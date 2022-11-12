Italian
Mad Bene
564 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
From Spaghetti and Meatballs to Chicken Parm, the Red Sauce joint serves classic Italian-American comfort food craved by many on the East Coast. Driven by the desire to bring that flavor to Hawaii, we sourced the best ingredients and make all our pasta in-house. Why? because you deserve better. No compromises.
Location
4450 Kapolei Parkway, # 540, Kapolei, HI 96707
Gallery