOD SOUP

$16.95

TOFU, SCALLOPS, SHRIMP, MUSSELS, CLAMS, IN A SPICY KOREAN SEAFOOD BROTH

MEAT BOARDS

SURF & TURF LUNCH MEAT BOARD

$26.95

BEEF LOVERS LUNCH MEAT BOARD

$24.95

MEAT LOVERS LUNCH MEAT BOARD

$22.95

KOREAN BBQ

PORK BELLY 6 oz

$11.95

TENDERLOIN 6 oz

$15.95

SKIRT STEAK 6 oz

$12.95

HANGAR STEAK 6 oz

$14.95

BEEF SHORT RIB 6 oz

$13.95

LAMB 6 oz

$14.95

DUCK 6 oz

$15.95

PORK TENDERLOIN 6 oz

$10.95

BULGOGI 6 oz

$12.95

THIN BEEF BRISKET 6 oz

$13.95

SIDES

BANCHAN SETUP

SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS

$10.95

BROCCOLI

$8.95

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.95

CAULIFLOWER

$8.95

Togarashi FRIES

$8.95

ROASTED SWEET ONIONS

$7.95

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$7.95

SIDE OF BREAD

$7.95

SIDE OF BREAD WITH SEA SALT, GARLIC, AND OLIVE OIL

SPINACH

$8.95

SWEET CARROTS

$7.95

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$7.95

ENTREES

ROASTED HALF CHICKEN

$26.95

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUT, BABY SWEET ONION, ABD CAULIFLOWER

PORK CHOPS

$24.95

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS, SWEET BABY ONION, AND CAULIFLOWER

BIBIMBAP

$32.95

MARINATED STEAK, PAN FRIED EGG, RICE, GOCHUJANG SAUCE, MIXED VEGETABLES

STEAK AND STEW

$27.95

TUMERIC, TOMATO PASTE, GARLIC, POTATOE, SWEET ONION, SERVED WITH TOASTED BREAD, GARLIC AIOLI OR RICE

TOFU SPECIAL

$29.95

THANK THE KITCHEN!

$10.00

JAJANGMYON BLACK NOODLES DINNER

$24.95

STEAK

14oz NY STRIP

$45.95Out of stock

14OZ PRIME RIBEYE

$59.95

FILET MIGNON

$49.95

BONELESS CUT OF BEEF THAT IS ALSO THE MOST TENDER CUT OF STEAK. SELECTED FROM MYERS FARMS

WAGYU FILET

$59.95

JAPANESE RIBEYE

$119.80+

JAPANESE FILET

$119.80+

SEAFOOD

CATCH OF THE DAY

$29.95

SEASONAL

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS

$39.95

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS W/ SEASONAL VEGETABLES AND CURRY SAUCE

TROUT + CRAB MEAT

$34.95

TROUT STUFFED WITH CRAB MEAT, SHIITAKE MUSHROOM, AND ASPARAGUS, SERVED WITH TURMERIC LEMON, BASIL SAUCE.

SPICY SEAFOOD SOUP

$16.95

TOFU, SCALLOPS, SHRIMP, MUSSELS, CLAMS, IN A SPICY KOREAN SEAFOOD BROTH

WHOLE LOBSTER TAIL + CRAB MEAT

$66.95

SIDES

SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS

$10.95

BROCCOLI

$8.95

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.95

CAULIFLOWER

$8.95

ROASTED SWEET ONIONS

$7.95

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$7.95

SIDE OF BREAD

$7.95

SIDE OF BREAD WITH SEA SALT, GARLIC, AND OLIVE OIL

SPINACH

$8.95

SWEET CARROTS

$7.95

STEAMED RICE

$4.00

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$8.95

TOGARASHI FRIES

$8.95

Sesame oil & togarashi

DESSERTS

KEY LIME MOUSSE CAKE

$12.00

TUXEDO BOMB

$12.00

BLACK CHERRY RICOTTA CHEESECAKE

$12.00Out of stock

RASPBERRY CAKE

$12.00Out of stock

BOMBA

$12.00

FOREST FRUIT CAKE

$12.00Out of stock

RICOTTA E PISTACCHIO

$12.00

TRUFFLE MOUSSE

$16.95Out of stock

CHOCOLATE MARQUIS

$13.95Out of stock

LEMON CELLO

$12.00Out of stock

SODA

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

GINGER BEER

$4.00

PELLEGRINO LG

$8.00Out of stock

PELLEGRINO SM

$5.00Out of stock

SODA WATER

$2.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

AQUA PANA SMALL

$3.50Out of stock

GREEN TEA

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$5.00Out of stock

RED BULL

$3.50Out of stock

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$3.50Out of stock

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

COCONUT WATER

$3.50

AQUA PANA LG

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

110 West Congress Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

