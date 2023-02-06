Main picView gallery

Pho and Roll Vietnamese Kitchen 216 N Highland AVE

review star

No reviews yet

216 N Highland AVE

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

STARTERS

SUMMER ROLL

$8.00

Fresh Summer Roll wrapped in rice paper, choices of protein available.

SUGARCANE SHRIMP

$11.00

EGG ROLL

$8.00

VEGGIE EGG ROLL

$8.00

BABY EGG ROLL W/SHRIMP

$10.00

VIET WINGS

$9.00

FRIED TOFU

$8.00

MAIN

PHO

$16.00

VERMICELLI BOWL

$16.00

OVER THE JASMINE RICE

$16.00

SALT & PEPPER

$16.00

SIDES

JASMINE RICE

$3.00

PICKLED DAIKON & CARROT

$3.00

EXTRA PEANUT/HOISIN SAUCE

$1.50

EXTRA SAVORY FISH SAUCE

$1.50

EXTRA VEGETARIAN SAUCE

$1.50

EXTRA BROTH

$2.00

DRINKS

VIET COFFEE

$5.00

THAI ICED TEA

$5.00

COCONUT JUICE

$5.00

HOT GREEN TEA

$4.00

HOT CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA

$5.00

SPRITE

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vietnamese Restaurants

Location

216 N Highland AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bridge - 6018 Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
6018 Broad Street East Liberty, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Margaux - East Liberty - 5947 Penn Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5947 Penn Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Bar and Lounge - East Liberty
orange star4.3 • 559
6012 Centre Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Square Cafe
orange star4.8 • 726
134 South Highland Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Square Cafe Catering
orange starNo Reviews
134 South Highland Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext
Slice on Broadway - East Liberty
orange star4.5 • 1,227
6004 Centre Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville, PA
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston