Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Madcap Coffee - Monroe

review star

No reviews yet

98 Monroe Center NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Miel
Cappuccino

8oz Bags

Bolt - Retail

Bolt - Retail

$18.00

HOUSE BLEND Tasting notes: deep, syrupy, chocolate

Eureka - Retail

Eureka - Retail

$18.00

HOUSE ESPRESSO BLEND Tasting notes: orange, chocolate, brown sugar

Placebo (Decaf) - Retail

Placebo (Decaf) - Retail

$18.00

DECAF Tasting notes: creamy, sweet, deep

Day Dream - Retail

Day Dream - Retail

$18.00

SIGNATURE BLEND Tasting notes: peach, floral, ginger

Finca De Dios - Retail

Finca De Dios - Retail

$24.00

GUATEMALA Tasting notes: pear, honey, grapefruit

Harvest Moon - Retail

Harvest Moon - Retail

$20.00Out of stock

FALL BLEND Tasting notes: baked apple, black cherry, maple syrup

Winter Solstice - Retail

Winter Solstice - Retail

$20.00

BLEND Tasting notes: blackberry, blood orange, honey

Hunapu - Retail

Hunapu - Retail

$22.00

GUATEMALA Tasting notes: blackberry, milk chocolate, red grape

Kanzu - Retail

Kanzu - Retail

$24.00

RWANDA Tasting notes: plum, baking spice, orange

Nano Challa - Retail

Nano Challa - Retail

$24.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: cherry, coconut, jasmine

Reko - Retail

Reko - Retail

$24.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: ginger, lime, lemongrass

Samuel Degelo - Retail

Samuel Degelo - Retail

$26.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: citrus, peach, rose

Thiriku - Retail

Thiriku - Retail

$26.00

KENYA Tasting notes: cherry, brown sugar, tangerine

Cascara (Coffee Cherry) - Retail

Cascara (Coffee Cherry) - Retail

$15.00

COSTA RICA Tasting notes: hibiscus, cinnamon, peach, floral *This product is not whole bean coffee, but rather the cherry that surrounds the bean

2lb Bags

Bolt - 2lb

Bolt - 2lb

$56.00

HOUSE BLEND Tasting notes: deep, syrupy, chocolate

Eureka - 2lb

Eureka - 2lb

$56.00

HOUSE ESPRESSO BLEND Tasting notes: orange, chocolate, brown sugar

5lb Bags

Eureka - 5lb

Eureka - 5lb

$100.00

HOUSE ESPRESSO BLEND Tasting notes: chocolate, orange, brown sugar

Bolt - 5lb

Bolt - 5lb

$100.00Out of stock

HOUSE BLEND Tasting notes: deep, syrupy, chocolate

Seasonal

Manitou Sunset

Manitou Sunset

$6.00

The Manitou Sunset is a fall spin on an espresso old fashioned. Spiced vanilla syrup adds a round and warming sweetness while a palo santo and bitters ice cube slowly adds floral and citrus qualities as it melts.

Gourdie Howe

Gourdie Howe

$6.50

The Gourdie Howe combines espresso, baking spice, butternut squash, and oat milk for a comforting latte that can be enjoyed hot or iced for whatever fall weather brings.

The Lounge

The Lounge

$5.50

The Lounge combines hot cascara with maple syrup, baking spices, and orange zest for a drink that balances deep sweetness with a bright red fruit acidity. The Lounge is a cozy and refined drink that pairs best with a big leather chair, soft lighting, and your favorite vinyl.

Affogato

$6.00Out of stock

One scoop of local ice cream topped with a double shot of Eureka espresso

Coffee Float

$6.50Out of stock

One scoop of local cream ice cream topped with 6oz of cold coffee.

Espresso Drinks

Today's Featured Espresso: THIRIKU

$0.50

KENYA Tasting Notes: honey, sweet cherry, brownie, syrup

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of Eureka espresso

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25

A 2oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

A 4oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Americano

Americano

$4.00

An 8oz drink with a double house espresso and hot water

Latte

Latte

$5.25

10oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk

Miel

Miel

$6.00

A latte with honey and cinnamon

Mocha

Mocha

$6.00

A latte with dark chocolate ganache

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

A latte with house made vanilla syrup

Brewed Coffee

Day Dream

Day Dream

$4.50

AFRICAN BLEND Tasting notes: Mandarin orange, agave, raspberry, balanced

Hunapu

Hunapu

$5.00

GUATEMALA Tasting notes: cacao nibs, passionfruit, dates, juicy

Kanzu

Kanzu

$6.00

RWANDA Tasting Notes: Plum, vanilla, fig, round

Fraction (Half Caff)

Fraction (Half Caff)

$4.50

HALF CAFF Tasting notes: chocolate, cherry, molasses, syrupy

Placebo (Decaf)

Placebo (Decaf)

$4.50

COLOMBIA Tasting notes: orange zest, raisin, molasses, round

Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

MATCHA Premium matcha from Kettl prepared as a latte with whole milk.

Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$5.00

MATCHA Premium matcha from Kettl prepared as a tea.

Snow Jasmine

Snow Jasmine

$5.00

GREEN Tasting notes: jasmine, sweet nectar, lily

Gold Guanyin

Gold Guanyin

$6.00

WHITE Tasting notes: osmanthus, dried lemon, honeysuckle

Dragon Phoenix Tender Heart

Dragon Phoenix Tender Heart

$6.00

LIGHT OOLONG Tasting notes: orchid, spruce, ghee

Wild Tree Yunnan Red

Wild Tree Yunnan Red

$5.00

RED Tasting notes: sweet vermouth, cranberry, blackberry, honey

Marshmallow

Marshmallow

$4.00

BOTANICAL Tasting notes: chamomile, orange, white tea

Carrot

Carrot

$4.00

BOTANICAL Tasting notes: carrot, Chinese ginger, masala chai

Cascara

Cascara

$4.00

COFFEE CHERRY Tasting notes: hibiscus, peach, vanilla

On Tap

Nitro Cold Coffee

Nitro Cold Coffee

$5.00

ETHIOPIA Tasting notes: nougat, baker's chocolate, raisin, silky

Sparkling Cascara

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee cherry tea flushed with CO2

Box of Cold Coffee To Go (96oz)

$35.00Out of stock

When one cold coffee just isn't enough... Take your favorite nitro coffee with you to the office, camping, or the beach!

Misc. Drinks

Flash

Flash

$5.00+

Our cold coffee now comes in a ready to go option. Take a can or a 4-pack anywhere life takes you!

Chai

Chai

$5.25

Tea latte with house made chai

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Dark chocolate ganache and 10oz of hot, steamed milk

Kids Hot Choc

Kids Hot Choc

$3.50

Dark chocolate ganache and 6oz of warm, steamed milk

Steamer

Steamer

$4.25

10oz of steamed milk

Water

Filtered water available still or sparkling

Carton of Oat Milk (32oz)

$6.00

Enjoy your favorite oat milk at home! Oat milk is a great, flavor neutral dairy alternative. It's dairy free, nut free, and certified gluten free.

Food

Granola

Granola

$3.50

A lightly sweetened granola with oats, almonds, coconut flakes, dried cherries, maple, and honey. Great by itself or with a milk of your choice. (Contains nuts. Made with gluten free oats, but not in a gluten-free facility)

Croissant

$3.75

Seasonal Fruit Croissant

$4.50

Kouign Amann

$4.25Out of stock

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

PREMIER

Miir Tumbler

Miir Tumbler

$32.00
Skate Deck

Skate Deck

$60.00
Pom Beanie

Pom Beanie

$30.00
Beanie

Beanie

$30.00
Black T-Shirt

Black T-Shirt

$38.00
Tan T-Shirt

Tan T-Shirt

$38.00
Socks

Socks

$12.00
Enamel Pin

Enamel Pin

$7.00

Miscellaneous

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$25.00

Vessels

Miir Camp Cup - Black

Miir Camp Cup - Black

$25.00
Miir Camp Cup - White

Miir Camp Cup - White

$25.00
Miir 16oz Circle Logo Tumbler - White

Miir 16oz Circle Logo Tumbler - White

$30.00
Miir Tumbler - Black

Miir Tumbler - Black

$25.00
Miir Tumbler - White

Miir Tumbler - White

$25.00

Apparel

Stacked Logo Tee - White

Stacked Logo Tee - White

$20.00Out of stock
To-Go Tee - White

To-Go Tee - White

$20.00Out of stock
Mug Club Tee - White

Mug Club Tee - White

$20.00
Drawn Classic Logo Tee - Black

Drawn Classic Logo Tee - Black

$20.00
Pennant 5 Panel Hat - Grey

Pennant 5 Panel Hat - Grey

$17.00
Pennant Tee - Black

Pennant Tee - Black

$20.00Out of stock
Pennant 5 Panel Hat - Black

Pennant 5 Panel Hat - Black

$17.00

Brewing Gear

Fellow Stagg Kettle

Fellow Stagg Kettle

$159.00Out of stock
Fellow Clara French Press

Fellow Clara French Press

$99.00Out of stock
Aeropress

Aeropress

$35.00Out of stock
Aeropress Filters

Aeropress Filters

$5.00Out of stock
Chemex

Chemex

$42.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$9.90
Kalita 185 - Glass

Kalita 185 - Glass

$35.00
Kalita Decanter - 300ml

Kalita Decanter - 300ml

$27.00
Kalita Decanter - 500ml

Kalita Decanter - 500ml

$30.00Out of stock
Third Wave Water

Third Wave Water

$15.00Out of stock
V60 Filters

V60 Filters

$7.00Out of stock
Rishi Tea Steeper

Rishi Tea Steeper

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Due to current circumstances we are only accepting online orders for pick-up. Please enter the door one guest at a time. Your name will be on the receipt and attached to your order. Thank you so much for your business! We'll text you when your order is ready!!

Website

Location

98 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Madcap Coffee image
Madcap Coffee image
Madcap Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

San Chez Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
38 W Fulton St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Lucys Creston Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1747 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Madcap Coffee - Fulton
orange star4.5 • 59
1041 Fulton St E Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Sparrows Coffee - 2225 Plainfield Ave NE
orange star4.8 • 16
2225 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Schuil Coffee Company
orange star5.0 • 28
3679 29th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
View restaurantnext
Bostwick Bakery - Rockford
orange star3.6 • 39
8570 BELDING RD Rockford, MI 49341
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston