Italian

Mad Bene

564 Reviews

$$

4450 Kapolei Parkway

# 540

Kapolei, HI 96707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Pizzas for $35
Eggplant Parm Sticks
Caesar Salad

Mad Bene Takeout Specials

Deluxe Family Meal

$99.00

Comes with Caesar Salad, choice of Pasta (Family Portion), choice of Pizza, 16oz Smoked Ribeye with Pizzaiolo Peppers and Garlic Potatoes, and pint of Gelato or Sorbet

MB Family Pack

MB Family Pack

$60.00

Comes with Caesar Salad, choice of Pasta (Family Portion), and Chicken Parm

Double Portion Pasta

Double Portion Pasta

$30.00

Double Portion Pasta; Choice of: Pappardelle Bolognese, Paccheri Arrabbiata, Tagliatelle Dogana, Spaghetti & Meatballs, or Linguini Scampi

Two Pizzas for $35

Two Pizzas for $35

$35.00

Appetizer

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

shaved Parmigiano, anchovy, garlic croutons

Eggplant Parm Sticks

Eggplant Parm Sticks

$12.00

the Mad Bene mozzarella stick. served with a side of house tomato sauce.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

beef & pork meatballs, whipped ricotta, basil

Caprese

$17.00

hand stretched mozzarella, pistachio pesto, Ho Farm cherry tomatoes

Pasta

All pasta is fresh, made in-house.
Linguini Scampi

Linguini Scampi

$24.00

Kauai shrimp, garlic butter

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$22.00

12-hour ragu, whipped ricotta

Tagliatelle Dogana

Tagliatelle Dogana

$20.00

shiitake sugo

Rigatoni Norma

Rigatoni Norma

$18.00

roasted eggplant, ricotta salata

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

beef & pork meatballs, classic red sauce

Kid's Pasta

$11.00

Spaghetti or Rigatoni with Butter or House Tomato

Mafaldine Alfredo

Mafaldine Alfredo

$19.00

Mafaldine, garlic cream, Parmigiano Reggiano, Italian parsley

Paccheri Arrabiata

$20.00

Spicy tomato sauce, stratu, Ho Farms cherry tomatoes, basil

Rigatoni Tako

$22.00

red wine braised octopus, pomodoro tomato, brown butter bread crumbs

Pizza

Crispy, thin-crust NY-style pizza. All pizzas are 12".
NYC Pizza

NYC Pizza

$20.00

Ezzo pepperoni

Mad Garlic Pizza

Mad Garlic Pizza

$19.00

garlic six ways

Supremo Pizza

Supremo Pizza

$20.00

local pork sausage, maitake mushroom, fennel, caramelized onions

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

house-stretched fresh mozzarella, local basil, Jersey tomatoes

Carbonara Pizza

Carbonara Pizza

$20.00

smoked pancetta, poached egg, pecorino

Pizza of the Week

$19.00

ripened tomato marinara, basil, parmesan, herb marinated mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

plain cheese pizza

Hot Honey Pizza

Hot Honey Pizza

$20.00

soppressata, pepperoni, caramelized onion

Main

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$23.00

Mary's free-range chicken, house-stretched mozzarella, Jersey tomato

Kona Kampachi

Kona Kampachi

$65.00

Half Kona Kampachi with oreganata and olive oil

Ribeye

$55.00

16oz garlic crusted, pizzaiolo peppers, garlic chips

Side

Croutons

$3.00

Ewa Sweet Corn

$12.00
Crispy Potato Guy

Crispy Potato Guy

$9.00

Calabrian chili aioli, garlic confit

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Parmigiano Reggiano

$3.00

Dessert

Mrs. Tran's Tiramisu

$12.00

Amaro-soaked lady finger, mascarpone cheese

Pint of Gelato & Sorbet

$12.50

MB Thanksgiving (**Note: Regular a la carte items will not be offered on Thanksgiving)

Thanksgiving Turkey Feast

Thanksgiving Turkey Feast

$199.00

Spend time with family this Thanksgiving holiday - Mad Bene will handle the cooking! Roasted Turkey - traditional turkey gravy. Served with: Garlic Mashed Potato, Orzo Pasta Salad, Kabocha Squash, Roasted Local Carrots, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, and Pumpkin Tiramisu

Prime Rib Roast

Prime Rib Roast

$199.00

(Serves 6) Prime Rib Roast - truffle jus, horseradish cream. Served with: Garlic Mashed Potato, Orzo Pasta Salad, Kabocha Squash, Roasted Local Carrots, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, and Pumpkin Tiramisu

Tray Pumpkin Tiramisu

$85.00

Full Tray of Pumpkin Tiramisu

Lobster(May only be purchased with one of the meals)

$60.00

Whole Maine lobster broiled with scampi butter

MB Cocktail Kits (Must purchase one food item)

MB Old Fashioned

$25.00

The OG Mad Bene cocktail. bourbon, amaro, cinnamon, vermouth (2-3 servings)

King's Wings

$15.00

KoHana Kea agricole rum, aperol, li-hing pineapple (1-2) servings)

Queen Bee

$25.00

gin, St. George spiced pear, cinnamon, honey (2-3 servings)

Can/Bottle

Coke (Can)

$1.75

Diet (Can)

$1.75

Sprite (Can)

$1.75

Passion Orange Guava (Can)

$1.75Out of stock

Fiji Water (1L)

$7.00

Pellegrino Sparkling (750ml)

$7.00

Evian Water 1L

$7.00

Retail Pasta

Fresh pasta made with 100% imported Italian Semolina Flour. Each portion is one pound, 4 servings. Cook time: 3 1/2 minutes
Linguini

Linguini

$9.00
Paccheri

Paccheri

$9.00

Cook time: 4 1/2 minutes

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$10.00

Contains egg.

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$9.00
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.00
Tagliatelle

Tagliatelle

$10.00

Contains egg.

Mafaldine

$9.00

Retail Sauce

Bolognese (2-3 servings)

Bolognese (2-3 servings)

$12.00

12 hour ragu

Bolognese (4-5 servings)

$23.00

12 hour ragu

House Tomato Sauce (2-3 servings)

House Tomato Sauce (2-3 servings)

$7.00

Sclafani Jersey tomato, house herb oil

House Tomato Sauce (4-5 servings)

$13.00

Sclafani Jersey tomato, house herb oil

Mushroom Ragu (2-3 servings)

Mushroom Ragu (2-3 servings)

$11.00

Slow cooked shiitake and porcini mushroom, garlic, oregano, parmesan

Mushroom Ragu (4-5 servings)

$21.00

Slow cooked shiitake and porcini mushroom, garlic, oregano, parmesan

Spicy House Tomato Sauce (2-3 servings)

Spicy House Tomato Sauce (2-3 servings)

$7.00

Scalfani Jersey tomato, house herb oil, Calabrian chili

Spicy House Tomato Sauce (4-5 servings)

$13.00

Scalfani Jersey tomato, house herb oil, Calabrian chili

Retail Dressing

House made salad dressings. (7oz)
Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$7.00

Egg yolks, anchovies, capers, parmesan cheese.

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
From Spaghetti and Meatballs to Chicken Parm, the Red Sauce joint serves classic Italian-American comfort food craved by many on the East Coast. Driven by the desire to bring that flavor to Hawaii, we sourced the best ingredients and make all our pasta in-house. Why? because you deserve better. No compromises.

4450 Kapolei Parkway, # 540, Kapolei, HI 96707

