Madcap Coffee Leland

review star

No reviews yet

106 North Main Street, Unit 5

Leland, MI 49654

Order Again

Popular Items

Gourdie Howe
Latte
Miel

8 oz Bags

Bolt - Retail

Bolt - Retail

$18.00

HOUSE BLEND Tasting notes: deep, syrupy, chocolate

Finca De Dios - Retail

Finca De Dios - Retail

$24.00

GUATEMALA Tasting notes: pear, honey, grapefruit

5lb Bags

Eureka - 5lb

Eureka - 5lb

$100.00Out of stock

HOUSE ESPRESSO BLEND Tasting notes: chocolate, orange, brown sugar

Bolt - 5lb

Bolt - 5lb

$100.00Out of stock

HOUSE BLEND Tasting notes: deep, syrupy, chocolate

Seasonal

Manitou Sunset

Manitou Sunset

$6.00

The Manitou Sunset is a fall spin on an espresso old fashioned. Spiced vanilla syrup adds a round and warming sweetness while a palo santo and bitters ice cube slowly adds floral and citrus qualities as it melts.

Gourdie Howe

Gourdie Howe

$6.50

The Gourdie Howe combines espresso, baking spice, butternut squash, and oat milk for a comforting latte that can be enjoyed hot or iced for whatever fall weather brings.

The Lounge

The Lounge

$5.50

The Lounge combines hot cascara with maple syrup, baking spices, and orange zest for a drink that balances deep sweetness with a bright red fruit acidity. The Lounge is a cozy and refined drink that pairs best with a big leather chair, soft lighting, and your favorite vinyl.

Affogato

$6.00

One scoop of local ice cream topped with a double shot of Eureka espresso

Coffee Float

$6.50Out of stock

One scoop of local cream ice cream topped with 6oz of cold coffee.

Espresso Drinks

Today's Featured Espresso: SAMUEL DEGELO

$0.50

ETHIOPIA Tasting Notes: cherry, coconut, jasmine, juicy

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of Eureka espresso

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25

A 2oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

A 4oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Americano

Americano

$4.00

An 8oz drink with a double house espresso and hot water

Latte

Latte

$5.25

10oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Miel

Miel

$6.00

A latte with honey and cinnamon

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

A latte with dark chocolate ganache

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

A latte with house made vanilla syrup

Brewed Coffee

Bolt

Bolt

$4.50

BLEND Tasting notes: red apple, apricot, jasmine, juicy

Kanzu

Kanzu

$6.00

RWANDA Tasting notes: plum, baking spice, orange, full

Placebo (Decaf)

Placebo (Decaf)

$4.50

COLOMBIA Tasting notes: orange zest, raisin, molasses, round

Fraction (Half Caff)

Fraction (Half Caff)

$4.50

HALF CAFF Tasting notes: chocolate, cherry, molasses, syrupy

Tea

Melon Seed

Melon Seed

$6.00

GREEN Tasting notes: guava, nori, rice cracker

Dragon Phoenix Tender Heart

Dragon Phoenix Tender Heart

$6.00

LIGHT OOLONG Tasting notes: orchid, spruce, ghee

Wild Tree Yunnan Red

Wild Tree Yunnan Red

$5.00

RED Tasting notes: sweet vermouth, cranberry, blackberry, honey

Meadow

Meadow

$4.00

BOTANICAL Tasting notes: pandan, mint, green tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

MATCHA Premium matcha from Kettl prepared as a latte with whole milk.

Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$5.00

MATCHA Premium matcha from Kettl prepared as a tea.

Misc. Drinks

Chai

Chai

$5.25

Tea latte with house made chai

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Dark chocolate ganache and 10oz of hot, steamed milk

Kids Hot Choc

Kids Hot Choc

$3.50

Dark chocolate ganache and 6oz of warm, steamed milk

Steamer

Steamer

$4.25

10oz of steamed milk

Flash

Flash

$5.00+

Our cold coffee now comes in a ready to go option. Take a can or a 4-pack anywhere life takes you!

Still Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Hop Water

$3.00

Strawberry Kiwi Kombucha

$5.25

Lemon Honey Ginger Kombucha

$5.25

Cherry Lemonade

$4.25

Carton of Oat Milk (32oz)

$6.00

Enjoy your favorite oat milk at home! Oat milk is a great, flavor neutral dairy alternative. It's dairy free, nut free, and certified gluten free.

Pastries

Granola

$3.50

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Blueberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

PREMIER

Pom Beanie

Pom Beanie

$30.00
Black T-Shirt

Black T-Shirt

$38.00
Tan T-Shirt

Tan T-Shirt

$38.00

Miscellaneous

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$25.00

Vessels

Miir Camp Cup - Black

Miir Camp Cup - Black

$25.00
Miir Camp Cup - White

Miir Camp Cup - White

$25.00
Miir Coffee Canister - White

Miir Coffee Canister - White

$30.00
Miir Coffee Canister - Black

Miir Coffee Canister - Black

$30.00
Miir Lake Effect Howler - White

Miir Lake Effect Howler - White

$30.00

Apparel

To-Go Tee - White

To-Go Tee - White

$20.00
Lake Effect Crewneck - Navy

Lake Effect Crewneck - Navy

$30.00
Drawn Classic Logo Tee - Black

Drawn Classic Logo Tee - Black

$20.00Out of stock
All Smiles Tee - White

All Smiles Tee - White

$20.00
Zip Up Hoodie - Black

Zip Up Hoodie - Black

$40.00
Lake Effect Weatherscape Tee - Navy

Lake Effect Weatherscape Tee - Navy

$20.00
Lake Effect Graphic Tee - White

Lake Effect Graphic Tee - White

$20.00
Lake Effect Beanie - Navy

Lake Effect Beanie - Navy

$15.00Out of stock
Lake Effect 5 Panel Hat - Navy

Lake Effect 5 Panel Hat - Navy

$17.00
Good Company Sweatshirt - Black

Good Company Sweatshirt - Black

$30.00

Brewing Gear

Chemex

Chemex

$42.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$9.90
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

A cozy cafe in northern Michigan.

Location

106 North Main Street, Unit 5, Leland, MI 49654

Directions

